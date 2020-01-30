Il Salone potrebbe spostarsi in un'altra città. Sulla lista ci sono Berlino, Amburgo e anche Monaco
Non è una novità che i saloni dell'auto stanno affrontando una crisi (pensiamo anche al prossimo Salone di Ginevra che vede meno marchi partecipare rispetto al passato). Il calo delle presenze ha fatto sì che molte Case auto mettessero in discussione i meriti di questi eventi, delle relative conferenze stampa e degli investimenti per gli allestimenti nei padiglioni.
Tutto ciò rende sempre più difficile per gli organizzatori attirare espositori e partecipanti e il Salone di Francoforte non fa eccezione. Già a settembre c'erano state molte critiche sull'edizione 2019 ed oggi la Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA), l'organo organizzatore dello spettacolo, ha annunciato che Francoforte non ospiterà l'edizione per il 2021.
Le alternative
Al suo posto, il VDA sta valutando Berlino, Monaco e Amburgo, per decidere quale città ospiterà lo show nel 2021. Sette città hanno presentato le proprie idee su come avrebbero ospitato il salone e tra queste ci sono Colonia, Stoccarda e Hannover. La VDA ha affermato che ogni città ha idee "molto valide" e che "è una lotta molto serrata" tra i finalisti. Il prossimo IAA, tra l'altro, potrebbe concentrarsi maggiormente sulla mobilità e meno sul prodotto.
La notizia resta un duro colpo per Francoforte, che ospita lo spettacolo da quasi 70 anni. Tra l'altro è anche la sede del centro finanziario tedesco e della Banca centrale europea. La VDA ha ringraziato Francoforte "per questa collaborazione lunga, molto valida e fruttuosa", insieme agli altri partecipanti per aver contribuito a questo successo.
Numeri in calo
L'IAA in ogni caso non morirà, ma continuerà ad alternarsi con il Motor Show di Parigi. Tuttavia questo cambio è indicativo di un momento in cui gli organizzatori cercano di attirare i visitatori mentre i produttori di automobili abbandonano gli auto show e i saloni per impegni più diretti con giornalisti e pubblico.
Francoforte, tra l'altro, ha visto un forte calo di visitatori ed espositori durante lo spettacolo dell'anno scorso, attirando 550.000 persone. Tuttavia, è molto inferiore alle 810.000 che hanno partecipato nel 2017 e ai 931.000 nel 2015.
VDA is holding further talks on IAA 2021 with Berlin, Hamburg and Munich
Berlin, January 29, 2020 – Very tight race - Every city with great commitment and creative ideas - Final decision on IAA location 2021 in the next few weeks
Statement by the board of the Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA):
"We are pleased about the great interest in the new IAA. After intensive preparatory work, which started in October 2019, seven cities presented their concepts and ideas to the VDA. On January 23 and 24, 2020, Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Hamburg, Hanover, Cologne, Munich and Stuttgart presented their respective concepts to the VDA and VDA member companies.
These presentations were then evaluated extensively.
Each city's ideas are very creative and consistently demanding. They underline that each of the seven cities has its own profile and strengths. It's a very tight race, the performance consistently high.
In today's meeting, the VDA board dealt intensively with the various concepts and ideas and made the decision that further talks should be held with the cities of Berlin, Hamburg and Munich and that specific contract negotiations should also be started. A decision on the city in which the IAA will take place from 2021 is expected in the next few weeks.
The competition for the IAA 2021 only knows winners: in the application process, each city has developed interesting ideas on how urban and sustainable mobility can be improved in their region.
The ideas and concepts of the city of Frankfurt am Main were also very impressive. However, after evaluating all relevant criteria, the IAA 2021 will no longer take place at the Frankfurt am Main trade fair location.
This decision was not an easy one for the VDA board of directors: the main metropolis was the city of the IAA for almost 70 years; internationally, this became clear from the frequently used term 'Frankfurt Motor Show'. The VDA thanks the city of Frankfurt and Messe Frankfurt for this long, very good and trusting partnership.
And overall, the Association of the Automotive Industry thanks all cities that participated in the competition for the IAA 2021 for their great commitment and the creativity of the ideas."