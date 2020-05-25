Nel weekend che avrebbe dovuto ospitare il GP del principato il pilota monegasco ha girato un corto con l'hypercar del Cavallino
Nonostante la pandemia di coronavirus che ha portato a lockdown e all’annullamento di numerose eventi, compresi i Gran Premi di Formula 1, le strade di Monaco non sono state per nulla tranquille questo fine settimana.
Un weekend che avrebbe dovuto vedere le strade del Principato chiuse al traffico per lasciare spazio alle monoposto di F1, ma che hanno comunque visto sfrecciare una Ferrari con al volante Charles Leclerc. Il perché è presto detto: all’alba il Cavallino ha girato il cortometraggio “Le grand rendez-vous”.
Galeotto fu il corto clandestico
Un mini film in arrivo il prossimo 13 giugno, erede spirituale di "C'était Un Rendez-Vous", cortometraggio anni ’70 con una folle corsa tra le vie di Parigi. Avventura clandestina tra accelerazioni, schivate, semafori (di cui 18 rossi) con una Mercedes 450 SEL (poi “ridoppiata” da un V12 Ferrari) che costò la prigione al regista Claude Lelouch, reo di non aver comunicato alle autorità il nome del pilota (che, venne poi fuori, essere il regista stesso).
Ferrari ha così deciso di creare un remake/sequel dell’impresa, ancora una volta con Claude Lelouch dietro la macchina da presa, le cui riprese si sono appunto tenute proprio la domenica in cui sarebbe stato in programma il Gran Premio di Monaco.
Urla e silenzio
Questa volta però tutto è stato fatto con i crismi della legalità e il nome del pilota è noto a tutti: Charles Leclerc. L’auto è naturalmente una creatura di Maranello: la Ferrari SF90, nuova hypercar ibrida del Cavallino, un lampo rosso da 1.000 CV e 240 km/h di velocità massima toccata tre le strade del Principato. Il V8 ha così (in)cantato, lasciando ogni tanto spazio al silenzio dei motori elettrici posteriori.
Al fianco del pilota di Formula 1 ci sono stati altri attori d’eccezione come il principe Alberto II di Monaco, il presidente della Ferrari John Elkann, i principi Andrea Casiraghi e Pierre Casiraghi con la moglie Beatrice Borromeo.
Maranello, 24 May 2020 – French Director Claude Lelouch shot his short film, “Le Grand Rendez-vous”, in Principality of Monaco at dawn this morning, on the very date the Grand Prix was to take place.
The French director’s cameras accompanied the Ferrari SF90 Stradale as it completed an adrenaline-fuelled lap of the Formula 1 street circuit. At its wheel was Charles Leclerc who clocked speeds of up to 240 km/h en route to the mystery “big date” of the title.
HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco also made a brief appearance in the film. The Ferrari Chairman John Elkann, the Princes Andrea Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi with his wife, Princess Beatrice Borromeo, also visited the set. Thanks to a progressive lifting of the lockdown in France and Monaco, the shoot was also watched by a group of excited onlookers from the balconies and the streets carefully supervised by the local authorities.
Traffic was stopped to allow the SF90 Stradale, which can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, unleash its full power on the Principality’s streets. The car’s blistering engine soundtrack broke a long dry spell for Prancing Horse enthusiasts and tifosi alike. Most importantly of all, however, the roar of its hybrid V8, generating a total power of 1,000 CV, sent out a message of optimism and signalled a first step towards the return of motorsport, film and social life as we endeavour to put the pandemic behind us through mutually responsible behaviour, commitment and solidarity.
“Le Grand Rendez-vous” premieres on June 13 next.