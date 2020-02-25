− Aston Martin Lagonda showcased on stand 2229

24 FEBRUARY 2020, GAYDON, U.K.: Aston Martin’s DBX has been treated to a touch of personalization magic through Q by Aston Martin, teasing the SUVs darker side ahead of this year’s Geneva International Motor Show and marking the first time the brand’s bespoke service has been implemented on its new SUV.

Featuring a range of bespoke ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ and exclusive ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’ design features, this example of the brand’s recently unveiled SUV once again highlights the rule-breaking customization that is achievable through the marque’s ‘Q by Aston Martin’ service.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer said, “While our designer specifications previously demonstrated an incredibly broad range of choice and expression from our existing palette of colors and materials, ‘Q by Aston Martin’ offers the tools to those who have an uninhibited desire to push the boundaries of what is achievable”.

The work of Aston Martin’s award-winning in-house design team - led by Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman - DBX manages to bring a level of sculpture and sleekness to a sector perhaps not normally known for elegance. The fastback look of DBX cleverly positions the visual mass of the car over the rear wheels, just as you see in Aston Martin’s sports cars, but it does so without compromising ingress and egress. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase not only provides excellent interior packaging but also allows a lower, sleeker roofline, giving elegance to the overall shape. Despite the elegance inherent in this model, Aston Martin’s darker side is personified in this unique example, portraying an aggressive, confident side of the marque through a range of bold features.

‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ allows customers to create tailored options for their own personal specifications. The example on display at the Geneva International Motor show features a number of bespoke appointments including 22” gloss black painted wheels complementing the car’s bold exterior. Inside, a bespoke diamond patterned satin chrome aluminum jewelry pack machined from solid sits amongst swathes of Obsidian Black leather. Carbon fiber machined from solid to create a technical finish clads the central console and door inserts, while an expansive single piece of herringbone carbon fiber can be found throughout the floor of the car’s storage area.