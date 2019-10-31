Debutterà sul mercato USA nel 2020. Ancora non si sa se arriverà in Europa
I puristi che fino ad oggi si lamentavano della mancanza del cambio manuale sull'ultima Porsche 911 saranno finalmente soddisfatti. Porsche ha annunciato infatti l'arrivo di un cambio manuale a sette marce sul mercato statunitense entro la metà del 2020. Non si sa ancora se sarà disponibile anche in Europa, ma considerando le economie di scala e l'appeal che questo tipo di trasmissione ha nel Vecchio Continente non è escluso che, nel corso dell'anno, possa arrivare anche qui.
Il pack Sport Chrono è compreso nel prezzo
Porsche ha deciso di offrire gratuitamente la trasmissione manuale sulle 911 S e 4S, aggiungendo inoltre il pacchetto Sport Chrono senza costi aggiuntivi. Questo comprende supporti dinamici del motore, una taratura più sportiva delle sospensioni, rev matching automatico e il rotore delle modalità di guida direttamente sul volante. Le 911 manuali inoltre usciranno dalla fabbrica con differenziale meccanico e Porsche Torque Vectoring piuttosto che con il differenziale elettronico delle automatiche PDK.
Per la pista meglio il PDK
Con questo tipo di trasmissione la 911 sarà sicuramente più coinvolgente alla guida, anche se non incisiva e veloce in pista come una con il PDK. La Casa dichiara un tempo di circa 4 secondi per andare da 0 a 100 km/h (contro i 3,7 dell'automatico) e una velocità massima di circa 305 km/h.
Porsche ha confermato che, al momento, il cambio manuale non arriverà sulle versioni base della 911, quindi sulla Carrera standard e sulla Carrera 4. E' sicuramente un peccato, ma fa parte di una strategia per spingere gli acquirenti a valutare direttamente le versioni più potenti da 450 CV.
