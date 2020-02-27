Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

THE LURE OF THE DARK SIDE – THE 2021 ASTON MARTIN DB11 V8 SHADOW EDITION MAKES ITS DEBUT

26 FEBRUARY 2020, GAYDON, U.K.: The DB11 range of V12- or V8-powered sports cars is already world-renowned as the consummate grand tourer in the luxury sports car sector – with a string of important awards and a large and growing cohort of owners around the globe testament to the cars’ capabilities and allure.

Now, Aston Martin is building on that appeal with the reveal of a dark and brooding new style treatment – the 2021 Shadow Edition – which offers a carefully judged selection of styling additions created to provide a sophisticated new way into DB11 ownership for the ‘21 model year.

Available for V8-powered models and limited to 300 units globally, in either Coupe or Volante body-style, the new Shadow Edition preserves everything that makes this a segment-defining GT, with the addition of a unique selection of design features to further reinforce its sporting character.

The Shadow Edition’s standard specification combines selected options already available to DB11 buyers worldwide, with the introduction of a selection of bespoke features for the V8 that make their debut here. These new features, only offered via the Shadow Edition models, include:

Gloss Black bonnet blades

20-inch directional alloy wheels in Gloss Black

Polished black chrome wings and script badges

Unique black anodized Shadow Edition sill plaques

Sports Steering Wheel with Pure Black Alcantara & Obsidian Black Leather

To complete the DB11 Shadow Edition, an optional pack including the Gloss Black features of the upper glasshouse is available, changing the standard body-colored panels to Gloss Black and thereby more comprehensively matching the Shadow Edition theme.

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Aston Martin Lagonda, said: “We have carefully selected the Shadow Edition design elements to subtly yet noticeably alter the DB11’s appearance – moving it further towards a more assertive and purposeful GT style.

“By painstakingly packaging together key styling elements in the new Shadow Edition we have given this small group of DB11 V8-powered sports cars their own visual character that clearly marks them out as new and different.”

While several of the features of the Shadow Edition are necessarily fixed, customers worldwide who choose for this model are of course still able to very much make the car their own by opting for one of the various differentiating color themes that run throughout the car including six defined exterior colors. These include the likes of selectable brake caliper colors that are complemented by matched interior stitch colors.

Priced from $222,600 USD and $256,900 CAD in the U.S. and Canada respectively, the new DB11 Shadow Edition is available to order now from Aston Martin dealers. Visit AstonMartin.com/en-us for additional information on available options or to find a local retailer.