Il 2020 non vedrà l'edizione dedicata alle auto d'epoca e di interesse storico
Cattive notizie per gli appassionati: dopo il Goodwood Festival of Speed anche il Goodwood Revival non andrà in scena nel 2020 a causa della situazione legata al Coronavirus. Sono le regole relative al distanziamento sociale a rendere di fatto impossibile svolgere gli eventi.
Gli organizzatori prevedono di tornare attivi nel 2021 e chiunque abbia già acquistato un biglietto può utilizzarlo per l'ingresso il prossimo anno oppure ottenere un rimborso o diventare sostenitori del FOS, ecco come.
Come si diventa sostenitori del FOS
"Per un'organizzazione come la nostra, - ha dichiarato il duca di Richmond - che si fonda sul riunire le persone e farle godere con i mezzi più incredibili che si possano vedere, il distanziamento sociale ha avuto un impatto inevitabile sulla nostra capacità di operare".
Gli eventi Festival of Speed e Revival torneranno nel 2021 e, nel frattempo, l'organizzazione è orgogliosa di poter offrire ai membri più fedeli e ai loro amici un'opportunità unica per aumentare la loro connessione con Goodwood. Questi potranno entrare a far parte della nuova iniziativa dell'associazione per diventare sostenitori del FOS.
L'associazione dei sostenitori di Goodwood richiede un contributo una tantum per diventare membri a vita. Successivamente, le persone che si uniscono possono ottenere benefici come una targhetta con il nome incisa sulla pista o un albero piantato per loro nella nuova area boschiva pianificata a nord-ovest del circuito.
Chiunque abbia un biglietto per l'edizione 2020 del Goodwood Festival of Speed o Goodwood Revival, quindi, può scegliere di trasferire tutto o parte del proprio rimborso in un abbonamento GSA.
Non tutto è perduto
Per quest'anno però c'è ancora qualche spiraglio. E' al vaglio infatti una possibilità relativa a un livestream per una serie di corse. L'organizzazione sta valutando la fattibilità di un weekend di gare tra mezzi a due e quattro ruote a porte chiuse, da trasmettere in diretta sui propri canali e cercare, per quanto possibile, di accontentare gli appassionati. Vi terremo aggiornati.
Goodwood moves 2020 Festival of Speed and Revival events to 2021
The 2020 Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard and Goodwood Revival will not take place this year in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic
Tickets for this year’s events will be valid for the 2021 events and refunds are available
Relaunched Goodwood Supporters’ Association gives fans the opportunity to play a role in the future of both events. To find out more click here: www.goodwood.com/gsa
Goodwood is sorry to announce that its key summer motorsport events, The Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard in July and the Goodwood Revival in September will not be taking place this year due to the ongoing social distancing rules in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
All General Admission, Grandstand and Hospitality tickets remain valid for 2021 for those wishing to attend next year’s events. Customers will also be eligible for a refund.
A third option will allow ticket holders and fans to play a key role in the future of both events as Goodwood relaunches the Goodwood Supporters’ Association (GSA).
A quarter of a century ago, the GSA was instrumental in bringing motorsport back to Goodwood and its new incarnation will allow supporters to once again connect with the organisation in the absence of live events this year.
Those who wish to help keep the spirit of Goodwood motorsport alive are invited to make a one-off contribution in order to become lifetime GSA Members. In return they will receive exclusive benefits, including an engraved nameplate at the Motor Circuit or within the Festival of Speed parkland as a lasting association with the events, a tree planted in the new woodland area planned to the north-west of the circuit and a unique GSA lapel pin. Ticket holders for the 2020 events can opt to transfer part or all of their refund towards GSA membership. Further details can be found at: www.goodwood.com/gsa.
The Duke of Richmond said: “For a business like ours, which is all about bringing people together to enjoy the things they love, social distancing has had an unavoidable impact on our ability to operate. The Festival of Speed and Revival events will return in 2021 and, in the meantime, we are delighted to give our incredibly loyal members and dedicated followers a unique opportunity to increase their connection to Goodwood by becoming part of our new Goodwood Supporters Association initiative.”
“In addition, we are still hoping that we may be able to keep the flame alive with a ‘behind closed doors’ motorsport occasion later this year for motorsport fans and enthusiasts worldwide to enjoy at home and look forward to making an announcement in the coming weeks.”
