La versione più sportiva (245 CV) della nuova Octavia sarà ibrida plug-in e verrà presentata a Ginevra
È passato poco più di un mese dal debutto della Skoda Octavia di quarta generazione e già si parla della versione RS iV, quella più sportiva, che verrà svelata il 3 marzo prossimo al Salone di Ginevra. Sotto il cofano ci sarà un motore a benzina ibrido plug-in in per una potenza combinata tra termico ed elettrico di 245 CV. Qualche settimana fa avevamo intercettato i primi muletti (ecco qui le foto spia) ma ora, finalmente, ecco svelata la linea che potremmo trovare sul modello di serie.
Linee tagliate e aggressive
A confermare l'indiscrezione è Skoda stessa che ha rilasciato un trittico di bozzetti della prossima versione hardcore del modello ceco sia in variante berlina che station wagon. Come quasi tutti i teaser, gran parte delle linee sono esagerate per dare a questa RS iV un aspetto davvero cattivo ma che, difficilmente, vedremo su strada. Il modello di serie visto alla presentazione tuttavia è già abbastanza affilato e aggressivo, quindi è probabile che almeno parte di queste linee arriveranno sul definitivo.
Come da tradizione, il design della striscia LED orizzontale delle luci diurne sarà diverso per distinguere la RS da una Octavia standard. Il paraurti anteriore è nuovo, con le generose prese d'aria laterali e la griglia inferiore allargata che hanno un aspetto familiare, così come il logo vRS declinato nell'ultima versione che già abbiamo visto sulla Kodiaq RS.
Guardandola di profilo, è chiaro come i cerchi nelle immagini siano troppo grandi per poterli vedere su strada considerando la spalla degli pneumatici ridotta e il poco gioco con i passaruota. Le calotte degli specchietti sono nere a contrasto così come, sull'Octavia station wagon rossa dei disegni, quasi tutte le finiture. Questo potrebbe far pensare che sarà disponibile un pacchetto estetico "black" dedicato.
Al posteriore si notano subito il doppio scarico sdoppiato, uno spoiler più accentuato e prese d'aria maggiorate nel paraurti anche se queste avranno quasi sicuramente una funzione puramente estetica. Come anticipato in un teaser precedente, il logo RS verrà spostato nell'angolo in basso a sinistra, con il logo Skoda che è stato sostituito dalla grande scritta "Skoda". All'altezza del diffusore poi, la linea orizzontale catarifrangente ci farà capire, di notte, che si tratta di una RS.
E dentro?
Skoda non ha ancora rilasciato nessuna informazione sugli interni ma, da quanto possiamo vedere dal bozzetto (la station wagon ha la guida a destra), i sedili anteriori saranno sportivi e avvolgenti con poggiatesta integrati.
Tra meno di un mese, con il debutto al Salone di Ginevra, sapremo tutto sul design definitivo, sui motori e sulla tecnologia impiegata. Dovrebbe arrivare sia in vesione TSI a benzina che TDI a gasolio, più economiche e leggere rispetto alla PHEV. Non mancherà la scelta della trazione integrale.
ŠKODA teases first sketches of all-new OCTAVIA RS iV
Official design sketches reveal sporty range-topper for the fourth OCTAVIA generation
› First plug-in hybrid ŠKODA RS model combines performance and sustainability
› Sporty details underline the ŠKODA best-seller’s dynamic design language
Mladá Boleslav, 5 February 2020 – ŠKODA is stoking anticipation of the all-new ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS iV. The Czech manufacturer has released three official exterior design sketches showing the sporty range-topper for the fourth OCTAVIA generation, which will have its world premiere on 3 March at the Geneva Motor Show. Signature black RS details emphasise the dynamic design language of the elegantly proportioned ŠKODA best-seller, whose dimensions have grown slightly over those of its predecessor. As the first ŠKODA RS model to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain, the OCTAVIA RS iV is unique in the way it combines family-friendly versatility and sports car-like performance with sustainability and efficiency.
Twenty years after the debut of the first OCTAVIA RS, the ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS iV is all set to open the next chapter of what has become a remarkable success story. The OCTAVIA RS is extremely popular within the model series: in the core European ŠKODA markets of Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, every fifth OCTAVIA delivered to customers ended up being an RS model. Customers appreciate the combination of a generously-sized interior, versatility and sporting performance. Featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain generating a system output of 180 kW (245 PS), the all-new OCTAVIA RS iV boasts superior fuel economy and low CO2 emissions, making it particularly sustainable.
The design sketches reveal the OCTAVIA RS iV in coupé-style saloon and dynamic COMBI estate format. The most eye-catching design elements are a black ŠKODA grille and a sporty front apron with large air intakes and distinctive black detailing. Large alloy wheels, diffusers at the front and rear and spoilers on the saloon’s tailgate and the rear edge of the COMBI’s roof underline the dynamic appeal of the OCTAVIA RS iV.