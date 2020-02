Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

CZINGER TEASES SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF REVOLUTIONARY 21C HYPERCAR AHEAD OF GLOBAL DEBUT AT GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW

Los Angeles, California

Created by 21 st century artisans, Czinger previews 21C ahead of Geneva International Motor Show global debut

Czinger's revolutionary technology delivers a groundbreaking hypercar with an iconic design and dominating performance

First tease shares a glimpse of 21C’s innovative in-line seating configuration, the sound of its in-house developed strong hybrid powertrain and presents advanced components constructed using novel technologies

Designed, developed, engineered and manufactured from the ground up in Los Angeles, California, 21C is a paradigm shift in the way performance vehicles are conceived

Geneva International Motor Show 2020 (press days 3 - 4 March, public days 5 - 15 March 2020) in Hall 1, Booth 1030

Watch the film:https://youtu.be/1pqfL1lIvg4

Marking its place in history, and a paradigm shift in the way vehicles are designed, developed, engineered and manufactured, Czinger Vehicles teases its upcoming hypercar, 21C, ahead of Geneva International Motor Show 2020 global debut (Czinger’s press conference 3 March, 11:00 – 11:15 CET).

The preview showcases an in-house developed strong hybrid powertrain, in-line seating configuration and iconic design lines. Pictured against the Californian backdrop of Bixby Bridge and Pacific Coast Highway, the teaser film is a nod to Czinger's Californian heritage in the brand's first public announcement.

Czinger is the first of its kind to develop novel additive manufacturing technologies to devise a groundbreaking hypercar. From a cutting-edge chassis and bespoke structures to pioneering high-performance components, Czinger has crafted a revolutionary hypercar fit for the 21st century.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Czinger’s global debut will be at the Geneva International Motor Show 2020 (press days 3 - 4 March, public days 5 – 15 March 2020) in Hall 1, Booth 1030. Czinger’s press conference will take place on 3 March, 11:00 – 11:15 CET.