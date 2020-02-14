Anche la nuova generazione della compatta più venduta d'Europa avrà la sua variante sportiva a gasolio. La vedremo il prossimo mese
La nuova generazione di Volkswagen Golf GTD arriverà - come anticipato - al prossimo Salone di Ginevra e per ingannare l'attesa la Casa tedesca ha pubblicato oggi un primo teaser che ne mostra parte dell'anteriore.
Un anteriore ridisegnato per esprimere la sportività della nuova GTD che, come la scorsa generazione, dovrebbe essere dotata di un "classico" 2.0 TDI, probabilmente basato sulla nuova generazione portata al debutto proprio dalla Golf 8, nelle versioni da 115 e 150 CV.
Perchè GTD
Si tratta di un primissimo assaggio di un modello del quale, grazie a una foto pubblicata qualche giorno fa, conosciamo già la potenza: 200 CV, 13 in più rispetto all'attuale generazione. Un lieve incremento di cavalleria, tutta scaricata sull'asse anteriore, portata da un motore omologato Euro 6D Temp e dotato di AD-Blue con catalizzatore SCR.
Come la precedente generazione, il cambio dovrebbe essere il manuale a 6 marce o, in opzione, l'automatico doppia frizione DSG a 7 rapporti. Non è esclusa la presenza a listino di un pacchetto tecnico pensato per rendere ancora più sportiva la guida, con sospensioni adattive e differenziale anteriore a slittamento limitato.
Parlando di estetica, balza all'occhio la linea luminosa LED che corre lungo tutta la mascherina a unire i gruppi ottici, una soluzione inedita per la Golf e che potrebbe caratterizzare anche le GTI - anch'esse attese a Ginevra - e la ancor più cattiva R, al debutto al prossimo Goodwool Festival of Speed.
Anche station
La nuova Golf GTD sarà disponibile anche in versione Station Wagon, tipo di carrozzeria annunciata già tempo fa da Volkswagen e in arrivo nel corso del 2020 (potrebbe essere la "one more thing" di Ginevra) e potrebbe riprendere alcune linee del concept Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion.
World première at Geneva Motor Show:
First glimpse of the new Golf GTD
- New Golf GTD engine unites high performance with maximum efficiency
- Twin dosing with two SCR catalytic converters to greatly reduce NOx emissions
- Charismatic design of new Golf GTD01 reflects its dynamism and self-confidence
Volkswagen will celebrate the world première of the Golf GTD at the Geneva International Motor Show from 5 to 15 March. Among the technical highlights is the most powerful and – thanks to twin dosing – cleanest turbo diesel injection (TDI) engine ever to be installed in a Golf. It harmonises the confident dynamism of the Golf GTD together with higher efficiency and lowest emissions. The charismatic design of the Golf GTD reflects a unique combination of dynamism and self-confidence.
The diesel top-of-the-range version, based on the new eighth generation of the Golf, will carry the long tradition of the GTD into the future. In 1982, Volkswagen presented the very first Golf GTD. At that time, Volkswagen brought new excitement into the compact class with its turbo diesel and other equally sporty features, like in the Golf GTI Mk1.
And almost four decades later, this same dynamic concept is still going strong: Once again, Volkswagen will introduce one of the most economical and at the same time sporty compact models to the market with its Golf GTD. A significant increase in performance is accompanied by lowest emissions: The Performance TDI’s efficiency has been significantly optimised and CO2 emissions have been cut even further, all while simultaneously improving responsiveness.
Thanks to a new twin dosing SCR with double AdBlue® injection, NOx emissions will be greatly reduced as compared to its predecessor. This makes the TDI in the new Golf GTD one of the cleanest combustion engines in the world. And by the way, the four-cylinder powerhouse is started by pressing a pulsing button in the completely digitalised cockpit – to the beat of a new era.