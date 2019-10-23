Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

World Premieres of MITSUBISHI MOTORS MI-TECH CONCEPT buggy-type electrified SUV concept car at Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Tokyo, October 23, 2019 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today unveiled the MI-TECH CONCEPT* small-sized electrified SUV concept car, MI-TECH CONCEPT at Tokyo Motor Show 2019.

Takao Kato, chief executive officer, MMC, and Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer, MMC, presented those vehicles at the press conference and explained MMC's electrification strategy.

"We are dedicated to electrification technology, particularly plug-in hybrids (PHEVs)," Kato said. "We will be expanding our lineup of electrified vehicles by delivering more variations and leveraging the diverse electrification technology in the alliance to make MMC the leader in the PHEV category going forward."

1. Overview of MI-TECH CONCEPT The MI-TECH CONCEPT was built to be "small plug-in hybrid electric SUV that delivers unparalleled driving pleasure and confidence over all terrain in light and wind." This concept car embodies the MMC brand statement "Drive Your Ambition"*3 with a lightweight, compact, new PHEV drivetrain, a four-motor electric 4WD system, and advanced driver assist and preventive safety technologies—all packed into the small-sized electrified SUV. (1)Dynamic Buggy Type Design Under the concept of "Stimulates the driver's adventure", the MI-TECH CONCEPT is designed to be a dynamic buggy-type vehicle that embodies the very essence of Mitsubishi-ness. A sense of progressiveness as an electric vehicle is expressed through the light blue body color and a secondary copper color in a motor coil motif on the grille, inner wheels, and interior. The front end adopts MMC's signature Dynamic Shield new front design concept. It uses a satin plated color in the center of the grille, and copper as a secondary color to accentuate its expressiveness as an electrified vehicle. T-shaped headlights are embedded in the front end to emphasize a distinguishing outward appearance. On the lower bumper, aluminum skid plate is placed on both sides to protect the body, while the interior has an air intake. On the sides, the highly raised overfenders and large diameter tires project a high level of mobility plus power as an SUV, as well as the stability to thoroughly grip the terrain. The body radiates grandeur and sharpness with a design reminiscent of a metal ingot carved in a cutting machine, while the use of a side step on the carved sides balances utility with design.

The rear-end was designed with large and bold hexagon carved from metal ingot to emphasize the robustness of SUV. The T-shaped tail lamp shared the same design pattern used on the front end.

Inside, a horizontal instrument panel and functional design makes handling easier. The horizontal theme is further accentuated by copper lines added on the instrument panel and steering wheel. Keyboard-shaped switches are positioned atop a center console with a horizontal theme, and the front handgrip also functions as a hand pad to make the switches easy to operate. Functions are presented in a straightforward manner, easy to understand just by seeing them and with a reassuring feel when pressed.