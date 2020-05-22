Firmata da Superperformance è l’unica replica ufficiale e licenziata dell’iconica sportiva anni ’60. E c’è anche col motore 427
Niente tetto, forme sinuose, abitacolo essenziale. E colonna sonora da Oscar. Ecco cos’era (e cos’è) la Shelby Cobra, vero mito dell’automobilismo made in USA e tra le auto più riconoscibili di sempre. Basta uno sguardo – anche veloce – per dire “è lei”. Un classico prodotto in poche unità che oggi raggiungono quotazioni anche oltre il milione di euro.
Averne una nel proprio garage è un sogno (è IL sogno di chi vi scrive), almeno se si parla di un’originale costruita degli anni ’60. Se vi accontentate di una replica, una di quelle fatte a regola d’arte e su licenza, allora guardate qui sotto. Il suo nome è Superformance MKIII-R e ha tutte – o quasi – le carte in regola per fare la gioia degli amanti della Shelby Cobra.
Ritorno al futuro
Prodotta su licenza dall’americana Superperformance la riedizione in salsa moderna della sportiva anni ’60 ha il look dell’originale, al quale sono stati aggiunti particolari aerodinamici che la rendono più sportiva anche se – in tutta onestà – ne rovinano le forme sinuose.
Insomma, splitter anteriore e diffusore posteriore saranno efficaci ma decisamente non belli da vedere. Non si fanno notare, almeno di giorni, le luci LED. Ma l’efficienza viene prima di tutto, assieme a un comportamento su strada da migliorare.
La Shelby Cobra originale non era infatti famosa per essere l’auto più docile e facile del mondo. Anzi. Così la Superformance MKIII-R monta nuovi ammortizzatori regolabili con molle firmate Bilstein all’anteriore e coilover al posteriore. Il quadro di novità è completato dai cerchi in lega da 18”, molto (troppo?) moderni nel disegno e che nascondono un impianto frenante composto da 4 dischi autoventilanti, con pinze a 4 pistoncini all’anteriore.
In abitacolo l’aspetto originale è in gran parte rispettato, con gli indicatori circolari, la leva del cambio inclinata e i sedili (in pelle) tutt’altro che avvolgenti e sportivi.
Tutti i V8 che vuoi
302, 351, 460, and 427/428. Numeri che potrebbero non dire molto a qualcuno ma che indicano la cilindrata (in pollici cubici) dei motori disponibili per la replica della Shelby Cobra firmata Superformance. Tutti rigorosamente V8 con cilindrata che va da 4,9 a 7 litri, con potenze non specificate ma che sulla Cobra originale arrivavano ai 415 CV e 650 Nm col motore 427.
Il prezzo della replica della Shelby Cobra parte da 79.900 dollari (circa 73.000 euro) ai quali aggiungere il prezzo del motore scelto, del tipo di trasmissione (Tremec 5 marce o Ford Top Loader a 4 marce) e dei vari optional disponibili, come capote rigida o in tela, sedili speciali e altro ancora.
SUPERFORMANCE UNVEILS BRAND-NEW MKIII-R COBRA AS HOMAGE TO ICONIC 1965 SPORTS CAR
Latest Re-Imagined Classic from Celebrated Southern Californian Distributor Combines Vintage Styling with Modern Adornments
Superformance, the leading manufacturer of 1960s-era continuation sports cars, is thrilled to unveil the company’s newest devlopment, the all-new MKIII-R Cobra. The 1965 Superformance MKIII-R is a combination of classic styling and contemporary modifications with a bold, aggressive look complementing the vehicle’s iconic legacy.
“The Superformance MKIII-R is the perfect combination of an old-school classic automobile infused with a bit of modern-day flair,” said Superformance CEO Lance Stander. “The MKIII-R is a piece of American history, and with a major motion picture release last year that highlighted the Cobra, this vehicle’s popularity is at an all-time high. We took great care to ensure the Superformance MKIII-R lives up to the Cobra’s iconic legacy.”
The Superformance MKIII-R is a meticulously engineered and crafted reproduction of the original, built under license from Carroll Shelby Licensing Inc. Like all Superformance builds, the MKIII-R was built to exacting standards, with over two-thirds of the steel monocoque chassis’ parts being interchangeable with an original GT40 car. No expense is spared in recreating these legendary cars, ensuring an authentic sports car experience.
In addition to supplying the MKIII-R rolling chassis, Superformance also painted the vehicle using the iconic Atlantic Blue-colored livery. The vehicle’s trim was also coated with the iconic MKIII-R stripes painted in an anthracite color that perfectly complements the colorway.
The chassis is created using a jig-welded parallel ladder frame of heavy wall 2" x 4" rectangular steel tubing and large diameter outriggers. The frame incorporates front and rear crumple zones, as well as a door hinge, steering column and windshield pickup-points.
While the addition of integrated “scalloped” fenders and hood headline some of the MKIII’s modern additions, the vehicle retains much of its original shape and wheelbase. The MKIII-R body utilizes hand-laid fiberglass panels with steel tube reinforcements in all openings. Where the body points carry loads, each piece is reinforced with steel bars or panels in a non-stressed environment.
All Superformance MKIII's feature a high-performance aluminum radiator with twin electric fans that are thermostatically controlled. Also included on base MKIII's is a period correct oil cooler with shroud and fittings.
The vehicle’s suspension incorporates some modern components, as the front of the MKIII chassis sports fully independent unequal length A-arms with adjustable Bilstein coils over telescopic shock absorbers, while the rear also utilizes independent unequal length A-arms with fabricated hub carriers and coil-over shock absorbers.
Black mesh side and fender vents also add an improved aeration element to the overall grittier appearance. To complete the timeless aesthetic mated with functionality, the MKIII-R comes with a large rear diffuser and a body-contour matching front splitter.
Inside the interior of the MKIII-R, Superformance added custom French stitched seats and a body color accented thread. The MKIII-R’s transmission tunnel is also adorned with leather to complete the classic look. In a twist of modern flair, the vehicle’s dashboard is equipped with all-new Superformance electronic gauges.
Standard equipment included in the MKIII-R includes power steering, LED headlights, 18’’ wheels and a wide variety of exterior and interior color options.
Since each Superformance chassis comes without the engine included, installation kits are available for Ford 302, 351, 460 and 427/428 cubic inch engines with Tremec 5-speed or Ford top loader 4-speed transmissions.
The rolling chassis is available at a starting price of $79,900, as Superformance always incorporates a labor-intensive approach to ensure every piece is period correct and functioning perfectly. Since Superformance utilizes only the highest quality parts in the construction of each vehicle, these timeless machines have always maintained amazingly high resale values.
For more information about Superformance and any available vehicle models, go to www.Superformance.com or call 949-900-1950.