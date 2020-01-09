Tre step di potenza, da 469 a 592 CV. L'estetica cambia poco
Quando si parla di tuning di Mercedes-AMG, Renntech - così come Brabus - è uno dei nomi più importanti sul mercato e l'ultimo progetto del tuner ne è la prova, con una Classe A45 trasformata completamente e dalla cavalleria esagerata. La potenza stock si ferma a "soli" 421 CV e 500 Nm di coppia, bruscolini in confronto ai 592 CV che Renntech avrebbe tirato fuori dal 2.0 quattro cilindri, grazie a un kit in arrivo in questo primo trimestre 2020.
Tre step di potenza
Per raggiungere tale potenza questa A45 necessita di un turbocompressore, di uno scarico e di un software della centralina modificati. Se si vuole passare a Renntech ma non con una Classe A così estrema, il tuner tedesco propone la comptta della Stella anche con altri due step di potenza, uno base da 469 CV e 575 Nm di coppia - che prevede solo un aggiornamento del software - e uno intermedio da 543 CV.
Al momento, l'azienda non ha dichiarato numeri sulle prestazioni: la A45 S tocca i 100 km/h in 3,9 secondi (la Mercedes Classe A45 S è stata la protagonista della nostra ultima drag race contro BMW M2 Competition e Audi RS3), con la potenza extra che dovrebbe abbassare ulteriormente questo già ottimo dato.
Scarico sportivo e cerchi maggiorati
Renntech però, nel frattempo, sta lavorando anche su altri accessori aftermarket per la A45 AMG: entro la fine di febbraio i clienti potranno ordinare un sistema di scarico sportivo con catalizzatore, così come uno scarico meno estremo che migliora il sound ma mantiene il catalizzatore originale.
Ci sarà anche la possibilità di avere valvole bypass a controllo remoto, in modo che i clienti possano avere un sound più invasivo indipendentemente dalla modalità di guida. L'estetica cambia poco, a parte nuovi cerchi in lega forgiati da 19 e 20".
Visual and technical upgrades for AMG’s brand-new hot hatch
About half a year after being unveiled, the first happy customers have got their hands on their very own new A 45 4MATIC and A 45 S 4MATIC+ based on the W177 series. By now, most of them should have successfully completed the run-in program and are now at the start of the new year looking toward the cold winter days to come. Perhaps it is time to try out the new drift mode? Or perhaps it is time to start planning ahead for the spring and summer and to think about upgrades for the compact sports car? As the first tuners worldwide, RENNtech – AMG specialists since 1989 and headquartered in Florida as well as in Meuspath, Germany, not far from the Nurburgring – are already offering a comprehensive range of clever technical modifications for the latest generation of the AMG A 45.
A power boost up to 475 hp and 575 Nm is being currently tested for the M139 engine under the hood, which is already the world's most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine in series production. This increase was achieved thanks to a software tweak and will be available for purchase from mid-January – optionally with TÜV certification, which is still in preparation. A modified diverter valve that provides the quintessential “blow-off sound” is already available for purchase.
Other power levels with 550 and 600 hp will follow during the first quarter of 2020. These require further alterations in addition to the software tweaks, such as a modified turbocharger or a suitable exhaust system. An optional downpipe with sports catalytic converter will also follow in the spring and can be ordered from the end of February onward. Last but not least, RENNtech is also working on a TÜV-tested exhaust system based on the original catalytic converter and/or particle filter, which will provide a soundscape worthy of the compact sports car. Another fantastic add-on that is already available to buy and that goes well with the standard exhaust system is the remote-control system EVM - Exhaust Valve Module, which allows you to open the exhaust valve fully in all driving modes while being on the race track.
To round it all off, RENNtech is also offering a cosmetic enhancement with their aluminum rims in 19" or 20". They are available in two variants: cast wheel and forged wheel. The latter is a unique version designed by RENNtech and made exclusively by the renowned US manufacturer VOSSEN. The images show the 20" version of the RENNtech Performance Series wheels RPS 10.2 – including the so-called “Infinity Spoke Option”, an optionally painted outer ring available for an additional charge. A matching spring set with modified spring rates for lowering the vehicle is also available now.