Arriverà a settembre il SUV coreano, che per il momento si mostra col frontale dove spiccano le nuove luci LED
L’appuntamento è fissato per settembre e per ora la nuova Hyundai Santa Fe si mostra avvolta dalle tenebre in una prima immagine teaser che ne mostra il frontale. E fin da subito si capisce come il SUV coreano non sarà un semplice restyling ma un’auto completamente nuova, con frontale ampiamente ridisegnato caratterizzato da luci LED con disegno a “T” e grossa griglia.
E se non bastasse lo stile a sottolineare il profondo carico di novità a bordo della nuova Santa Fe, il comunicato stampa ci informa che ad essere completamente nuova sarà anche la piattaforma.
Pronta per l’elettrificazione
Hyundai dichiara infatti che la nuova Santa Fe porterà al debutto in Europa (e sulla famiglia di SUV della Casa coreana) una "nuovissima piattaforma" che permetterà di adottare nuove tipologie di motorizzazioni,, naturalmente all’insegna dell’elettrificazione.
Propulsori da mild hybrid a plug-in, con differenti livelli di abbattimento delle emissioni (nodo cruciale per evitare multe da parte dell’Unione Europea) e un comportamento su strada migliorato. La nuova Hyundai Santa Fe infatti dovrebbe beneficiare anche di un assetto ritarato, assieme a nuovi sistemi di assistenza alla guida.
Nuova anche dentro
Il breve comunicato stampa parla anche di abitacolo aggiornato, sia nella tecnologia sia nello stile. Non si parla invece di misure, ma dovrebbe esserci ancora più spazio rispetto alla generazione attuale. Per ora questo è tutto quello che sappiamo sulla nuova Santa Fe e per ulteriori dettagli dovremo attendere le prossime settimane.
Hyundai Motor reveals first glimpse of the new Santa Fe
- First image of the new Santa Fe reveals a rugged yet luxurious design for Hyundai’s SUV icon
- New electrified powertrains offered for the first time: hybrid and plug-in hybrid
- First Hyundai model in Europe based on the all-new third-generation Hyundai vehicle platform
- Enhanced and electrified: Hyundai Motor has released a first glimpse of the new Santa Fe.
The latest generation of the company’s longest-running flagship SUV will feature a dignified and charismatic exterior design, as well as interior design updates providing premium sensibility and comfort.
The teaser image reveals several new design features, including the combined front grille and daytime running light (DRL), as part of the new Integrated Architecture. The wide grille give the new Santa Fe a bold character, while the geometric pattern on the grille adds a stereoscopic aspect. The new T-shaped DRL complete the rugged character and make the new Santa Fe recognizable even from a distance.
Among other enhancements, Hyundai will also introduce a new electrified powertrain line-up, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid options for the first time. In addition, the new Santa Fe will be the first Hyundai model in Europe and first Hyundai SUV globally based on the all-new third-generation Hyundai vehicle platform. The new platform allows for significant improvements in performance, handling and safety, as well as facilitating electrified powertrains.
The new Santa Fe will be available in Europe starting September 2020. More information will be revealed in the coming weeks.