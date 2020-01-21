Si tratta di una supercar da 2 posti dedicata al fuoristrada sabbioso
La Laffite G-Tec X-Road è un veicolo quasi unico nel panorama dell'automobilismo mondiale. I SUV hanno aperto il loro mercato ormai da decenni, mercato che oggi ha raggiunto il suo culmine con auto come la Lamborghini Urus e la Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S.
La G-Tec però non è come loro, è un'auto molto più piccola. All'interno non ci sono nè una seconda nè una terza fila di sedili. Non c'è la trazione integrale, non c'è un enorme sistema di infotainment touchscreen o dei portabicchieri, a tutto vantaggio del peso, che è di soli a 1.300kg, la metà di molti dei SUV in commercio. È una supercar a due posti a trazione posteriore che preferisce le piste sabbiose all'asfalto, e con non meno di 45 cm di corsa delle sospensioni sembra adatta anche ai rally.
La tecnica
Riguardo le caratteristiche tecniche, la X-Road è dotata di un V8 di provenienza GM installato nel suo telaio in acciaio al cromo-molibdeno. La potenza varia da 470 a 720 CV a seconda del livello di "follia" del guidatore, viene inviata alle ruote posteriori attraverso un cambio sequenziale a 5 o 6 rapporti comandabile tramite le palette dietro il volante.
La velocità massima è limitata a 230 km/h, perchè questa vettura non utilizza pneumatici da pista dalla spalla ribassata. Se il progetto non sembra nuovo è perchè nel 2015 un produttore di auto degli Emirati Arabi ha avviato un progetto simile, mai portato a termine.
Gli ordini per la X-Road inizieranno a brevi. Sono previsti solo 30 ordini quindi sarà un'auto molto esclusiva. Per i prezzi si parte dai 465.000 dollari, ma è disponibile anche una variante con powertrain completamente elettrico con prezzo di partenza di 545.000 dollari.
Laffite / G-Tec X-Road: All-Terrain Supercar Now Available for Ordering
A new segment in the car industry
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The First All-Terrain street-legal Supercar that delivers immense power, exceptional performance and a luxurious appeal, all in one package is now available for ordering.
With up to 700 horsepower, and weighing just 2,866 pounds/1,300 kilograms, drivers get the power-to-weight ratio of a supercar (4.09 Lbs/hp) and the best-ever performances for an All-Terrain ready to hit the road.
The 17-inch suspension travel will allow drivers to jump and fly like a Dakar rally prototype in the desert or navigate the freeway and local streets in comfort.
Based in Los Angeles, Miami and Valencia (Spain), Laffite Supercars is a company owned by Bruno and Laetitia Laffite, specializing in automotive design and in the creation of concept car / road-ready limited series.
G-TEC, directed by renowned racing engineer Philippe Gautheron, has created and engineered the rolling chassis.
Team Virage Group specialized in high-level motorsport has tested and fine tuned it for several years. They are also in charge of The Laffite Supercars Performance center in Spain.
The final car assembly is in Los Angeles and the car is registered for the road in California, ideally located for international distribution.
Worldwide Laffite's customers can begin ordering today for a limited edition of only 30 X-Road.
Deliveries will start at the end of 2020. Retail starting prices will be $465,000, with numerous options available such as a full Electric version starting at $545,000. Interested future buyers have to apply through:
https://www.laffitesupercars.com
Full X-Road Car Specs, photos and video available on the website https://www.laffitesupercars.com
Laffite Supercars also works on confidential projects, for prestigious customers wishing to acquire a unique and exceptional road-ready Supercar.
About the Laffite's: Bruno Laffite is the nephew of legendary 6 times winner Formula One racing driver, Jacques Laffite, and competed for more than 15 years in numerous racing events in the '90s.
Laetitia Laffite has driven and tested many sports cars, has worked 15 years in the art industry, also as an exclusive art dealer in the prestigious Monaco Yacht Club.
The Laffite's are finalizing a second new Supercar concept that should be revealed early February 2020.
