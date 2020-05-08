L'agenzia statunitense ha evidenziato il rischio in caso di impatto frontale sul lato del guidatore. Bene gli altri test
L'Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), l'equivalente americano dell'EuroNCAP, ha pubblicato i risultati dei crash test effettuati sull'ultima generazione (JL) di Jeep Wrangler arrivata sul mercato nella seconda metà del 2018.
L'auto ha superato brillantemente tutti i test ma ha evidenziato alcune criticità nelle prove di impatto frontale contro una barriera dal solo lato del guidatore che ne causerebbero il ribaltamento. È stata così declassata al livello di sicurezza "Marginal", penultimo voto su una scala di quattro (Good, Acceptable, Marginal e Poor).
La dinamica
Come si vede dalle immagini del video qui sotto, la barriera fa da trampolino alla macchina. Secondo l'IIHS, il ribaltamento "potrebbe presentare un ulteriore fattore di rischio di lesioni per gli occupanti oltre all'incidente stesso [...] e non è un risultato accettabile", a maggior ragione su un'auto che, configurandola, può essere scelta con la parte posteriore totalmente scoperta (vista la sola presenza del roll bar non ci sono airbag a tendina laterali). In più il guidatore può decidere di rimuovere tutte le portiere, cosa che in caso di incidente complicherebbe, e non di poco, la situazione.
Tre test di valutazione
La Jeep Wrangler è stata sottoposta a tre differenti sessioni di crash test. Il primo è stato effettuato da FCA, con la macchina che non si è ribaltata e non ha evidenziato problematiche particolari. Gli altri sono stati fatti dall'IIHS: nel primo la macchina si è ribaltata e, attribuendo la causa ad un dispositivo di traino della vettura non idoneo, FCA ha spinto per ripetere il test. Il risultato però non è cambiato, con l'auto che è si è fermata comunque su un lato.
Il massimo dei voti nelle altre prove
Un peccato, perché la Wrangler (cliccate sul link per andare al nostro Perché Comprarla) avrebbe ottenuto sicuramente una valutazione migliore dato che, in tutti gli altri test, i risultati sono stati eccellenti: la protezione del conducente è stata valutata ottimamente, con lo spazio interno che non è mai stato invaso da detriti o schegge; massimi voti anche nelle prove di impatto frontale e laterale pieni e nelle prove di resistenza del tetto e dei sedili; "good", il voto più alto, è stato assegnato anche al sistema di frenata automatica d'emergenza e alla protezione dei bambini che viaggiano sui sedili posteriori.
Jeep Wrangler tips over during IIHS crash test
The 2019-20 Jeep Wrangler 4-door earns a marginal rating in the driver-side small overlap front crash test because it tipped over onto its passenger side after striking the barrier.
The midsize SUV, which was redesigned in 2018, was evaluated in three separate driver-side small overlap crash tests, one by Fiat Chrysler as part of the Institute's verification test program and two at the Institute's Vehicle Research Center. In both tests conducted by IIHS, the Wrangler rolled onto its passenger side after striking the test barrier.
The Wrangler performed well by the normal metrics used to evaluate performance in the driver-side small overlap test. The driver's space was maintained well, and the dummy's movement was well-controlled. However, the partial rollover presents an additional injury risk beyond what the standard criteria are intended to measure. A vehicle tipping onto its side is not an acceptable outcome for a frontal crash, and as a result, the Wrangler's overall rating was downgraded to marginal.
Rollovers — even partial ones like those that occurred in the Wrangler tests — are especially dangerous crashes, in part due to the risk of complete or partial ejection. This is a particular concern in the Wrangler, which has a roof and doors that can be removed. The Wrangler also lacks side curtain airbags designed to deploy in a rollover to keep occupants inside. It is not required by regulation to have side curtain airbags because of its removable roof.
The redesigned Wrangler was eligible for a driver-side small overlap rating based on manufacturer testing because the model's previous generation earned a good rating in the test. Under the verification program, IIHS assigns a rating based on video of the manufacturer test and other documentation.
In the test that Fiat Chrysler submitted, the Wrangler did not tip over.
IIHS conducts audit tests of some vehicles in the verification program to ensure the integrity of the program. The Wrangler was selected for one of these audit tests.
After the vehicle tipped over in the audit test, Fiat Chrysler questioned whether this outcome was related to the method that IIHS engineers had used to attach the vehicle to the crash propulsion system. IIHS agreed to conduct a second test using a different method, which was approved by Fiat Chrysler. The second test also ended with the vehicle tipping on its side.
The Wrangler earns good ratings in the moderate overlap front, side, roof and head restraint evaluations.
The Wrangler is available with an optional vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention system that earns a superior rating. In Institute track tests, it avoided collisions at 12 and 25 mph. It is not available with a pedestrian front crash prevention system.
The SUV earns poor ratings for both its base halogen headlights and premium LED projector headlights.