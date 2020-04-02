Saranno presentate coi restyling del SUV compatto e della berlina coupé e dovrebbero montare il classico 1.4 benzina più un elettrico
Nascosto all’interno di un comunicato stampa nel quale si parla di come stiano andando (bene) le vendite della Passat GTE dopo il restyling, Volkswagen ha anticipato l’arrivo di 2 novità con motorizzazione ibrida plug-in: Tiguan ed Arteon, attese in versione GTE entro la fine dell’anno.
Due novità che vanno a rimpolpare la sempre più numerosa flotta elettrificata di Volkswagen (e di tutto il Gruppo) alla quale si è anche recentemente aggiunta la Golf 8, disponibile in 2 differenti step di potenza nelle sue versioni plug-in: 204 e 245 CV.
In arrivo col restyling
Sappiamo che sia la Volkswagen Tiguan sia la Arteon saranno oggetto di un restyling di metà carriera entro fine anno, un restyling che introdurrà le inedite versioni che al classico motore benzina affiancano elettrico e un pacco batterie ricaricabile da una normale linea di corrente.
Il comunicato stampa non si è lasciato andare in specifiche tecniche ma, avendo entrambe la stessa piattaforma (la MQB) di Passat e Golf (giusto per citare 2 modelli di Wolfsburg) immaginare che sotto il cofano si possa trovare il 1.4 turbo benzina non è difficile. Più difficile può essere invece capire a quanto ammonterà la potenza totale: sulla Tiguan L Phev in vendita solo in Cina tocca 208 CV mentre la Passat GTE raggiunge i 218. Come detto al top della gamma plug-in c’è la Golf con 245 CV.
Dubbi anche circa la percorrenza in modalità 100% elettrica: sempre prendendo come riferimento la Tiguan a passo lungo per il mercato cinese, le batterie agli ioni di litio da 12,1 kWh permettono di tenere spento il 1.4 benzina per circa 52, per un’autonomia totale (benzina + accumulatori) di circa 860 chilometri.
La Tiguan anche più sportiva
Assieme alla variante ibrida plug-in la Volkswagen Tiguan approfitterà del restyling per far debuttare anche la versione sportiva R. Sotto il cofano dovrebbe esserci il classico 2.0 turbo benzina portato a 310 CV (come la precedente generazione di Golf R) o ai 333 CV della prossima Golf R.
La Arteon invece avrà una sorella: la versione shootin brake, station wagon con linee sportive che non sacrificano però la capacità di carico.
Increasing demand for electric mobility in Germany: Significant growth for e-up! and Passat GTE
- Affordable access to electric mobility: Every second order of the up! series is for the fully electric version
- The e-up! is one of the cars with the lowest cost of ownership in the market
- Five times more orders received for the new Passat GTE0203 compared with the predecessor: Every seventh Passat customer in Germany opts for the PHEV
Volkswagen is focussing on stepping up electric mobility and is significantly expanding its range of fully electric models and hybrids. Even before the launch of the new ID.304 this summer, the demand for electric mobility has considerably increased in Germany: already every second order for the up! model series is for the fully electric version, around 20,000 orders have been received. The GTE versions of the current Passat generation have also become increasingly more popular amongst buyers: Every seventh customer now opts for the plug-in hybrid (PHEV).
The e-up! generates 61 kW (83 PS) has been launched in November 2019 and represents the new entry-level model to Volkswagen’s electric world. Compared with the predecessor, it offers a significantly increased range (up to 260 km in the WLTP cycle). Around 20,000 vehicles have been ordered already over the first three months of this year. The low running costs are the crucial purchasing argument: In Germany, its manufacturer suggested retail price (€21,975) is reduced by an environmental bonus (€6,570, both gross amounts) and the German insurance categories are favourable (liability category: 12, fully comprehensive category: 16). And no charges are incurred for road tax or engine oil changes for the e-up!.
Hybrid drive systems form a further key element in the powertrain strategy on the path to a zero emission future. For this reason, Volkswagen Group is introducing plug-in hybrid technology in many important high-volume segments. GTE models took the lead in 2014 and their second model generation boasts an increased electric range thanks to more battery capacity. The new Passat GTE Variant0203 generates 160 kW (218 PS) and covers up to 56 kilometres fully electrically in the WLTP cycle. Consequently, it covers far more than the daily range of an average Volkswagen customer, which amounts to 42 kilometres. Within the Passat segment, where the majority of orders are received for diesel engines, the petrol-powered variant with plug-in hybrid technology now makes up 15 percent of the orders, showing a five-fold increase compared with the previous GTE model.
After the PHEV debut in the Passat and Passat Variant, Volkswagen will be introducing several new plug-in hybrid models in 2020. Consequently, the new Golf, now in its eighth generation, will once again be available as a Golf GTE06 and in parallel a plug-in hybrid version will be available for the normal Golf for the very first time. The technology will subsequently be launched in the Arteon and the Tiguan compact SUV. And at the beginning of March, the brand’s new top-of-the-range model celebrated its premiere: the new Touareg R07 is a very powerful PHEV with a hybrid system output generating 340 kW (462 PS) on the basis of a V6 engine and an electric drive.