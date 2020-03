Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

Online world premiere of the new ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS iV

Exclusive video will be posted online on Tuesday, 3 March 2020 at 08:50 local time

› Model presentation on the ŠKODA Storyboard and all of ŠKODA’s social media channels

› OCTAVIA RS iV the first model in ŠKODA’s sporty RS family to feature plug-in hybrid drive

Mladá Boleslav, 2 March 2020 – Following the cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show, ŠKODA AUTO will be presenting the ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS iV, the sporty top model of its newly launched bestseller, in an exclusive online video.