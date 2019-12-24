Sulla pista della NASA la casa inglese ha terminato i test della hypercar, che sarà consegnata da febbraio
Da febbraio inizieranno le consegne della McLaren Speedtail, hypercar da 1.070 CV già nella storia del marchio inglese: può raggiungere la velocità massima di 403 km/h ed è perciò la McLaren stradale più veloce di sempre, anche della mitica F1 (che si fermava a 386 km/h).
Se questa è la premessa, beh, è naturale pensare che in tanti vorranno mettere alla frusta il suo sistema ibrido. Non è un caso quindi che McLaren abbia effettuato duri test di sviluppo, terminati nei giorni scorsi al centro spaziale della Nasa a Cape Canaveral, in Florida (Stati Uniti).
I test non solo a Cape Canaveral
McLaren in particolare si è servita del rettifilo principale nel Johnny Bohmer Proving Ground, dove il suo capo collaudatore Kenny Brack ha effettuato le ultime prove di resistenza, raggiungendo per 30 volte la velocità massima di 403 km/h.
I test di Cape Canaveral erano gli ultimi prima del via alla produzione, ma in precedenza la Speedtail aveva raggiunto i 403 km/h anche nei collaudi svolti nei centri prova di Idiada, in Spagna, e Papenburg, in Germania.
Estrema in tutto, non solo nel look
La Speedtail è una delle più estreme e performanti McLaren mai realizzate, come denota l’inusuale carrozzeria lunga 5,13 metri: ha superfici levigate, poche aperture per il raffreddamento delle parti meccaniche e una lunga coda, ritenuta indispensabile ai fini dell’aerodinamica. Per questo scopo mancano pure gli specchietti, sostituiti da telecamere.
L’interno ha 3 posti, con quello di guida centrale e quelli posteriori sfalsati alle sue spalle, mentre a sostenere il noto V8 biturbo 4.0 (è imparentato con il “quattromila” della Senna) c’è un piccolo motore elettrico: per l’accelerazione da 0 a 300 km/h bastano 12,8 secondi.
Fotogallery: McLaren Speedtail, i test di velocità a Cape Canaveral
The dynamic development programme for the fastest and most technically advanced McLaren ever has concluded in fitting fashion with McLaren chief test driver, Kenny Brack, taking the new Speedtail up to its maximum speed of 403 km/h (250mph) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.
The final high-speed tests in the ground-breaking hypercar’s extensive engineering validation process saw Speedtail prototype ‘XP2’ reach its maximum speed more than 30 times on the space shuttle landing runway at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds. The exercise concluded a programme of high-speed running carried out at multiple test facilities worldwide, including Idiada in Spain and Papenburg in Germany.
Build of the first of 106 Speedtails that will be hand-assembled to customer order has now commenced at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, UK, with deliveries scheduled from February 2020.
“It’s fitting that the Speedtail’s high-speed test programme concluded with multiple maximum-speed runs at a location strongly associated with pushing the boundaries of extreme performance and engineering excellence,” commented McLaren Automotive CEO, Mike Flewitt. “The Speedtail is a truly extraordinary car that epitomises McLaren’s pioneering spirit and perfectly illustrates our determination to continue to set new benchmarks for supercar and hypercar performance.”
Blending sleek and seamless beauty with pioneering technologies and truly remarkable performance, the Speedtail sits at the pinnacle of the McLaren Ultimate Series. At almost 5.2 metres long, the carbon-fibre-bodied three-seat Hyper GT is the most aerodynamically drag efficient McLaren ever and a showcase for the brand’s expertise in lightweight engineering.
The Speedtail’s petrol-electric hybrid powertrain delivers the greatest power and torque of any McLaren road car, with a combined 1,070PS (1,055bhp) and 1,150Nm (848lb ft). The straight-line acceleration and maximum speed of the car set new benchmarks for McLaren, with 0-300km/h (0-186mph) achieved in less than 13 seconds and the Speedtail able to reach 403km/h (250mph).
The McLaren-developed battery pack has a power density of 5.2kW/kg, which is the best power-to-weight ratio of any automotive high voltage battery system. The batteries constantly self-charge when the Speedtail is driven – there is no ‘plug-in’ element – however, a wireless charging pad that trickle-charges and maintains the battery’s status when the vehicle is not in use is also included as standard.