Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

In addition to its spectacular wide-body kit LUMMA CLR G770, LUMMA Design presents a comprehensive range of refinement parts for the current Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

From the sports exhaust system, through forged wheels, to body components made of high-strength and ultra-light carbon fiber, the tuning specialist has expanded its range for the popular off-roader.



LUMMA parts program for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class consisting of:



LUMMA rear roof spoiler in visible carbon

LUMMA spare wheel cover in visible carbon

LUMMA sportlook bonnet in full carbon

LUMMA roof cover in visible carbon with 4 LED headlights

LUMMA mirror caps in visible carbon

LUMMA door handles in visible carbon

LUMMA front logo high gloss black with crest logo in anthracite or red





LUMMA forged wheel F-utu-R 23 "

Full forged wheel in black with sporty central cap or high gloss polished with visible chrome wheel bolts.

11x23 "/ 12x23" with 305 / 35-23 " in conjunction with LUMMA Performance spacers alternatively

LUMMA forged wheel F-utu-R 22 " Full forged wheel in black with sporty central cap or high gloss polished with visible chrome wheel bolts.

12x22 "with 325 / 35-22" in conjunction with LUMMA Performance spacers



LUMMA sports rear silencer

6-tube with flap and tailpipes in chrome or black



Interior:

LUMMA pedal pads full carbon with non-slip rubber knobs



All components can be used on standard vehicles or in conjunction with the LUMMA CLR G770 wide body kit.