Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

NEW YORK AUTO SHOW PLANS BIG THINGS FOR 2019

As the year draws to an end, now is the time to start planning your trip to the 2019 New York International Automobile Show. This spring, visitors can expect another incredible line-up of world debuts from numerous automakers including new models from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Acura, Genesis, Porsche, Subaru, Kia and many others. These product reveals, and the attention they receive from the media, get consumers excited about visiting the Show and checking out all the latest cars, trucks and crossovers for themselves.

This year, in addition to displays from every major manufacturer, we are proud to welcome three new car companies to the show floor for the media and public to enjoy.

"Once press and industry days have concluded, we're expecting over one million consumers to come through the doors," said show chairman, John LaSorsa. "And most of them will be here to research and compare models before visiting dealerships. According to recently published data from Foresight Research, they come to our Show see the latest vehicles, learn about new technology and make real decisions before making their next purchase," LaSorsa added.

Be sure and stay tuned to the New York Auto Show's Newsflash for more details about the Show's press and industry events.