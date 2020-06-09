Le auto e le personalizzazioni sembrano identiche alla realtà, compresa la safety car a idrogeno
Questo sabato sarà tranquillo a Le Mans, in Francia: la celeberrima gara di endurance di 24 ore è stata posticipata al 19-20 settembre a causa del Coronavirus. Eppure, questo non significa che questo weekend sia libero da eventi motoristici.
Gli appassionati, infatti, possono godersi la 24 Ore di Le Mans Virtuale, svolta sul simulatore rFactor 2 e trasmessa in diretta in tutto il mondo. La gara inizierà sabato alle 15:00, e ci saranno 50 auto riprese dalle originali - con tanto di livree - oltre alla Safety Car.
Creative e realistiche
Le livree sembrano identiche a quelle reali, con tanto di loghi ufficiali degli sponsor e design particolarmente creativi. La One Team Project 1, ad esempio, spicca con un grande occhio sulla portiera, contornato dai colori rosso, arancione, viola e nero.
Fotogallery: 24 Ore di Le Mans Virtuale, ecco tutte le livree personalizzate
La Corvette C7.R GTE di R8G Esport Team, d'altro canto, si mette in mostra grazie al suo schema di colori bianco, arancione e foglia di thé (un verde azzurro particolare).
Gli appassionati delle livree più semplici, invece, dovrebbero adorare la Ferrari rossa di AF Corse. Degna di nota anche la Rebellion Williams Esport, con un interessante schema di colori rosso, nero e azzurro.
Una Safety Car speciale
In testa alla gara virtuale, così come nella realtà, c'è una Safety Car. Ed è a idrogeno: in effetti si tratta del prototipo MissionH24 LMPH2G, che ha completato il suo primo giro dell'iconico circuito poco prima dell'inizio della gara l'anno scorso.
Si tratta di un progetto guidato da Automobile Club de l'Ouest, organizzatore della gara, e Green GT, pioniere nel campo dei veicoli elettrici e a idrogeno ad alte prestazioni. Il pilota collaudatore della MissionH24, Olivier Lombard, la guiderà durante la gara insieme ad Aurélien Mallet, pilota professionista dei simulatori.
Un evento internazionale
Gli organizzatori della 24 Ore di Le Mans Virtuale si stanno impegnando per fare dell'evento una produzione di alta qualità. Non solo sarà trasmessa in diretta televisiva in tutto il mondo, ma ci saranno anche analisi di gara, reportage ai box, ospiti in diretta e altro ancora per tutte le 24 ore di gara.
La bandiera digitale di inizio gara sventolerà sabato 13 giugno alle 15:00, e qui potete seguire la diretta streaming.
MissionH24, leading car and safety car at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
MissionH24 will be in the limelight at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual on 13-14 June 2020, with its hydrogen prototype featuring as lead car and safety car at the first ever esports race of its kind. Behind the wheel on the rFactor 2 simulator, LMPH2G test driver Olivier Lombard and Aurélien Mallet, sim racer.
At 14:42 on 15 June 2019, the MissionH24 hydrogen prototype LMPH2G completed a lap of the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit, just minutes before the flag went down to start the 87th running of the world’s greatest endurance race.
MissionH24 is spearheaded by Le Mans 24 Hours organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, and GreenGT, a pioneer in high-performance electric-hydrogen mobility. The project, backed by Total, aims to promote hydrogen technology and propel motorsport and endurance racing towards an era of carbon-neutral, zero-emissions mobility! The project’s ultimate goal is to compete in a dedicated hydrogen class at the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans.
On 13-14 June, the LMPH2G electric-hydrogen prototype designed by GreenGT and developed to race by H24Racing will take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, the world’s biggest esports endurance event organised by the ACO, FIA WEC and Motorsport Games.
The trailblazing prototype will lead the way for the 50 teams on the grid, made up of professional racing drivers and esports specialists. The car will be sporting a BWT livery for this special event.
The LMPH2G will be steered by Olivier Lombard, the car’s development driver, and by sim-racer Aurélien Mallet, and will also serve as safety car during the race.
The arrival of MissionH24 and its racing prototype in the world of esports proves the widespread appeal of the real and virtual racing environments for the mobility sector. The energy transition is a concern shared by people of every generation from every corner of the world, keen to see the practical solutions electric-hydrogen technology can bring.