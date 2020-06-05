Rivisitazione total black per il fuoristrada della Casa inglese
Da noi è poco conosciuta, ma la Kahn and Chelsea Truck Company in Inghilterra è ben nota da chi vuole una messa a punto personale sulla propria Land Rover Defender. L'azienda per esaudire le richieste dei clienti sta ora iniziando a rivolgere la sua attenzione alla nuova generazione di fuoristrada con la Defender 110 Chelsea Truck Launch Edition.
Per il momento le modifiche sono abbastanza semplici e riguardano solo l'esterno. La versione allungata a sei ruote che il preparatore aveva realizzato con il vecchio modello non c'è ancora, ma diamo tempo al tempo.
Nel dettaglio
Il SUV pensato anche per l'off-road è rifinito in nero, i vetri sono bruniti e le ruote sono della RS in acciaio forgiato da 22". All'interno l'azienda ha utilizzato un mix di pelle trapuntata e perforata. Modifiche tranquille, quindi, per questo Defender, ma la Chelsea Truck Company sta sviluppando nuove parti per i tuning più spinti.
Fotogallery: Land Rover Defender 110 By Kahn
Kahn sta vendendo questo Defender a 69.999 sterline (circa 78.600 euro al cambio attuale). Oltre agli aggiornamenti del tuner, l'esemplare in questione ha anche il Meridian Sound System, i sedili con memoria di posizione elettrici riscaldati ed il tetto panoramico scorrevole.
Sul mercato
Le consegne del Defender 110 stanno finalmente iniziando nelle nostre concessionarie e i prezzi partono da circa 57.000 euro. In Italia si può scegliere il 3,0 litri 6 cilindri mild hybrid benzina da 400 CV, il 2,0 litri sempre benzina da 300 CV a quattro cilindri e i due diesel 4 cilindri bi-turbo da 200 o 240 CV.
In futuro, stando a quanto trapelato, sappiamo che Land Rover potrebbe proporre un propulsore V8 per la Defender. Le attuali indicazioni suggeriscono che verrebbe usato l'otto cilindri sovralimentato da 5,0 litri già visto su altri modelli.
Land Rover Defender 110 Chelsea Truck Launch Edition
Chelsea Truck Company is making a statement of intent announcing that the dream of owning an uncompromisingly designed 2020 Defender by the UK’s most avant-garde designer is now a reality.
Entitled the Land Rover Defender 110 Chelsea Truck Company Launch Edition, the changes are subtle, the kind that would appeal to the younger Land Rover centric demographic.
Craftsmanship and quality is paramount, therefore, the elegance is visible across the silhouette of the vehicle thanks to the addition of 22” RS forged wheels, privacy tinted glass and a number of Black Pack components which take the vehicle to another level.
Inside is where the real magic will unfold. The Project Kahn First Edition 2020 Defender will feature a number of special quilted and perforated soft leather interior packages.
As with all Project Kahn vehicles, customers can commission their own colour scheme – the creative possibilities are endless and at £69,999 it is one of the best and valuable Defenders in the market.
Please note, the plush interior and all individual components are available to purchase from our new e-commerce web site: www.projectkahn.com
We can also reveal that a comprehensive styling package for the 2020 Defender will be available in due course. More details will be revealed in due course with all the Chelsea Truck Company parts and accessories available to buy via www.projectkahn.com
Project Kahn is for the individual who will not submit to a life of uniformity and who will only accept perfection. Dedicated to the creation of luxury bespoke vehicles, we redesign the ordered monotony of mass produced vehicles and rebuild them into individually tailored creations.