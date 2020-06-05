Il lancio della Volkswagen Golf 8, il modello più importante del colosso tedesco e secondo (forse) solo alla ID.3, è stato afflitto da un problema software relativo alla funzione di chiamata d'emergenza (eCall). Malfunzionamento scoperto il mese scorso durante alcuni controlli di routine e che ha provocato uno stop forzato delle consegne.

Un problema arrivato durante il non facile periodo di lockdown per il coronavirus e che ora è stato risolto, in anticipo rispetto a quanto prospettato dalla stessa Casa.

(Quasi) solo in Germania

Niente problemi quindi con le Golf di ottava generazione ancora da consegnare ai clienti, mentre qualche grattata di capo in più proviene da quelle unità già vendute. Secondo Volkswagen sono circa 15.000 le Golf con problemi al sistema eCall circolanti nella sola Germania, per le quali sarà necessaria una campagna di richiamo.

Ad avere lo stesso problema è anche la Skoda Octavia, con la quale la Golf condivide il pianale MQB, le cui consegne sono state bloccate lo scorso 18 maggio. La Casa ceca per ora non ha comunicato di aver risolto il malfunzionamento del software per la chiamata d’emergenza, ma la stretta parentela con la compatta di Wolfsburg fa presagire una rapida soluzione in arrivo. Con ogni probabilità poi l’aggiornamento riguarderà anche le altre novità del Gruppo Volkswagen come Audi A3 e Seat Leon.

Sicurezza obbligatoria

Reso obbligatorio nel 2018 dall’Unione Europea per tutte le auto costruite a partire dal 31 marzo dello stesso anno, il sistema eCall effettua in automatico una chiamata d’emergenza al 112 (numero di emergenza europeo) in caso di in un grave incidente. Una sicurezza in più che, secondo le stime, può salvare fino a 2.500 vite all’anno.