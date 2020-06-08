Il super SUV è stato un successo: in quattro anni di servizio ne sono stati distribuiti oltre 20.000 esemplari
Era il 2016 quando Bentley presentava per la prima volta la Bentayga, SUV extralusso su cui in pochissimi avrebbero scommesso potesse avere un tale successo sul mercato. La Casa ha venduto infatti, in così pochi anni, oltre 20.000 Bentayga con una media di circa 13,7 esemplari al giorno.
Per tirare in ballo due numeri: considerando il prezzo di listino medio vicino ai 300.000 euro, Bentley incassa oltre 3 milioni di euro lordi al giorno solamente dalla vendita del SUV. Un bel guadagno che ha permesso alla Casa di prendere vantaggio sui concorrenti arrivati successivamente sul mercato come la Rolls Royce Cullinan e la Aston Martin DBX.
20.000 Bentayga pesano più di un incrociatore da battaglia
Considerando un peso medio di 2.347 kg ad esemplare, tutte le Bentayga vendute fino a questo momento hanno una massa complessiva di 47.754.204 kg, più dei 43.027.772 kg del leggendario incrociatore britannico HMS Hood Battleship in servizio durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale.
Se prendiamo poi tutti i motori W12 venduti, in questo momento circolano sulle strade di tutto il mondo circa 40.000 turbocompressori (ogni propulsore ne ha due) e ben 240.000 cilindri.
Prestazioni da supercar
Nonostante la massa, la Bentley Bentayga è in grado di sprigionare prestazioni da supercar grazie al gigantesco motore W12 biturbo da 600 CV e 900 Nm di coppia massima. La potenza viene scaricata a terra tramite la trazione integrale grazie ad un cambio automatico ad 8 marce, il tutto per un'accelerazione da 0 a 100 km/h in 4.0 secondi e una velocità massima di oltre 300 km/h.
