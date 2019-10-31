Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

Manual transmission announced for 2020 911 Carrera S and 911 Carrera 4S Coupe and Cabriolet models

Seven-speed manual transmission option at no extra charge



Atlanta, Georgia. Porsche is announcing the availability of a seven-speed manual transmission for the 2020 911 Carrera S and 4S Coupe and Cabriolet models. At no additional charge, customers can select this option as an alternative to the standard 8-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission. The seven-speed manual comes paired with a standard Sport Chrono Package. This package includes Dynamic Drivetrain Mounts, PSM Sport Mode, a rev-match function and the mode switch on the steering wheel which allows the driver to select between Normal, Sport, Sport Plus and the customizable Individual mode. As on the previous generation 911 Carrera S and 4S models, the manual transmission versions come with a standard mechanical limited-slip differential including Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), replacing the fully variable, electronically controlled limited slip differential that is standard on the models equipped with PDK.



The manual transmission option combines a particularly engaging driving experience with compelling performance. The 911 Carrera S with manual transmission can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in around 4 seconds and reach a top track speed of over 190 mph. Curb weight for the new 911 Carrera S Coupe with a manual transmission comes in at 3,298 lb. Detailed specifications will be available before the cars arrive in market.



The seven-speed manual transmission for the 2020 911 Carrera S and 4S models can be ordered now. Vehicles equipped with this option are expected to reach U.S. dealers in Spring 2020. The MSRP for the 2020 911 Carrera S with manual transmission is $113,300, while the 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet with this option retails for $133,400 – both not including the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee.