2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition:

Ultimate Track-Focused Type R Coming to America

Special lightweight features include forged wheels, reduced sound deadening

Exclusive Phoenix Yellow color scheme

600 units coming to U.S., each with unique numbered plaque

MILAN, February 20, 2020 – The ultimate street-legal track-focused variant of Honda’s legendary Civic Type R will arrive on American shores later this year, the company announced today. The lighter, faster and even more ferocious 2021 Type R Limited Edition will feature all of the 2020 model year Type R updates, plus additional enhancements designed to make it the ultimate street-legal Type R track machine. Only 600 units of the 2021 Type R Limited Edition, all in brilliant new Phoenix Yellow and each with an individually numbered serial plate, will be sold in the U.S., with availability starting this fall.

2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition modifications from stock include:

Lightweight, forged aluminum wheels from acclaimed manufacturer BBS (18 lb. total unsprung weight reduction)

Further weight reduction of approximately 28 pounds accomplished via reduced sound deadening materials and removal of features such as the rear wiper, tonneau cover, rear heater ducts

Specially tuned dampers

Recalibrated steering for maximum control and feedback

Paying homage to past Type R Limited Edition models, the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition will come in one model-exclusive color: Phoenix Yellow. Additional model-exclusive treatment includes contrasting gloss black paint on the roof, outside mirror caps, and intake vent on the hood, along with a dark chrome Civic badge on the rear hatch.

The new Type R Limited Edition shares the 2020 Civic Type R mechanical and design updates. In addition, all Limited Edition models will feature an individually numbered serial plate denoting the vehicle’s original country of sale.

Like the standard Type R, the Limited Edition also receives the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collsion Warning, Road Depature Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Under the hood, the 2021 Civic Type R draws power from the same race-bred 2.0-liter direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with VTEC™ valvetrain, putting out a peak 306-horseopwer and 295 lb.-ft. of torque (both SAE net), with power to the front wheels delivered through a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.

As with the “standard” Type R, drivers can choose between three driving modes – Comfort, Sport and +R – that vary damping force, steering assist and throttle mapping. The new-for-2020 Active Sound Control modifies interior sound in concert with chosen drive mode.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Pricing for the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition will be made available closer to its launch.