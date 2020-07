Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

Digital World Premiere of the first-ever BMW iX3.

Munich. The presentation of the first-ever BMW iX3 will take place in a digital format.

The broadcast of the live stream can be watched on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:00 CEST (= Munich Time) on http://live.bmwgroup.com/c3MBSC

On further @BMWGroup social media channels it can be watched thereafter:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmwgroup/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup/

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView