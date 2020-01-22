Sarà prodotta in soli 1.000 esemplari con prezzi tedeschi a partire da 56.000 euro
Non è la prima volta che Volkswagen crea edizioni limitate di questo tipo: circa un anno fa presentava la Passat Variant R-Line, e ora riprende questo filo con la Arteon R-Line. La differenza sostanziale, però, è che se la prima è stata prodotta in 2.000 esemplari, di quest'ultima se ne vedranno solo 1.000.
Le caratteristiche principali
La formula è simile a quella della suddetta Passat, con cui la Arteon condivide la piattaforma MQB: vernice Moonstone Grey con tetto nero, cerchi in lega da 20 pollici anch'essi neri, e finestrini posteriori oscurati, per dare un bel colpo d'occhio e garantire la privacy dei passeggeri. Dentro l'abitacolo spiccano i rivestimenti in pelle Nappa e il quadro strumenti digitale, di serie.
Trattandosi dell'alto di gamma, sull'Arteon sono disponibili praticamente tutti gli accessori presenti sulla Passat, dai sedili riscaldati anteriori e posteriori al keyless, dai fari LED adattivi al sistema di infotainmente di ultima generazione. In più, sono installate tutte le tecnologie ADAS del momento, come il rilevamento dei segnali stradali, il park assist, il mantenitore di corsia, il cruise controllo adattivo, la frenata automatica di emergenza e così via.
La gamma motori
Volkswagen renderà disponibili sulla Arteon solo i motori di fascia alta, ovvero il 2.0 TSI e il 2.0 TDI, quest'ultimo dotato di due turbocompressori e di trazione integrale 4Motion, entrambi abbinati a un cambio doppia frizione a 7 rapporti.
Se si opta per il "Bi-TDI" o per il 2.0 TSI da 270 CV, la casa di Wolfsburg inserisce anche il controllo adattivo del telaio (DCC), con ammortizzatori configurabili per i più svariati stili di guida.
Il prezzo
Considerando la sua indole da ammiraglia, non c'è da stupirsi troppo per il prezzo di partenza del 2.0 TSI da 188 CV, ovvero 55.970 euro in Germania. Per fare un confronto, una Audi A5 Sportback S Line forte di 245 CV, con trazione integrale Quattro e cambio S Tronic, parte da 52.800 euro. Insomma, l'Arteon rimane una vettura più ricercata, a maggior ragione considerando in particolare questa "limited edition".
Le consegne a concessionari e clienti hanno inizio a febbraio 2020.
Limited to 250 units: new Arteon R-Line Edition is the most exclusive model in the series
- Extravagant exterior: new Moonstone Grey paint finish plus black roof and 20-inch Rosario alloy wheels
- Extensive equipment: Park Assist, lane change system Side Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist
- Two powerful turbocharged petrol engines (TSI) and two turbocharged diesel engines (TDI) with 140 kW/190 PS to 200 kW/272 PS ensure a high level of long-distance comfort
Volkswagen launches Arteon boasting a unique character: with the Arteon R-Line Edition, limited to 250 units, Volkswagen focuses even more on the dynamics and travel qualities of the Gran Turismo. Exclusive design features, extensive standard equipment and a selection of four powerful turbocharged engines with 140 kW/190 PS to 200 kW/272 PS characterise the special edition, which is available from EUR 55,970 (in Germany).
The Arteon R-Line Edition has a wide range of standard equipment that is not available in this combination in any other version of the series. And the expressive two-tone Moonstone Grey finish with black roof is reserved exclusively for the Arteon R-Line Edition. The exterior finish is rounded off with 20-inch Rosario alloy wheels and darkened rear windows.
The interior is perfectly matched with the exterior. It is fitted out with the Nappa leather package and can be customised in terms of colour by means of ambient lighting. As part of the standard winter package, the outer rear seats are also available with heating, in addition to the front seats. As well as its navigation function, the Discover Pro infotainment system also features Wireless App-Connect, voice control and DAB+ digital radio reception. Discover Pro and the Digital Cockpit (fully digital instruments) form a single entity similar to the Innovision Cockpit familiar from the Touareg. Thanks to the keyless locking and starting system Keyless Access, the car key can remain in the driver’s pocket.
Standard high-tech systems for perfect comfort and safety: the Area View feature complete with rear view camera provides a view of the vehicle surroundings and facilitates manoeuvring, as does Park Assist. Dynamic Road Sign Display, the lane change system Side Assist, the Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist and the predictive Adaptive Distance Control (ACC) increase safety in flowing traffic as well as increasing comfort and safety on lengthy journeys. With the standard Dynamic Light Assist for the LED headlamps, the driver also enjoys the comfort of a dynamic cornering light and automatic main beam control.
The engine range of the Arteon R-Line Edition clearly focuses on the sporty flair of the Gran Turismo, with the four most powerful units of the series being available for the limited special edition. They are all efficient 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines combined with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox (DSG). The range starts with a TSI petrol engine and a TDI turbocharged diesel, each with an output of 140 kW/90 PS010203. The all-wheel-drive top-of-the-range diesel engine offers an output of 176 kW/240 PS04, while the most powerful version is the Arteon R-Line Edition with the 2.0 TSI, providing a peak output of 200 kW/272 PS05 as well as all-wheel drive (4MOTION). The ESC system has also been adapted. As in the sporty R models, it can now be completely deactivated.
The two most powerful versions of the Arteon R-Line Edition are fitted with what is currently the highest development stage of the adaptive chassis control DCC; the latter is optionally available for the 140 kW models. The system allows the regulated dampers to be configured on a continuously variable basis from Comfort+ to Sport+ over and above the settings in the driving mode selection (Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual). This is another reason why the limited special model stands out as a particularly dynamic business class travel vehicle. The Arteon R-Line Edition is available for order right away at a price of EUR 55,970 (for 2.0 TSI with 140 kW/190PS) and will be delivered from February 2020.