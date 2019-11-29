La concept dei Quattro Anelli è la macchina di Will Smith e Tom Holland nel film "Spie sotto copertura"
Le case automobilistiche e Hollywood hanno una lunga storia alle spalle quando si tratta di posizionamento dei prodotti. Facendo un passo indietro nel tempo - per fare qualche esempio - ricordiamo la Chevrolet Camaro e le tante auto GM protagoniste del film Transformers, la Ford Ecosport che si è fatta vedere per la prima volta in pubblico proprio al cinema con il film Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2 (stesso film in cui Kurt Russel guida di una Mustang degli anni '70) o Audi che ha preso parte agli ultimi film Marvel di Spider-Man. Sempre la casa tedesca è la protagonista del cartone animato "Spie sotto copertura" che uscirà nelle sale americane il 25 dicembre, ma questa volta non ci sono auto... reali.
Un concept da cinema
Per l'occasione la Casa dei Quattro Anelli ha creato la RSQ e-tron, supercar elettrica che, nella scena del film che trovate qui sotto, può muoversi anche in modalità completamente autonoma. I due protagonisti nell'abitacolo, Will Smith, tranquillissimo al volante, e Tom Holland, uno spaventatissimo passeggero, compiono acrobazie di tutti i tipi evitando palazzi che crollano, schivando missili andando a velocità folle.
Fotogallery: Audi RSQ e-tron concept
Secondo un comunicato stampa di Audi, l'auto è stata progettata a stretto contatto con i Blue Sky Studios e presenta un "linguaggio di design visionario e punti salienti futuristici tra cui un tachimetro con ologramma". Nonostante si stia parlando di animazione, questi dettagli potrebbero essere piccoli indizi di ciò che vedremo in futuro.
Audi teams up with Twentieth Century Fox on 'Spies in Disguise' digital content ahead of film premiere
- Audi designs first animated virtual concept car for “Spies in Disguise”
- Audi RSQ e-tron concept car is electric and fully automated
- Audi to sponsor world premiere of "Spies in Disguise"
INGOLSTADT, Germany/NEW YORK, November 26, 2019 – Audi and Twentieth Century Fox, in cooperation with Blue Sky Studios, are teaming up on a digital content piece ahead of the world premiere of the animated film "Spies in Disguise" starring Will Smith and Tom Holland. The video, called “Lunchbreak," follows super-spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett, the characters voiced by Smith and Holland in the film, as well as the Audi RSQ e-tron, the first concept car by Audi created exclusively for an animated film.
In the video, suave and smooth Lance Sterling and tech genius Walter Beckett find themselves in a high-speed car chase through the streets and underground shafts of Washington, DC. The unlikely duo are at an advantage in the RSQ e-tron with the concept car’s fully automatic driving mode and additional boost capability, which is controlled via Functions on demand. Click here to view the video.
The electric and fully automated RSQ e-tron concept car, designed in close cooperation with Blue Sky Studios, features autopilot mode, as well as visionary design language and futuristic highlights including a hologram speedometer.
"The action-packed super-spy storyline provides us with a creative medium to showcase innovation and technology, and all that is possible with the future of mobility,” says Sven Schuwirth, Vice President Brand Audi, Digital Business and Customer Experience.
“Spies in Disguise” opens in U.S. theaters December 25, 2019.