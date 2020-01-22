Non è la prima volta che Volkswagen crea edizioni limitate di questo tipo: circa un anno fa presentava la Passat Variant R-Line, e ora riprende questo filo con la Arteon R-Line. La differenza sostanziale, però, è che se la prima è stata prodotta in 2.000 esemplari, di quest'ultima se ne vedranno solo 1.000.

Fotogallery: Volkswagen Arteon R-Line Edition 2020

20 Foto

Le caratteristiche principali

La formula è simile a quella della suddetta Passat, con cui la Arteon condivide la piattaforma MQB: vernice Moonstone Grey con tetto nero, cerchi in lega da 20 pollici anch'essi neri, e finestrini posteriori oscurati, per dare un bel colpo d'occhio e garantire la privacy dei passeggeri. Dentro l'abitacolo spiccano i rivestimenti in pelle Nappa e il quadro strumenti digitale, di serie.

Trattandosi dell'alto di gamma, sull'Arteon sono disponibili praticamente tutti gli accessori presenti sulla Passat, dai sedili riscaldati anteriori e posteriori al keyless, dai fari LED adattivi al sistema di infotainmente di ultima generazione. In più, sono installate tutte le tecnologie ADAS del momento, come il rilevamento dei segnali stradali, il park assist, il mantenitore di corsia, il cruise controllo adattivo, la frenata automatica di emergenza e così via.

La gamma motori

Volkswagen renderà disponibili sulla Arteon solo i motori di fascia alta, ovvero il 2.0 TSI e il 2.0 TDI, quest'ultimo dotato di due turbocompressori e di trazione integrale 4Motion, entrambi abbinati a un cambio doppia frizione a 7 rapporti.

Se si opta per il "Bi-TDI" o per il 2.0 TSI da 270 CV, la casa di Wolfsburg inserisce anche il controllo adattivo del telaio (DCC), con ammortizzatori configurabili per i più svariati stili di guida.

Il prezzo

Considerando la sua indole da ammiraglia, non c'è da stupirsi troppo per il prezzo di partenza del 2.0 TSI da 188 CV, ovvero 55.970 euro in Germania. Per fare un confronto, una Audi A5 Sportback S Line forte di 245 CV, con trazione integrale Quattro e cambio S Tronic, parte da 52.800 euro. Insomma, l'Arteon rimane una vettura più ricercata, a maggior ragione considerando in particolare questa "limited edition".

Le consegne a concessionari e clienti hanno inizio a febbraio 2020.