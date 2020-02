Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

The Kia Sonet: a modern, dynamic and bold compact SUV concept

The Kia Sonet concept, revealed for the first time today, previews the third product offering from Kia Motors in India. Targeted at a demographic that is always connected to the world in more ways than one, the Sonet is designed to exceed customers’ lifestyle and technology expectations.

With a modern, dynamic and bold design, the Sonet is equipped with several first-in-class features. These include head-turning looks, Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille, stepwell geometry within the grille mesh, ‘tiger-eyeline’ daytime running lights, and wide rear signature lighting.

Inside, Sonet is made for the young, social, connected, tech-savvy Indian. The cabin is fitted with a 10.25-inch infotainment and navigation system with UVO Connect, a Bose premium audio system, and an intelligent manual transmission (iMT). The Kia Sonet concept also hints at best-in-class interior space, and certain first-in-class features especially crafted for the Indian consumers.

The Sonet is testament to Kia’s focus on consumer insight-driven product innovation and orientation. It previews a future compact SUV, due to launch in India in the second half of 2020.