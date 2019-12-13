Carrozzeria più cattiva con tanta fibra di carbonio, ma il motore rimane invariato
Lumma Design è nota per le sue stravaganti elaborazioni basate su auto di lusso o sportive, con esempi come BMW X6 o Mercedes GLE. Ora il preparatore tedesco ha messo le mani sulla nuova Mercedes Classe G, facendole indossare il pacchetto estetico chiamato CLR G770.
Fotogallery: Mercedes Classe G by Lumma Design
Più larga e cattiva
Si parte col kit wide body e lo spoiler posteriore, nemmeno troppo grande, e la ruota di scorta sul portellone alloggiata in un nuovo contenitore. Modifiche tutto sommato “modeste” che sfigurano davanti al nuovo cofano con immensa presa d’aria. Tutti elementi realizzati rigorosamente in fibra di carbonio “a nudo”, per risparmiare peso e dare un aspetto ancora più cattivo.
Sul tetto sono state aggiunte 4 nuove luci LED mentre i cerchi da 22” con pneumatici 325/35 di serie possono essere sostituiti (scelta caldeggiata da Lumma Design) da quelli da 23” calzanti gomme da 305/35. A prescindere sono presenti distanziali progettati direttamente dal preparatore tedesco. A compimento ci sono 6 scarichi, 3 per lato, che sbucano dalle pedane.
Quanto corre?
Le modifiche estetiche, che comprendono anche un abitacolo vestito di pelle e Alcantara con pedaliera in fibra di carbonio con inserti in gomma antiscivolo, dovrebbero essere le uniche disponibili per la Mercedes Classe G. Lumma Design non cita aggiornamenti per il motore che, per il Gelandewagen più potente, è il V8 di 4 litri da 585 CV della G63 AMG. I prezzi? Per ora sono top secret
In addition to its spectacular wide-body kit LUMMA CLR G770, LUMMA Design presents a comprehensive range of refinement parts for the current Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
From the sports exhaust system, through forged wheels, to body components made of high-strength and ultra-light carbon fiber, the tuning specialist has expanded its range for the popular off-roader.
LUMMA parts program for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class consisting of:
LUMMA rear roof spoiler in visible carbon
LUMMA spare wheel cover in visible carbon
LUMMA sportlook bonnet in full carbon
LUMMA roof cover in visible carbon with 4 LED headlights
LUMMA mirror caps in visible carbon
LUMMA door handles in visible carbon
LUMMA front logo high gloss black with crest logo in anthracite or red
LUMMA forged wheel F-utu-R 23 "
Full forged wheel in black with sporty central cap or high gloss polished with visible chrome wheel bolts.
11x23 "/ 12x23" with 305 / 35-23 " in conjunction with LUMMA Performance spacers alternatively
LUMMA forged wheel F-utu-R 22 " Full forged wheel in black with sporty central cap or high gloss polished with visible chrome wheel bolts.
12x22 "with 325 / 35-22" in conjunction with LUMMA Performance spacers
LUMMA sports rear silencer
6-tube with flap and tailpipes in chrome or black
Interior:
LUMMA pedal pads full carbon with non-slip rubber knobs
All components can be used on standard vehicles or in conjunction with the LUMMA CLR G770 wide body kit.