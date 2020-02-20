Con 47 kg in meno e nuovi pneumatici, potrebbe tornare ad essere la trazione anteriore più veloce del Nürburgring
Da quando è arrivata in commercio, la Honda Civic Type R è stata ampiamente elogiata come una delle auto più performanti a trazione anteriore in vendita.
Su questa base, la Casa nipponica ha annunciato l'arrivo di una nuova versione più leggera e incentrata sull'utilizzo in pista, chiamata Civic Type R Limited Edition. Ne saranno prodotte solo 1.000 unità e, di queste, solo 100 saranno destinate al mercato europeo.
Una dieta senza comfort
Lo scopo della Limited Edition è semplice: essere un'auto da pista sfruttabile anche nel quotidiano. In un'intervista a Hideki Kakinuma, capo del progetto, è uscito che Honda porterà la nuova Limited al Nürburgring per stabilire quanto sia più veloce del precedente modello e, nonostante non sia il suo obiettivo, potrebbe riprendersi il record per le trazioni anteriori.
Per rendere quest'auto più veloce del vecchio modello e magari anche del tempo di 7:40 stabilito dalla Renault Megane RS Trophy-R, la Casa nipponica ha ridotto il peso dell'auto rispetto alla Type R normale montando cerchi BBS in alluminio forgiato, rimuovendo l'insonorizzazione e eliminando i condotti del clima posteriori.
Honda ha deciso di togliere anche il sistema di infotainment e l'aria condizionata per limare qualche altro chilo, ma non per i 600 esemplari destinati al mercato americano che invece manterranno queste caratteristiche. Nel complesso, la Limited Edition - non americana - ferma la bilancia a 47 kg in meno rispetto al modello standard.
Uno sguardo alla Integra
Per migliorare le prestazioni in pista della Limited, la Casa giapponese ha sostituito le gomme Continental standard con le più performanti Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2. Infine, Honda ha rielaborato gli ammortizzatori per renderli più aggressivi e ha ricalibrato lo sterzo per un miglior feedback al pilota.
Oltre a rendere questa Type R più spinta per la strada e per la pista, la Casa nipponica differenzia la Limited dalla standard anche nel colore, dandole l'esclusiva vernice Phoenix Yellow che richiama la Integra Type R.
Quando arriva e quanto costa
La Limited Edition arriverà nei concessionari ad inizio estate di quest'anno. Honda non ha ancora confermato i prezzi, ma sembra che si aggirerà intorno ai 50.000 euro. Con la sua riduzione dei pesi, la combinazione di colori speciale e i cerchi specifici, questa Type R limitata sarà sicuramente apprezzata dai fan più accaniti del marchio.
Resta da vedere se riuscirà ad aggiudicarsi il titolo di trazione anteriore più veloce nel famigerato circuito da corsa tedesco.
2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition:
Ultimate Track-Focused Type R Coming to America
- Special lightweight features include forged wheels, reduced sound deadening
- Exclusive Phoenix Yellow color scheme
- 600 units coming to U.S., each with unique numbered plaque
MILAN, February 20, 2020 – The ultimate street-legal track-focused variant of Honda’s legendary Civic Type R will arrive on American shores later this year, the company announced today. The lighter, faster and even more ferocious 2021 Type R Limited Edition will feature all of the 2020 model year Type R updates, plus additional enhancements designed to make it the ultimate street-legal Type R track machine. Only 600 units of the 2021 Type R Limited Edition, all in brilliant new Phoenix Yellow and each with an individually numbered serial plate, will be sold in the U.S., with availability starting this fall.
2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition modifications from stock include:
- Lightweight, forged aluminum wheels from acclaimed manufacturer BBS (18 lb. total unsprung weight reduction)
- Further weight reduction of approximately 28 pounds accomplished via reduced sound deadening materials and removal of features such as the rear wiper, tonneau cover, rear heater ducts
- Specially tuned dampers
- Recalibrated steering for maximum control and feedback
Paying homage to past Type R Limited Edition models, the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition will come in one model-exclusive color: Phoenix Yellow. Additional model-exclusive treatment includes contrasting gloss black paint on the roof, outside mirror caps, and intake vent on the hood, along with a dark chrome Civic badge on the rear hatch.
The new Type R Limited Edition shares the 2020 Civic Type R mechanical and design updates. In addition, all Limited Edition models will feature an individually numbered serial plate denoting the vehicle’s original country of sale.
Like the standard Type R, the Limited Edition also receives the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collsion Warning, Road Depature Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.
Under the hood, the 2021 Civic Type R draws power from the same race-bred 2.0-liter direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with VTEC™ valvetrain, putting out a peak 306-horseopwer and 295 lb.-ft. of torque (both SAE net), with power to the front wheels delivered through a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.
As with the “standard” Type R, drivers can choose between three driving modes – Comfort, Sport and +R – that vary damping force, steering assist and throttle mapping. The new-for-2020 Active Sound Control modifies interior sound in concert with chosen drive mode.
Manufacturer’s Suggested Pricing for the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition will be made available closer to its launch.