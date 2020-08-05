Il pacchetto è disponibile anche per la GT350, ma è sulla GT500 che si vede chiaramente l'anima estrema
La collaborazione tra Ford e Shelby risale alla nascita della prima Mustang, nel 1965. Da allora le 2 Case hanno lavorato insieme a innumerevoli progetti, e oggi tocca di nuovo alla celeberrima pony car con un'edizione speciale chiamata Shelby America Signature.
Fra le novità più interessanti, come non citare la potenza: il 5.2 V8 sovralimentato della GT500SE ora tocca quota 810 CV - ovvero 40 CV in più rispetto alla versione standard - e questo anche grazie a un nuovo sistema di raffreddamento che permette di "alzare il limite."
Più larga ma più leggera
Fra le altre novità, figurano nuove sospensioni ribassate e irrigidite, un nuovo cofano in fibra di carbonio - solo questo riduce il peso totale di oltre 13 kg - e un kit opzionale per allargare i passaruota.
C'è anche più "civile"
L'edizione speciale della GT350 sembra più "addomesticata": fra le novità ci sono aggiornamenti alle sospensioni per un handling più aggressivo, un set di ruote specifico ed elementi stilistici ma al contempo funzionali.
Il pacchetto accessori è disponibile per la Mustang sia GT350 che GT350R, prodotte tra il 2015 e il 2020, anche se quest'ultimo c'è un badge leggermente diverso in onore dell'anniversario. In ogni caso, il pacchetto Shelby Signature Edition è limitato a soli 100 esemplari di GT350 e altrettanti di GT500.
Chi si riserva la Signature Edition GT350 o GT500 entro il 14 agosto può anche richiedere il "First 15", ovvero uno dei primi 15 esemplari di questa serie numerata, oltre ad altri contenuti come un invito ad una festa esclusiva di Las Vegas, una foto della propria auto firmata in Shelby America e molto altro.
Infine, ogni pacchetto acquistato include una donazione alla Carroll Shelby Foundation, che fornisce assistenza medica gratuita ai più bisognosi.
Limitato e non proprio economico
Il prezzo di questo pacchetto è un altro fattore che dimostra la differenza evidente fra una Signature Edition GT350 e una GT500: per la prima si parte da 9.995 dollari (circa 8.500 euro al cambio attuale), mentre per la seconda ne servono ben 29.995 (pari a circa 25.500 euro), quasi il prezzo di un'intera Ford Mustang in America.
E così come il costo della Mustang stessa, anche la spedizione a Las Vegas - sede di Shelby America, dove il pacchetto viene installato - non è incluso nel prezzo.
SHELBY AMERICAN UNLEASHES SHELBY GT350SE, AND SHELBY GT500SE
LAS VEGAS – July 30, 2020 – Executives with Shelby American today announced its first Carroll Shelby Signature Edition post-title packages for the 2020 Shelby GT500 and the 2015-2020 model year Shelby GT350SE, including the vaunted “R” model cars. Shelby American will enhance the styling, performance and exclusivity of the two iconic American sports cars and the Ford Shelby GT500SE will boast over 800 horsepower. Limited to only 100 per model year, each Shelby Signature Edition car will receive a Shelby CSM number and be documented in the official Shelby American Registry.
The cars will also include other ownership benefits including entry into Team Shelby, a donation to the Carroll Shelby Foundation and more. A host of options, including the popular widebody package will also be available including a “First 15” package.
“Both the Ford Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT500 are world-class sports cars with spectacular performance,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “Our limited-edition Carroll Shelby Signature Edition packages are designed to build on their amazing capabilities to deliver an even more aggressive, refined and exclusive version of the two spectacular cars. They’re exceptionally handsome and deliver dazzling performance mile after mile, lap after lap. Plus, the Shelby GT500SE will be eligible for further upgrades by Shelby American in the future.”
The 2020 Shelby GT500SE will boast an additional 40+ horsepower, fully functional dry carbon fiber hood, new wheels, tires, suspension tuning, interior, badges, stripes and more.
“We integrated a new pulley and coolers so the 5.2-liter V8 churns out over 800 horsepower on 93 octane pump gas,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Chief of R&D. “We lowered the car with more track-focused springs that match a new aggressive suspension tune. Then we cut 30 pounds off the top of the Shelby GT500SE with the ultra-light dry carbon fiber hood, which is also much stronger and lighter. An optional wide body modification is even available for the serious driver.
While the Shelby GT350 and its “R” model stablemate have been available since 2015, this is the first program for the car by Shelby American.
“The 1965 Shelby GT350 was the first Mustang-based car that Shelby American and Ford Motor Company created together,” said Patterson. “To celebrate 55 years of collaboration, we created the Shelby GT350SE with a more aggressive handling package, sporty interior, stripes, special wheels, performance tires, and several functional styling elements. The 2020 model cars will wear a unique anniversary badge while 2015-2019 cars will have a standard one. The Shelby GT350SE package is affordable, distinctive and includes the coveted Shelby serial number.”
The sale of each Signature Edition car benefits the Carroll Shelby Foundation, which was established by Carroll Shelby. The Foundation provides medical assistance for those in need, including children, educational opportunities for young people through automotive and other training programs and benefitting the Shelby Automotive Museum.
“The Carroll Shelby Foundation was very important to my grandfather, so I’m proud that cars bearing his personal signature will directly benefit his charity,” said Aaron Shelby, Co-President of the Carroll Shelby Foundation. “Because Carroll cared so deeply about enthusiasts, each car includes membership in Team Shelby, the club he established many years ago. We believe that Team Shelby is the heart of the Shelby community and the Carroll Shelby Foundation is its soul.”
Shelby American is offering a “First 15” incentive that includes special perks if a current generation Shelby GT500 or Shelby GT350 owner reserves their Signature Edition car by August 14, 2020.
“As one of the ‘First 15,’ an owner will receive an invitation to a special party for the group in Las Vegas, autographed photo of their car at Shelby, one of the first 15 Shelby serial numbers, official Shelby gear, one night’s stay at the D Las Vegas Casino and Hotel to visit Shelby American and other great benefits,” said Patterson. “It will be a very exclusive group.”
The Carroll Shelby Signature Edition post-title packages are available through Shelby American and will be built at the Las Vegas facility. A limited number will be built by select Shelby mod shops and distributors internationally. Individuals interested in these or any other Shelby vehicle can visit Shelby.com.