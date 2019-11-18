La gara si basa sull'intelligenza artificiale per analizzare i comportamenti del conducente e determinare un vincitore
Molte auto moderne hanno un sistema di monitoraggio che tiene d'occhio la tecnica del guidatore e invia raccomandazioni generali per risparmiare carburante, promuovendo un comportamento di guida predittivo.
La FIA sta portando questo concetto a un livello completamente nuovo con la sua Smart Driving Challenge, che promuove la guida sicura in modo ecologico, utilizzando un sistema di intelligenza artificiale altamente avanzato per determinare il vincitore di un contest a livello mondiale.
Occhi sulla strada
La DSC è attualmente supportata da 12 club della FIA nel tentativo di spronare i conducenti per concentrarsi maggiormente sul mantenere una distanza di sicurezza dall'auto che precede e per accelerare e frenare in modo efficiente a seconda delle condizioni del traffico circostante.
La sfida punta anche a rimanere concentrati in ogni momento e a cambiare velocità e stile di guida in base al traffico e alle condizioni meteorologiche. Questi sono solo alcuni dei suggerimenti che la FIA incoraggia a prendere in considerazione per rendere le nostre strade più sicure.
Se si accetta la sfida, è possibile iscriversi alla FIA Smart Driving Challenge 2020 su questo sito Web. Coloro che saranno accettati per il concorso avranno accesso al resto dell'edizione 2019 per esercitarsi e prepararsi per il contest del prossimo anno.
Come funziona?
Le auto che partecipano alla sfida sono dotate di un lettore di bordo sviluppato dalla società tecnologica svedese Greater Than, installato nella porta OBD dedicata del veicolo. È collegato all'app FIA Smart Driving Challenge attivata sullo smartphone del conducente su. Una connessione tra l'auto e una piattaforma digitale nota come "Enerfy" sono in grado di monitorare il funzionamento del veicolo.
Occhio al cervellone
Si affida all'intelligenza artificiale per tenere traccia dei modelli di guida in tempo reale e confronta le informazioni raccolte con 650 miliardi di situazioni di guida uniche memorizzate nel database. Le informazioni pre-salvate sono state create dopo un'analisi di oltre 50 miliardi di chilometri di guida e vengono utilizzate per determinare se il partecipante ha utilizzato il veicolo in modo efficiente e sicuro.
I modelli del pilota vengono confrontati con i dati esistenti per calcolare un punteggio di guida, che viene quindi convertito in punti per ogni chilometro coperto per stabilire classifiche individuali e di squadra.
Le date
Il concorso si svolge in 14 settimane di prove e riunisce 20 squadre guidate da piloti professionisti, come il pilota della BMW, Martin Tomczyk, e il campione WRC Sebastien Ogier. Il gran finale includerà solo 12 piloti che si sfideranno a un evento che dovrebbe essere organizzato a dicembre 2020 a Parigi.
FIA SETS GLOBAL SMART DRIVING CHALLENGE
FIA Smart Driving Challenge uses AI to analyse driving and encourage safer and
more eco-friendly behaviour on the road
Paris, 18 November, 2019: The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has launched a global contest to encourage and reward smart driving.
The FIA Smart Driving Challenge (SDC), which is supported by FIA Member Clubs across the world, is open to all motorists and all types of cars (electric, hybrid or fuel), with the aim to reward the safest and most efficient drivers. Currently, 12 FIA Clubs have either joined the challenge or are conducting tests, with more looking to join in the future.
The aim of the FIA Smart Driving Challenge is to encourage drivers to handle their car in a safe, efficient and considered way by promoting the following smart tips:
- Accelerate and brake efficiently in accordance with traffic and other conditions
- Keep a safe distance from the car in front
- Stay focused on your driving and pay attention to your surroundings
- Adapt driving style and speed to conditions, such as traffic and bad weather
The first pilot season of the SDC started earlier this year. It is organised around 14 heats, each of them being a calendar week long, and gathers 20 teams led by famous professional drivers, such as six-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier and BMW works driver Martin Tomczyk. The challenge is run in conjunction with Swedish tech company Greater Than, which provides participants with an Onboard Diagnostics Reader (OBD) to plug into their car that will then connect to the FIA Smart Driving Challenge app activated on their phone and allow a digital platform, called Enerfy, to measure their ability to drive in a smart way.
Enerfy uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to evaluate driving patterns in real time during the competition. The AI platform compares these patterns to a database that has 650 billion unique driving situations, based on analyses of over 50 billion kilometres of driving, and can instantly identify when a participant has been driving safely, sustainably and smartly. The platform uses these comparisons to calculate a driving score to determine both the individual and team rankings of the challenge. With this method, drivers collect points with every drive over one kilometer during each of the 14 heats.
The top twelve drivers will compete at a final in Paris in December, with the winner invited to attend the exclusive FIA Prize Giving Ceremony, where the FIA celebrates its world champions.
FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Tourism Andrew McKellar said: “We believe that by encouraging and rewarding smart driving we can help road users adopt safer and more sustainable behaviour. I encourage more Clubs to join this Challenge and to see the potential benefits for their members.”
Global Race
FIA Clubs across the world are strongly supporting this new FIA initiative to reward the world’s smartest driver.
Smart driving is better for the motorist and the environment so we are fully supportive of this challenge.” Said Børre Skiaker, Secretary General, Royal Automobile Club of Norway. “This is a great initiative from the FIA and is part of its forward-thinking approach to tackling issues on our roads.”
When joining the challenge, participants have to choose a team led by one of 20 racing stars from across the world. During the season, these team leaders give them tips and incitements to improve their smart driving skills.
Dakar Rally champion Jutta Kleinschmidt, who is one of the team leaders, said: “The FIA Smart Driving Challenge not only helps you drive more economically but is a great way to contribute towards environment preservation. It’s an exciting competition that teaches you as you drive, making you safer and smarter on the roads.”
Eye on the Prize
Although only in its first pilot season, the challenge has been joined by motorists worldwide.
French competitor Hiram Danimbe, who is currently leading the 2019 Challenge, explained how the competition has already changed his driving: “The FIA Smart Driving Challenge has really helped me to improve my driving style. I feel like I am safer on the roads now and much more efficient with how I drive. ”
Registration for the 2020 FIA Smart Driving challenge can be found here. Entrants registering for the 2020 season will gain access to the end of the 2019 season, where they can practice and refine their driving ahead of next year. Download for the app is available on both iOS and Android.