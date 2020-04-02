Nascosto all’interno di un comunicato stampa nel quale si parla di come stiano andando (bene) le vendite della Passat GTE dopo il restyling, Volkswagen ha anticipato l’arrivo di 2 novità con motorizzazione ibrida plug-in: Tiguan ed Arteon, attese in versione GTE entro la fine dell’anno.

Due novità che vanno a rimpolpare la sempre più numerosa flotta elettrificata di Volkswagen (e di tutto il Gruppo) alla quale si è anche recentemente aggiunta la Golf 8, disponibile in 2 differenti step di potenza nelle sue versioni plug-in: 204 e 245 CV.

In arrivo col restyling

Sappiamo che sia la Volkswagen Tiguan sia la Arteon saranno oggetto di un restyling di metà carriera entro fine anno, un restyling che introdurrà le inedite versioni che al classico motore benzina affiancano elettrico e un pacco batterie ricaricabile da una normale linea di corrente.

Fotogallery: Volkswagen Tiguan restyling, le spy photo

18 Foto

Il comunicato stampa non si è lasciato andare in specifiche tecniche ma, avendo entrambe la stessa piattaforma (la MQB) di Passat e Golf (giusto per citare 2 modelli di Wolfsburg) immaginare che sotto il cofano si possa trovare il 1.4 turbo benzina non è difficile. Più difficile può essere invece capire a quanto ammonterà la potenza totale: sulla Tiguan L Phev in vendita solo in Cina tocca 208 CV mentre la Passat GTE raggiunge i 218. Come detto al top della gamma plug-in c’è la Golf con 245 CV.

Dubbi anche circa la percorrenza in modalità 100% elettrica: sempre prendendo come riferimento la Tiguan a passo lungo per il mercato cinese, le batterie agli ioni di litio da 12,1 kWh permettono di tenere spento il 1.4 benzina per circa 52, per un’autonomia totale (benzina + accumulatori) di circa 860 chilometri.

La Tiguan anche più sportiva

Assieme alla variante ibrida plug-in la Volkswagen Tiguan approfitterà del restyling per far debuttare anche la versione sportiva R. Sotto il cofano dovrebbe esserci il classico 2.0 turbo benzina portato a 310 CV (come la precedente generazione di Golf R) o ai 333 CV della prossima Golf R.

La Arteon invece avrà una sorella: la versione shootin brake, station wagon con linee sportive che non sacrificano però la capacità di carico.