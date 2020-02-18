L’hypercar statunitense è attesa al Salone di Ginevra 2020 con 1.250 CV sviluppati da un sistema ibrido
Il Salone di Ginevra 2020 conterà numerose assenze tra i grandi costruttori, ma non mancheranno certo novità interessanti sotto tutti i punti di vista, da nuove generazioni di modelli da sempre apprezzati dal pubblico come la nuova Audi A3 ad esotiche supersportive dalle prestazioni da urlo.
A questo gruppo appartiene la Czinger 21C, inedita hypercar statunitense anticipata da alcuni teaser, l’ultimo dei quali ci svela il tempo impiegato per passare da 0 a 100 km/h: 1,9”.
Ibrida e potente
Czinger (si pronuncia “zinger”, la “C” è muta) ha così messo le cose in chiaro per quanto riguarda le prestazioni, con un dato che solo poche altre auto al mondo possono vantare. Per fare qualche esempio la futura Tesla Roadster dichiara lo stesso tempo, mentre la Rimac C_Two ci mette 1,85 e la Aspark Owl appena 1,69”. C’è poi Automobili Pininfarina che dichiara meno di 2” per la sua Battista.
La differenza maggiore tra la 21C (sigla che sta per ventunesimo secolo) e le altre hypercar citate sta nel motore, con la statunitense che mantiene un motore endotermico al fianco dell’elettrico. Un powertrain sviluppato internamente racchiuso in una carrozzeria che, come stile, ricorda quella delle LMP1 che corrono a Le Mans. Un’auto da corsa con la targa e un abitacolo molto particolare, con i 2 sedili sistemati uno davanti all’altro.
Record in vista?
Assieme al dato sullo 0-100 conosciamo anche la potenza totale della Czinger 21C: 1.250 CV. Non un record assoluto, ma quanto potrebbe bastare per portarsi a casa il record di velocità per auto di produzione, attualmente nelle mani della Bugatti Chiron.
Fotogallery: Czinger 21C
17 February 2020
Los Angeles, California
Czinger previews rule breaking and record hunting 1250 hp 21C hypercar ahead of Geneva International Motor Show debut
- The Czinger 21C is designed, manufactured and assembled in Los Angeles, California using the world's most advanced production technologies
- In-house designed strong hybrid powertrain has a confirmed output of 1250 hp (1233 bhp)
- Czinger 21C capable of 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.9 seconds
- Vehicle architecture is centered around driver-focused, two-person in-line seating configuration
- Performance is driven by Czinger’s proprietary powertrain and additively manufactured chassis - the Czinger 21C is an evolutionary leap in performance vehicle creation
- Geneva International Motor Show will be the stage for Czinger’s brand launch and 21C vehicle debut (press days 3 - 4 March, public days 5 - 15 March 2020) in Hall 1, Booth 1030
- Czinger’s press conference will take place on 3 March, 11:00 – 11:15 CET
- Watch the film: https://youtu.be/vyhYcgg0RQM
Pictured against the backdrop of Alameda Naval Base in San Francisco, California, Czinger Vehicles’ groundbreaking 21C hypercar has showcased some of its performance figures and iconic design lines ahead of the brand and vehicle Geneva International Motor Show 2020 global debut (March 3 - 15).
Following the first introduction, Czinger's second teaser film announces that its 21C achieves 1250 hp (1233 bhp) and is capable of 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.9 seconds. This performance is attained through Czinger's in-house developed, strong hybrid powertrain and optimised, additively manufactured vehicle structure.
https://youtu.be/vyhYcgg0RQM
The 21C is designed, developed, engineered and manufactured from the ground up in Los Angeles, California by 21st century scientists and artisans. Built using proprietary design and manufacturing technologies, the 21C is an evolutionary leap in performance vehicle creation.
Czinger’s global debut will be at the Geneva International Motor Show 2020 (press days 3 - 4 March, public days 5 – 15 March 2020) in Hall 1, Booth 1030. Czinger’s press conference will take place on 3 March, 11:00 – 11:15 CET.
For media information on the launch, brand, 21C and interviews with the Czinger executive team at Geneva International Motor Show 2020 and in the future months, please use media.czinger.com or the contacts below.
Czinger’s previous film, captured at California’s iconic Bixby Bridge and Big Sur, can be found here: https://youtu.be/1pqfL1lIvg4.