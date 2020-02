Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

TOYOTA AT THE 2020 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW

World premiere of Toyota’s new B-segment SUV

First European motor show appearance for the all-new Yaris, new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid SUV and new Mirai hydrogen fuel cell saloon

First European motor show appearance for the new GR Yaris

Toyota’s all-new B-segment SUV will make its world debut at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show, a model that blends Toyota’s extensive small car experience with its strong SUV heritage.

The new model has a raised ground clearance and an intelligent all-wheel drive system, and benefits from Toyota’s latest hybrid powertrain technology.

It will be revealed during Toyota’s press conference, taking place on the Toyota stand in Hall 4 of Geneva’s Palexpo exhibition centre at 11.15am on 3 March.

There will also be European motor show debuts for the all-new Yaris and the new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid SUV. The all-new Mirai will also appear in public in Europe for the first time, presented in a dedicated area highlighting Toyota’s commitment to helping build a future hydrogen society.

The Gazoo Racing area of the Toyota stand will feature the new GR Yaris alongside the 2020 WRC Yaris rally car and Fernando Alonso’s 2020 Dakar Hilux.

The Toyota press conference will be broadcast live via the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wki5wGdIzhM