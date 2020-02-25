Lavorazione unica della fibra di carbonio
L'esclusiva divisione Q di Aston Martin è dedicata ad occuparsi delle versioni più esclusive della Casa, con una linea di prodotti esclusivi e creati con la massima cura, così da rendere felici i fortunati clienti, desiderosi di avere una Aston come nessun altro.
Ora anche la Aston Martin DBX, il primo SUV della Casa inglese, è pronto a finire nelle sapienti mani degli specialisti del reparto Q, per diventare ancora più speciale e ricco di contenuti dedicati.
Fotogallery: Aston Martin DBX By Q
Le sorprese
Nasce così l'Aston Martin DBX by Q, poggiato su immensi cerchi in lega da 22" con finitura gloss black, con carrozzeria ricoperta dalla speciale tinta Xenon Gray a contrasto con la fibra di carbonio "nuda" utilizzata per alcuni componenti della parte inferiore e delle finiture in nero anodizzato.
Ma la parte davvero speciale è l'abitacolo, dove la DBX by Q mostra il risultato della lavorazione del carbonio utilizzato per realizzare inserti per tutto l'abitacolo. Aston Martin dichiara che la la fibra di carbonio usata per la consolle centrale è composta da 280 strati, stesi interamente a mano e "cucinati" nell'apposita autoclave per 12 ore. Infine il pezzo è lavorato con macchina a controllo numerico su 5 assi per circa 90 ora prima di essere pronto.
Una lavorazione artigianale realizzata da uno speciale team che, per non deludere i clienti, li incontra di persona, uno per uno, per essere sicuri di costruire la Aston dei loro sogni partendo da zero. I ragazzi del reparto Q infatti possono modificare i modelli già esistenti o, in casi estremi creare addirittura un modello totalmente nuovo. L'unico limite è l'immaginazione dei clienti e il libretto degli assegni.
Come funziona
Il portfolio del team Q è immenso e offre ai clienti elementi semplici come i paddle del cambio al volante in fibra di carbonio per la DBS Superleggera o, come già accennato, la possibilità di creare un nuovo modello come la CC-100 Speedster Concept.
In parte si tratta di un gruppo interno all'azienda stessa, ma il dipartimento accessori per alcune componenti si affida a fornitori esterni. I prodotti, quindi, possono soddisfare ogni disponibilità economica e ogni gusto.
L'attenzione adesso è rivolta al nuovo SUV che, stando ai piani, offrirà ai clienti molti optional dedicati, per aiutarli a configurare una DBX ancora più unica. I clienti possono vederla sullo stand del Salone di Ginevra, in programma da 5 al 15 marzo.
Q BY ASTON MARTIN:
DBX MEETS THE DARK ART OF CUSTOMISATION
-
− DBX is now available with three levels of ‘Q by Aston Martin’ customization – Commission, Collection & Accessories
-
− Luxury brand’s first SUV given bespoke treatment for 2020 Geneva Motor Show
-
− Geneva example offers inspiration for existing and prospective DBX customers worldwide wishing to
incorporate bespoke options to their SUV
-
− Aston Martin Lagonda showcased on stand 2229
24 FEBRUARY 2020, GAYDON, U.K.: Aston Martin’s DBX has been treated to a touch of personalization magic through Q by Aston Martin, teasing the SUVs darker side ahead of this year’s Geneva International Motor Show and marking the first time the brand’s bespoke service has been implemented on its new SUV.
Featuring a range of bespoke ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ and exclusive ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’ design features, this example of the brand’s recently unveiled SUV once again highlights the rule-breaking customization that is achievable through the marque’s ‘Q by Aston Martin’ service.
Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer said, “While our designer specifications previously demonstrated an incredibly broad range of choice and expression from our existing palette of colors and materials, ‘Q by Aston Martin’ offers the tools to those who have an uninhibited desire to push the boundaries of what is achievable”.
The work of Aston Martin’s award-winning in-house design team - led by Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman - DBX manages to bring a level of sculpture and sleekness to a sector perhaps not normally known for elegance. The fastback look of DBX cleverly positions the visual mass of the car over the rear wheels, just as you see in Aston Martin’s sports cars, but it does so without compromising ingress and egress. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase not only provides excellent interior packaging but also allows a lower, sleeker roofline, giving elegance to the overall shape. Despite the elegance inherent in this model, Aston Martin’s darker side is personified in this unique example, portraying an aggressive, confident side of the marque through a range of bold features.
‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ allows customers to create tailored options for their own personal specifications. The example on display at the Geneva International Motor show features a number of bespoke appointments including 22” gloss black painted wheels complementing the car’s bold exterior. Inside, a bespoke diamond patterned satin chrome aluminum jewelry pack machined from solid sits amongst swathes of Obsidian Black leather. Carbon fiber machined from solid to create a technical finish clads the central console and door inserts, while an expansive single piece of herringbone carbon fiber can be found throughout the floor of the car’s storage area.
Perhaps the most eye-catching bespoke feature that was spec’d in this ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ is found within the DBX’s cabin; a unique carbon fiber finish used for the car’s floating center console and door trims. Delivering a technical finish to the car’s interior, the central piece is machined from a solid block consisting of 280 individual layers of carbon fiber, laid meticulously by hand. After a 12-hour curing process, 90-hours of five-axis milling are required to deliver the stunning finish shown today.
For customers looking for highly-exclusive yet attainable options, look no further than the ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’. Featured on the vehicle displayed at Geneva and available to customers worldwide are a special Satin Xenon Grey paint, a carbon fiber lower exterior pack and black anodized tread and sill plaques. Each of these options have previously been developed by the luxury British marque’s in-house design team and are available to order now.
Reichman added, “Of course, the example shown today is just one sphere of inspiration that can be explored, but with DBX providing the ultimate canvas to bring a vision to life, I fully expect to see a wide and broad variety of creations over the coming months”.
Aston Martin will be available at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show on stand 2229 where the DBX styled through ‘Q by Aston Martin’ will be on display from Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The DBX is priced from $189,900 USD in the United States and $218,400 CAD in Canada, not including destination and handling charges of $3,086 and $3,980 respectively; first deliveries will commence in the second half of 2020 in North America. Visit AstonMartin.com/en-us for additional information on available options or to find a local retailer.
###
ABOUT ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA:
Aston Martin Lagonda is a luxury automotive group focused on the creation of exclusive cars and SUVs. The iconic Aston Martin brand fuses the latest technology, exceptional hand craftsmanship and timeless design to produce models including the Vantage, DB11, DBS Superleggera and the brand’s first SUV, the DBX. The Lagonda brand will be relaunched as the world’s first luxury electric vehicle company. Based in Gaydon, England, Aston Martin Lagonda designs, creates and exports cars which are sold in more than 50 countries around the world.
Lagonda was founded in 1899 and Aston Martin in 1913. The two brands came together in 1947 when both were purchased by the late Sir David Brown. Under the leadership of Dr. Andy Palmer and a new management team, the Group launched its Second Century Plan in 2015 to deliver sustainable long-term growth. The plan is underpinned by the introduction of seven new models including the DB11, new Vantage, DBS Superleggera and an SUV – the DBX – as well as the development of a new manufacturing center in St Athan, Wales.