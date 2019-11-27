Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

INTRODUCING THE NEW LEGO® TECHNIC™ TOP GEAR RALLY CAR

First ever LEGO Technic Top Gear collaboration wows the crowds at LA Auto Show

Los Angeles, USA: Today, the LEGO Group revealed the first ever LEGO® Technic™ Top Gear Set in partnership with BBC Studios. The new LEGO Technic App Controlled Top Gear Rally Car is an authentic looking GT Rally car for ages 9 years and above and will be available globally from 26th December 2019.

LEGO Technic designers joined forces with the BBC Top Gear team to co-design the body of the car and accompanying stickers to create an ultra-realistic and fast looking racer that fans are sure to enjoy building at home.

The model is remote controlled via the LEGO Technic CONTROL+ app and contains functions such as steering, multi-touch control and gyro control as well as different challenges and achievements to deliver a thrilling, immersive play experience. The rally car comes complete with 1 large motor, 1 XL motor and 1 Bluetooth controlled smart hub.

“‘It’s exciting to have collaborated with LEGO Technic on this and it’s a very natural fit for the Top Gear brand. The LEGO Technic Top Gear Rally Car is the result of several months hard work from the LEGO and BBC Studios teams and we can’t wait to see it on the shelves soon” said Jason Easy, Head of Licensing UK, BBC Studios.

Niels Henrik Horsted, Marketing Director for LEGO Technic added: “We are really excited to finally reveal the App-Controlled LEGO Technic Top Gear Rally Car. The car offers a challenging build for ages 9+ who are into authentic play and intrigued about how things work. The CONTROL+ app gives an extensive play experience with several different play modes and exciting challenges.”

Factsheet:

LEGO Technic App Controlled Top Gear Rally Car

First LEGO Technic set designed in partnership with BBC studios

463 LEGO elements used

The model comes with 1 large motor, 1 XL motor and 1 Bluetooth controlled smart hub

Remote controlled via the LEGO Technic CONTROL+ app

Price: $129.00/£124,99

The product is available globally from 26th December 2019

LEGO Technic CONTROL+ Functions: