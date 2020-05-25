Il SUV inglese si riduce in scala 1:8 ma mantiene lo stesso sfrenato lusso della versione a grandezza naturale
La Rolls-Royce Cullinan ha aiutato la Casa britannica a stabilire un nuovo record di vendite nel 2019. Il miglior modello nei 116 anni di storia –almeno in termini di vendite – con immatricolazioni aumentate del 25% rispetto al 2018.
La prima Rolls a ruote alte, la più alta mai realizzata, lunga 5,3 metri e con lusso a livelli delle sorelle con lo Spirit of Ecstasy sul cofano. Un mastodontico SUV ora rimpicciolito fino a diventare un modellino in scala 1:8. Ma, trattandosi di un prodotto firmato direttamente Rolls-Royce, capite bene, non si tratta di un modellino qualunque.
Personalizzazione in scala
Come succede per le Rolls-Royce vere e proprie infatti, anche la Cullinan scala 1:8 è altamente personalizzabile, con oltre 1.000 singoli componenti disponibili. Se ci si fa prendere la mano si può far lievitare il tempo richiesto per l’assemblaggio fino a un massimo di 450 ore, la metà esatta di quanto richiesto per una Cullinan scala 1:1.
Per fare un esempio pensate che si può scegliere tra ben 40.000 colori differenti, oppure decidere di replicare la tinta fatta creare appositamente dal reparto Bespoke per la propria Rolls “in carne ed ossa”.
Interni a mano
Anche l’abitacolo ha una maniacale cura per il dettaglio, con poggiatesta ricamati a mano e finiture in legno. Le pedane illuminate illuminano esterno ed interno, permettendo di ammirare dettagli le cuciture dei sedili. E a proposito di illuminazione: pensate che le luci esterne siano semplici pezzi di plastica come su ogni altro modellino? Chiaramente no: sono perfettamente funzionanti.
Ora, considerando il tempo di lavorazione, le misure (la lunghezza supera i 60 cm) e la possibilità di personalizzarlo fino al più piccolo dettagli, è facile immaginare come il modellino della Rolls-Royce Cullinan non sia per tutte le tasche. Ma, d’altra parte, quale Rolls-Royce lo è?
ROLLS-ROYCE MOTOR CARS: ACHIEVING PERFECTION ON EVERY SCALE
Sir Henry Royce once said, “Small things make perfection, but perfection is no small thing.” It is in this vein that Rolls-Royce Motor Cars presents to its clients, perfect scale models of Cullinan, the marque’s stellar SUV.
As daily driving pleasures have been curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some other of life’s little luxuries have come to the fore. An authentic 1:8 scale replica of a full-sized Cullinan, in which every detail is reproduced with absolute perfection, can now be enjoyed by clients around the world, in the comfort of their own home.
Far more than a mere model, each miniature Cullinan is individually and painstakingly crafted by hand, to the client’s specification, from over 1,000 individual components. This process can take up to 450 hours – over half of the time required to build a full-sized Cullinan at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex.
The replica is hand-painted using Rolls-Royce colour-matched paint, then hand-polished to the marque’s exacting specification; the coachline is even applied using a fine brush, just as it is on the original. Clients may choose from a palette of around 40,000 ‘standard’ colours, or replicate their own personal Bespoke finish. The fully-functioning exterior lights are operated by a Cullinan-branded remote control; under the bonnet is a perfect likeness of the iconic 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine.
On opening the coach doors, illuminated treadplates are revealed, leading to an interior designed and executed with the materials, skill and attention to detail lavished on Cullinan itself. From the headrest embroidery and wood finishes to seat piping and stitching, these Bespoke creations allow clients to recreate their full-size vehicle with astonishing accuracy, or even envision future Cullinans to add to their collection.
Presented in a display case at almost a metre in length, the replica is set on a gloss-black base mounted on a plinth allowing it to be appreciated from all angles. The Perspex window can be removed enabling the minutiae of the doors, luggage compartment and engine bay to be viewed in detail.
Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, “This scale replica brings a new dimension to Cullinan’s Effortless, Everywhere philosophy. Our super-luxury SUV is now as perfectly at ease in the serene surroundings of its owner’s residence as it is in the most challenging and hostile terrain on Earth.” He continued, “It demonstrates, and reminds us as a company, that Inspiring Greatness applies at every scale. It is not just about the big things: we seek and achieve greatness in everything we do, down to the smallest item and minutest detail.”