Land Rover Defender 110 Chelsea Truck Launch Edition

Chelsea Truck Company is making a statement of intent announcing that the dream of owning an uncompromisingly designed 2020 Defender by the UK’s most avant-garde designer is now a reality.

Entitled the Land Rover Defender 110 Chelsea Truck Company Launch Edition, the changes are subtle, the kind that would appeal to the younger Land Rover centric demographic.

Craftsmanship and quality is paramount, therefore, the elegance is visible across the silhouette of the vehicle thanks to the addition of 22” RS forged wheels, privacy tinted glass and a number of Black Pack components which take the vehicle to another level.

Inside is where the real magic will unfold. The Project Kahn First Edition 2020 Defender will feature a number of special quilted and perforated soft leather interior packages.

As with all Project Kahn vehicles, customers can commission their own colour scheme – the creative possibilities are endless and at £69,999 it is one of the best and valuable Defenders in the market.

Please note, the plush interior and all individual components are available to purchase from our new e-commerce web site: www.projectkahn.com

We can also reveal that a comprehensive styling package for the 2020 Defender will be available in due course. More details will be revealed in due course with all the Chelsea Truck Company parts and accessories available to buy via www.projectkahn.com

Project Kahn is for the individual who will not submit to a life of uniformity and who will only accept perfection. Dedicated to the creation of luxury bespoke vehicles, we redesign the ordered monotony of mass produced vehicles and rebuild them into individually tailored creations.