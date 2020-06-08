20,000 examples of the benchmark luxury SUV now built

Bentayga defined and has grown luxury SUV segment since launch

Four years of extraordinary adventures

Power, agility and record breaking performance

First step on Bentley’s journey to electrification and the future

Bentayga Highlights film released

(Crewe, 4 June 2020) Bentley Motors has built the 20,000th Bentayga since the start of production and customers deliveries in 2016. The Bentayga remains the fastest and most luxurious SUV in the world, offering a true Bentley driving experience and showcasing unparalleled luxury combined with effortless performance and everyday usability.

The multi-award-winning Bentayga set the luxury SUV benchmark back in 2016, offering customers the ultimate Grand Touring experience unrestricted by landscape or conditions. Go-anywhere driving ability and imperious luxury are the hallmarks of the Bentayga – powerful, individual and exquisite in equal measure, the Bentayga is for those who demand luxury without compromise. To summarise the car’s achievements, Bentley has today released a short film showing the car delivering on its promise of power, performance and luxury.

Driving growth of the luxury SUV market sector