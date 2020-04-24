La realtà virtuale imita la luce naturale e riproduce ambienti realistici
Configurare auto esclusive come la Lotus Evija, supercar elettrica prodotta in soli 130 esemplari, è un’esperienza pensata per soddisfare le richieste di chi è abituato ad avere il massimo. Non un compito facile, insomma, quello del nuovo configuratore touch screen pensato per allestire una sportiva che ha un prezzo compreso tra 1,5 e 2 milioni di euro.
Realtà virtuale
Il processo di allestimento virtuale della Lotus Evija, la cui produzione è prevista a partire dalla fine del 2020, dà molta libertà nella personalizzazione del colore della carrozzeria e degli interni. Il software utilizzato nel configuratore per il rendering dell’automobile proviene dall’industria dei videogames, con una simulazione ray-tracing che imita l’effetto che la luce e l’ombra hanno sulle superfici.
L'ambiente giusto
In più, c’è la possibilità di circondare la macchina con ambienti realistici, che diano un’idea più chiara di che effetto possano avere le scelte fatte sul look dell’auto. Simon Clare, Executive Director del Marketing Globale di Lotus, presentando il configuratore ha dichiarato: “Vogliamo che l’approccio del cliente alla sua automobile sia unico, supportando ogni sua idea su come personalizzare la vettura. Con questi strumenti digitali all’avanguardia possiamo gestire le richieste dei nostri clienti da ogni parte del mondo, in tempo reale”.
2.000 CV di potenza
Le immagini danno un’idea della resa effettiva della configurazione virtuale della Evija, nel caso particolare allestita scegliendo il colore esterno Atomic Red con pacchetto Carbon Black e posizionata nell’ambiente Lotus Design Studio. Riassumendo le caratteristiche tecniche della Lotus Evija, parliamo di una piattaforma con 4 motori elettrici che producono una potenza totale di 2.000 CV (1.471 kW), per un tempo di accelerazione nello 0-100 km/h inferiore ai 3 secondi e di circa 6 secondi nell 0-200 km/h. La velocità massima dichiarata è di oltre 340 km/h, per un’autonomia di 400 km secondo il ciclo WLTP.
LOTUS EVIJA: FIRST DETAILS OF THE ALL-ELECTRIC HYPERCAR BUYING EXPERIENCE REVEALED
Lotus Evija Configurator Animation
Customers will use a state-of-the-art touch-screen configurator to personalise their Evija
Exclusive gift programme will culminate in unique build book
Stunning new images and animation reveal all-electric two-seater in three new colours – Atomic Red, Solaris Yellow and Carbon Black
(Hethel, UK – 15 April 2020) – As the Evija moves ever closer to series production, Lotus has revealed how customers of the all-electric hypercar are choosing their vehicle’s bespoke specification.
The exclusive nature of the 2,000 PS two-seater means every customer journey is unique. Requests for personalisation on every aspect of the Evija – from striking exterior paint colour combinations to highly detailed interior trim – are all part of the enhanced ordering process.
Production of the Lotus Evija will start later in 2020, and the first year’s allocation is already designated to customers around the world.
The starting point for every car’s specification is an all-new touch-screen configurator. Designed especially for Lotus, its ultra-powerful graphics processor creates stunning high-definition ‘photo-realistic’ images and animations. Developed using advanced gaming software, these allow the buyer to build and personalise their own car from the ground up and visualise it from every angle, inside and out.
Thanks to an advanced imaging technique known as ray-tracing, they can even place their Evija into multiple environments around the world to see how localised sunlight levels will affect their choices. The final element is the creation of a fully personalised ‘360 degree fly-through’ film exclusive to each customer.
Lotus has released a series of all-new images of the Evija captured from the configurator. They show a car set inside the Lotus Design studios at Hethel, UK – the global home of Lotus since 1966 – and finished in stunning Atomic Red with Carbon Black accent pack. They are accompanied by a new animation which additionally reveals the car in Solaris Yellow and Carbon Black.
The configurator is just one element of the Evija experience. At regular intervals during the purchase process, each customer will receive from Lotus a unique gift to reflect the exclusive and technical nature of the Evija.
That will culminate in a beautiful hand-crafted build book, packed with stunning imagery of the customer’s individual car during key moments of its assembly. The book will be presented to the customer with their Evija key as part of the handover celebrations.
Simon Clare, Executive Director, Global Marketing, Lotus, said: “We know every customer journey will be unique and our highly experienced customer relations team is ready to support any requests. With state-of-the-art digital tools such as the new configurator, we can accommodate customer preferences and requirements from anywhere in the world at the touch of a button.”
