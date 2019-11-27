E' prodotta in collaborazione con la testata inglese di motori della BBC ed è anche radiocomandata
La prima auto Lego progettata da Top Gear è in arrivo. In vendita dal 26 Dicembre, promette di essere uno dei Set più entusiasmanti per tutti gli appassionati dei mattoncini colorati. Dopo il Defender presentato al Salone di Francoforte 2019 e la Batmobile del 1986 (ve ne abbiamo parlato qui) ecco un'auto da Rally, che è anche radiocomandata.
Fotogallery: L'auto da rally di Top Gear by LEGO
Si guida a distanza
Tramite l'App Lego, un modulo Bluetooth e motore elettrico disposto all'interno, la creazione di Top Gear si può guidare a distanza. I pezzi sono 486 e la livrea è ufficiale. Nella confezione è incluso anche un The Stig in miniatura.
Anche se l'età a cui è dedicato il kit è dai 9 anni in su, il progetto è interessante e potrebbe diventare un pezzo da collezione nei prossimi anni. Non è ancora chiaro se la tiratura sarà limitata. Il prezzo è di 129 dollari.
INTRODUCING THE NEW LEGO® TECHNIC™ TOP GEAR RALLY CAR
First ever LEGO Technic Top Gear collaboration wows the crowds at LA Auto Show
Los Angeles, USA: Today, the LEGO Group revealed the first ever LEGO® Technic™ Top Gear Set in partnership with BBC Studios. The new LEGO Technic App Controlled Top Gear Rally Car is an authentic looking GT Rally car for ages 9 years and above and will be available globally from 26th December 2019.
LEGO Technic designers joined forces with the BBC Top Gear team to co-design the body of the car and accompanying stickers to create an ultra-realistic and fast looking racer that fans are sure to enjoy building at home.
The model is remote controlled via the LEGO Technic CONTROL+ app and contains functions such as steering, multi-touch control and gyro control as well as different challenges and achievements to deliver a thrilling, immersive play experience. The rally car comes complete with 1 large motor, 1 XL motor and 1 Bluetooth controlled smart hub.
“‘It’s exciting to have collaborated with LEGO Technic on this and it’s a very natural fit for the Top Gear brand. The LEGO Technic Top Gear Rally Car is the result of several months hard work from the LEGO and BBC Studios teams and we can’t wait to see it on the shelves soon” said Jason Easy, Head of Licensing UK, BBC Studios.
Niels Henrik Horsted, Marketing Director for LEGO Technic added: “We are really excited to finally reveal the App-Controlled LEGO Technic Top Gear Rally Car. The car offers a challenging build for ages 9+ who are into authentic play and intrigued about how things work. The CONTROL+ app gives an extensive play experience with several different play modes and exciting challenges.”
Factsheet:
- LEGO Technic App Controlled Top Gear Rally Car
- First LEGO Technic set designed in partnership with BBC studios
- 463 LEGO elements used
- The model comes with 1 large motor, 1 XL motor and 1 Bluetooth controlled smart hub
- Remote controlled via the LEGO Technic CONTROL+ app
- Price: $129.00/£124,99
- The product is available globally from 26th December 2019
LEGO Technic CONTROL+ Functions:
- Driving forwards and backwards, steering with CONTROL+ app
- Multi-touch control
- Gyro control
- Challenges and achievements
- Inspirational videos for play
- The LEGO TECHNIC CONTROL+ app can be downloaded from the App Store or GooglePlay.