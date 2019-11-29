Audi designs first animated virtual concept car for “Spies in Disguise”

Audi RSQ e-tron concept car is electric and fully automated

Audi to sponsor world premiere of "Spies in Disguise"

INGOLSTADT, Germany/NEW YORK, November 26, 2019 – Audi and Twentieth Century Fox, in cooperation with Blue Sky Studios, are teaming up on a digital content piece ahead of the world premiere of the animated film "Spies in Disguise" starring Will Smith and Tom Holland. The video, called “Lunchbreak," follows super-spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett, the characters voiced by Smith and Holland in the film, as well as the Audi RSQ e-tron, the first concept car by Audi created exclusively for an animated film.

In the video, suave and smooth Lance Sterling and tech genius Walter Beckett find themselves in a high-speed car chase through the streets and underground shafts of Washington, DC. The unlikely duo are at an advantage in the RSQ e-tron with the concept car’s fully automatic driving mode and additional boost capability, which is controlled via Functions on demand. Click here to view the video.

The electric and fully automated RSQ e-tron concept car, designed in close cooperation with Blue Sky Studios, features autopilot mode, as well as visionary design language and futuristic highlights including a hologram speedometer.

"The action-packed super-spy storyline provides us with a creative medium to showcase innovation and technology, and all that is possible with the future of mobility,” says Sven Schuwirth, Vice President Brand Audi, Digital Business and Customer Experience.

“Spies in Disguise” opens in U.S. theaters December 25, 2019.