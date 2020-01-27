FCA’s All-new Uconnect 5 Global Platform Is the Most Advanced Uconnect System Ever: Powerful, Personalized, Connected and Easy to Use

Uconnect 5 builds upon a well-established, intuitive user experience (UX) and third-party recognition with Android’s automotive operating system and processing speeds that are five times faster

Uconnect pioneers personalization with up to five user profiles plus valet mode, reestablishing vehicle preferences and settings with the touch of a button

Exclusive and customizable home screen allows quick access to frequently used features with one-touch operation

Uconnect expands Alexa "Home to Car" functionality to include in-vehicle Alexa virtual assistant with natural voice capability and “Car to Home” features

Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto make connecting and sharing easy

New TomTom navigation experience adds popular features for a built-in solution with natural voice capability and Maps Over The Air (MOTA)

SiriusXM’s 360L and new Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora available

Simultaneous dual-phone connectivity allows greater flexibility with passengers

Seamless integration of technology within the vehicle interior combines with card-based screens to provide an updated and refreshed look and feel

Firmware Over The Air (FOTA) seamlessly loads improved software updates to the vehicle

Improvements in Uconnect system software, strategy and hardware reduce distracted driving

Most screen area ever offered in an FCA product at 12.3 inches supports up to 15 million pixels in Ultra HD

New Uconnect system features global capability for vehicle owners in more than 150 countries

January 27, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The Uconnect experience is expanding its functionality outside of the vehicle itself. The all-new Uconnect 5 is more connected, helpful, content rich and adds greater personalization, making it the most advanced Uconnect system ever. With future growth in mind, the advanced Uconnect 5 architecture is now scalable across all FCA brands and preps for the integration of advanced technology. Additionally, Uconnect 5’s Android operating system lays a foundation, bringing access to a broad catalog of applications to answer the rapidly developing demand for an improved user experience (UX).

Personalization

Personalization is one of the attractive features related to consumer products and the Android operating system has created a nearly infinite landscape of opportunity.

Desirable for both novice and experts alike, the all-new Uconnect 5 features several fully customizable interfaces storing up to five different user profiles. Each customer can build their own profile, featuring preferences for music and vehicle operation. The system also connects vehicle-side systems to a driver’s profile, such as temperature, seating position and mirror placement. Switching between user profiles is simple and can be handled by a single touch.

User Experience (UX)

UX is a significant reason for purchase and Uconnect 5 responds by providing an easy-to-use, intuitive and personalized experience for every customer. The UX design team worked hand in hand with the interior and color and material design teams to seamlessly integrate the new technology into each vehicle and make appropriate use of the three available screen styles – portrait, square and landscape. To integrate screens inside the vehicle, UX designers created detailed backdrops to match interior colors and themes. Screen graphics are specific to brand and even vehicle trim level. Surface integration also plays a role and coordinates with the surrounding interior materials. Care is taken with screen edges, location, angle and depth for proper viewing.

The all-new Uconnect 5 allows users to create an exclusive home screen with a familiar feel. Similar to specific icon placement on a mobile phone or computer, customers can personalize the Uconnect home screen with frequently used features for quick and easy access, featuring one-touch operation.

Uconnect 5 introduces a new, card-based format that allows display screens to be personalized, simplified and grouped by individual needs and interests while delivering a cleaner, fresher look. With multiple cards, the user can access the available features and determine how and where they are displayed. Once inside a card, information and icons can be accessed in no more than two button pushes.