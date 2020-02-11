Assieme a 5 porte e station wagon verranno anche mostrate le versioni da gara, compresa l’elettrica per il campionato Etcr
La nuova Seat Leon è stata presentata pochi giorni fa, “orfana” della versione più sportiva, pronta però a debuttare il prossimo 20 febbraio con il logo Cupra, il brand che da più di un anno racchiude in sé tutte le declinazioni più sportive dei modelli della Casa spagnola. Un modello chiacchierato e spiato a lungo, anticipato oggi da una prima immagine teaser che ne mostra il frontale, dove si notano già le prime modifiche.
Fotogallery: Cupra Leon, i render
Che bocche grandi che hai
Disponibile sia in versione 5 porte sia con carrozzeria station wagon la Cupra Leon sfoggerà una carrozzeria ben più muscolosa rispetto alle varianti marchiate Seat, a partire dalle grosse prese d’aria anteriori che abbracciano la mascherina che, stando all’immagine, avrà dimensioni decisamente generose. Anche i passaruota sembrano diversi, più larghi e muscolosi.
Un modello sportivo nell’estetica e soprattutto nella meccanica, della quale si sa ancora poco ma che dovrebbe contare su un assetto studiato appositamente e – soprattutto – un powertrain ibrido che potrebbe superare i 300 CV della Leon Cupra attuale. Una tecnologia condivisa con la Skoda Octavia RS, attesa al debutto al prossimo Salone di Ginevra.
Anche da corsa
Assieme alle versioni stradali la Cupra Leon mostrerà anche le varianti da pista: la Leon Competición e la Cupra e-Racer. La prima sarà destinata al campionato TCR, mentre la seconda sarà protagonista dell’E-Tcr, campionato turismo dedicato esclusivamente alle auto elettriche.
Fotogallery: Cupra Leon, i render
- World Premiere of the new CUPRA Leon family on Feb 20th
- The new CUPRA Leon will be presented in both hatchback and Sportstourer versions, mixing a dynamic design that helps broaden the brand’s appeal
- The new CUPRA Leon will be available for the very first time with a high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain
- In addition to the road versions, CUPRA will also unveil the racing models including the CUPRA Leon Competición and the CUPRA e-Racer
The new CUPRA Leon is almost here. On February 20th, CUPRA will celebrate the opening of its CUPRA Garage with the unveiling of the new CUPRA Leon family, including road and racing models.
The new CUPRA Leon will be the first Leon to carry the CUPRA badge and will be the most astonishing to come off the production line, but it’s destined to set standards in many other ways too.
From the design that sets it apart from the competition to its range of high-performance powertrains. The new CUPRA has been developed to become a reference point in the segment.
“The Leon CUPRA has been a bestseller, with close to 44,000 units sold of the last generation”, said Wayne Griffiths, CUPRA CEO. “With the launch of the new CUPRA Leon, we will strengthen the CUPRA brand, by giving a new identity to a very emblematic car. The new CUPRA Leon is the KING OF LEONS.”
Stay tuned on Feb 20th for the unveil of the new CUPRA Leon family at the CUPRA Garage inauguration.