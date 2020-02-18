Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

17 February 2020

Los Angeles, California

Czinger previews rule breaking and record hunting 1250 hp 21C hypercar ahead of Geneva International Motor Show debut

The Czinger 21C is designed, manufactured and assembled in Los Angeles, California using the world's most advanced production technologies

In-house designed strong hybrid powertrain has a confirmed output of 1250 hp (1233 bhp)

Czinger 21C capable of 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.9 seconds

Vehicle architecture is centered around driver-focused, two-person in-line seating configuration

Performance is driven by Czinger’s proprietary powertrain and additively manufactured chassis - the Czinger 21C is an evolutionary leap in performance vehicle creation

Geneva International Motor Show will be the stage for Czinger’s brand launch and 21C vehicle debut (press days 3 - 4 March, public days 5 - 15 March 2020) in Hall 1, Booth 1030

Czinger’s press conference will take place on 3 March, 11:00 – 11:15 CET

Watch the film: https://youtu.be/vyhYcgg0RQM

Pictured against the backdrop of Alameda Naval Base in San Francisco, California, Czinger Vehicles’ groundbreaking 21C hypercar has showcased some of its performance figures and iconic design lines ahead of the brand and vehicle Geneva International Motor Show 2020 global debut (March 3 - 15).

Following the first introduction, Czinger's second teaser film announces that its 21C achieves 1250 hp (1233 bhp) and is capable of 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.9 seconds. This performance is attained through Czinger's in-house developed, strong hybrid powertrain and optimised, additively manufactured vehicle structure.

The 21C is designed, developed, engineered and manufactured from the ground up in Los Angeles, California by 21st century scientists and artisans. Built using proprietary design and manufacturing technologies, the 21C is an evolutionary leap in performance vehicle creation.

Czinger’s global debut will be at the Geneva International Motor Show 2020 (press days 3 - 4 March, public days 5 – 15 March 2020) in Hall 1, Booth 1030. Czinger’s press conference will take place on 3 March, 11:00 – 11:15 CET.

For media information on the launch, brand, 21C and interviews with the Czinger executive team at Geneva International Motor Show 2020 and in the future months, please use media.czinger.com or the contacts below.

Czinger’s previous film, captured at California’s iconic Bixby Bridge and Big Sur, can be found here: https://youtu.be/1pqfL1lIvg4.