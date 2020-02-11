The new CUPRA Leon is almost here. On February 20th, CUPRA will celebrate the opening of its CUPRA Garage with the unveiling of the new CUPRA Leon family, including road and racing models.

The new CUPRA Leon will be the first Leon to carry the CUPRA badge and will be the most astonishing to come off the production line, but it’s destined to set standards in many other ways too.

From the design that sets it apart from the competition to its range of high-performance powertrains. The new CUPRA has been developed to become a reference point in the segment.

“The Leon CUPRA has been a bestseller, with close to 44,000 units sold of the last generation”, said Wayne Griffiths, CUPRA CEO. “With the launch of the new CUPRA Leon, we will strengthen the CUPRA brand, by giving a new identity to a very emblematic car. The new CUPRA Leon is the KING OF LEONS.”

Stay tuned on Feb 20th for the unveil of the new CUPRA Leon family at the CUPRA Garage inauguration.