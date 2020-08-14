L'accordo, diviso in tre parti, mette fine a una causa collettiva con numerosi enti governativi americani
Daimler, il Gruppo cui appartiene Mercedes, ha raggiunto un accordo per circa 2,8 miliardi di dollari (circa 2,36 miliardi di euro al cambio attuale) per risolvere le rivendicazioni civili e ambientali sul controllo emissioni dei propri modelli in America, con 250.000 veicoli in causa.
L'accordo pone fine a casi che coinvolgono numerosi enti statali, fra cui lo stesso Dipartimento di Giustizia degli Stati Uniti, oltre a una causa collettiva.
L'accordo in tre parti
Questa decisione si articola in tre sezioni distinte. Prima di tutto la Casa tedesca sta già pagando 1,5 miliardi di dollari (circa 1,27 miliardi di euro a oggi) per i soli casi con gli enti governativi, si prevedono poi circa 700 milioni di dollari (pari a circa 592 milioni di euro) per la chiusura della causa collettiva.
Infine, Mercedes stima "ulteriori spese per soddisfare i requisiti degli accordi, per un importo medio di tre milioni di euro". Tirando le somme, quindi, Daimler prevede di pagare circa 2,4 miliardi di euro. Il processo dovrebbe concludersi entro metà settembre.
Non è la prima volta
Rimane incerto per Daimler, comunque, come comportarsi con le circa 250.000 vetture in circolazione sul suolo statunitense che soffrono di questo problema nel controllo emissioni.
Una cosa simile è già avvenuta in Europa: nel 2018, infatti, Daimler ha dovuto richiamare 774.000 veicoli nel Vecchio Continente dopo che l'Autorità Federale Tedesca per il Trasporto Automobilistico ha scovato ben cinque software per truffare le emissioni.
E in effetti, dopo lo scandalo Dieselgate di Volkswagen, l'Agenzia Americana per la Protezione dell'Ambiente è diventata molto più severa nella valutazione dei veicoli diesel. Questo ha costretto Mercedes a annullare l'importazione della Classe C 300d negli Stati Uniti, per poi bloccare definitivamente le importazioni dei motori diesel sul suolo americano.
Daimler reaches agreements in principle to settle regulatory and civil proceedings in the United States regarding diesel emissions
Stuttgart (Germany), Aug 13, 2020
Daimler AG and its subsidiary Mercedes-Benz USA LLC (MBUSA) have reached an agreement in principle with various U.S. authorities to settle civil and environmental claims regarding emission control systems of approx. 250,000 diesel passenger cars and vans in the United States. The involved U.S. authorities are the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the California Attorney General’s Office, and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The company has cooperated fully with the U.S. authorities and continues to do so.
Daimler AG and MBUSA have also reached an agreement in principle with plaintiffs’ counsel to settle the consumer class action “In re Mercedes-Benz Emissions Litigation,” which is pending before the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.
The company has made sufficient provisions for the expected total costs of the settlements.
For the settlements with the U.S. authorities, Daimler expects costs of approx. USD 1.5 billion (approx. EUR 1.27 billion). The estimated cost of the class action settlement is approx. USD 700 million (approx. EUR 592 million) including the court’s anticipated award of attorneys’ fees and costs. In addition, Daimler estimates further expenses of a mid three-digit-million EUR amount to fulfill requirements of the settlements.
Daimler expects a corresponding impact on the Free Cash Flow of the industrial business over the next 3 years with the main impact within the next 12 months.
Today, the Board of Management as well as the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG have approved the proposed settlements after weighing all aspects in the best interest of the company. With the proposed settlements, the company takes an important step towards legal certainty with respect to various diesel proceedings in the United States.
The settlements are subject to the final approval of the relevant authorities and courts. The agreement in principle with the U.S. government authorities will be memorialized in binding consent decrees. In the coming weeks, the authorities will then lodge the consent decrees with a U.S. District Court for ultimate approval. The U.S. consumer class action settlement will be submitted to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey for approval.
Daimler informed capital markets about the agreements in principle to comply with disclosure requirements of the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).
Exchange rate EUR to USD as of August 13, 2020, 1 EUR = 1.183 USD.