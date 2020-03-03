Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

Verdant Theme GT by MSO showcases luxury innovations and bespoke personalisation available from McLaren Special Operations

2 Mar 2020

Ahead of a press conference tomorrow Tuesday March 3 at 0830GMT, during which the next chapter in the McLaren LT story will be revealed, McLaren Automotive is releasing information and images of one of the other cars that will feature – the Verdant Theme GT by MSO (McLaren Special Operations). To follow the press conference online go to: https://cars.mclaren.com/en/mclaren-motor-show-2020.

Unique satin tri-tone paint artistry gives McLaren’s practical supercar a new face of modern luxury

Bespoke craftsmanship and materials include first use of cashmere in a supercar

Verdant Theme GT by MSO a showcase of personalized luxury innovations from McLaren Special Operations that are available across the McLaren range

A masterclass of innovative color and materials takes McLaren’s GT to a luxuriant new level of bespoke personalization in the McLaren Verdant Theme GT by MSO (McLaren Special Operations). Building on the GT’s multi-faceted talents and continent-crossing capabilities by displaying a rich new layer of craftsmanship from MSO, the unique car showcases artistry and techniques that are available across the entire McLaren Automotive range.

The Verdant Theme GT by MSO revels in a feeling for the verdant landscapes and fresh horizons that the GT has been designed to explore. Colors and materials employed with the highest level of technical precision reflect hues and textures from the natural world – for example, key touch points in the cabin are trimmed in cashmere, the first time this softest and most luxurious of wools has been used by McLaren and the first time it has become available in a supercar.

One of distinctive features of the car immediately apparent is a stunning new take on MSO’s innovative satin tri-tone paint finish. Seamlessly graduated from light to dark, the car’s body blends three shades of satin-finish green – from nose to tail, Horsell Green, Arbor and Steppe Green – all created especially for this car. Achieving the perfect progression of shades required 430 hours of painstaking work in what is among the most complex paint processes yet undertaken by MSO.

The lushness of the Verdant Theme GT by MSO is completed with hand-painted pinstripe accents in Napier Green on the body and the front splitter. The MSO Bespoke brake calipers are painted Napier Green while the MSO Black Pack guarantees the most dramatic of contrasts with gloss black finish for the wheels, the upper window surround and the exhaust finisher.

Dark Green, Jet Black and Laurel Green leather with Laurel Green micro-piping contrasts in the cabin with charcoal grey cashmere. Indulgently soft and luxurious, it adorns the center tunnel, the door inserts, the lower section of dashboard, the sun visors, the head restraints and the back upper section of the seats. MSO has been working on an automotive application for cashmere for 18 months, but limited availability means that at this stage it must remain among the most exclusive of all MSO options.

The Verdant Theme GT by MSO’s cabin – offering the space, comfort and usability expected of a GT – is further enhanced with subtle MSO signature details such as dedication plaque, embroidered logos and an accelerator pedal laser-etched with the MSO logo.

No enhancements were deemed necessary to the GT’s Proactive Damping Control suspension, nor its 612 bhp 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8, both already optimized to provide an outstanding Grand Touring combination of authentic McLaren supercar performance – 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds – with touring comfort and refinement that sets new McLaren standards.

“The McLaren Verdant Theme GT by MSO is the perfect showcase for us in the way it takes modern-luxury to the next level by incorporating so much innovation. The Grand Tourer of McLaren’s range provides a sophisticated and elegant canvas for our artistry, but also I hope the spark that will inspire every McLaren owner as they seek ever more ways to personalize their car, whether it is GT, sports convertible, track supercar, or the ultimate uncompromised road car such as our new McLaren Elva.” Ansar Ali, Managing Director, McLaren Special Operations

Sleek, elegant and muscular, the superlight McLaren GT is a compelling blend of beautiful design, high-quality innovative materials, true supercar performance and McLaren driving dynamics and engagement. Designed for the journey, this exceptionally refined vehicle has the capacity to carry 20.1 cubic feet of luggage including carry golf bags and skis.

Technology and modern craftsmanship share equal prominence in the McLaren GT, with the finest high-quality materials complemented by features such as the most sophisticated McLaren infotainment system to date; hidden-until-lit ambient lighting and the option of an electrochromic glazed roof.

Further information about McLaren Special Operations and the personalization opportunities it offers is available at https://cars.mclaren.com/en/mso.

