Il quattro cilindri M139 sembra inarrestabile, + 103 CV e la Classe A pompata supera le performance di una F40
Da 0 a 100 km/h in 3,4 secondi e fino a 323 km/h di velocità massima. Con questi numeri è facile pensare ad una supercar come la Mercedes AMG GT, ma rimanere di stucco è un attimo quando ci si ritrova di fronte la compatta sportiva della Casa tedesca.
Tutti sappiamo che la A45 S AMG è l'hot hatch che di recente ha alzato l'asticella all'interno del suo segmento, portando in campo una raffinata trazione integrale e una potenza di oltre 400 CV spremuta dal suo 2,0 litri turbo quattro cilindri. Un motore che sembra avere ancora parecchio da dire.
Caccia grossa
Il preparatore Posaidon offre per lei un kit di modifiche che comprende una nuova mappatura della centralina e l'aggiunta di un turbocompressore maggiorato. Questo basta per portare l'M139 fino alla spaventosa potenza di 524 CV e 600Nm di coppia.
Fotogallery: Posaidon Mercedes A45 AMG
Se però non vi sentite a vostro agio ad apportare modifiche tanto pesanti come cambiare la turbina, Posaidon offre una versione del kit che prevede solo modifiche al software. Con loro l'A45 arriva a 459 CV e 560 Nm. L'accelerazione da 0 a 100 km/h richiede circa 3,6 secondi e la velocità massima è di 318 km/h.
Per esagerare
Posaidon sta anche prendendo in considerazione l'idea di sviluppare un pacchetto ancora più potente. La società non ha fornito alcun dettaglio, ma è sicuro che le potenze saranno persino superiori ai 524 CV. Il tuner sta anche lavorando ad altri miglioramenti hardware, come l'impianto franante, lo scarico e i cerchi in fibra di carbonio.
PRESS RELEASE – POSAIDON,
POSAIDON A 45 RS 525 (based on Mercedes-AMG W177 A 45 / A 45 S 4MATIC+)
High-speed hot hatch: POSAIDON A 45 RS 525 hits 324 km/h
By launching the A 45 and A 45 S – AMG siblings in the latest A-Class generation (W177) – Mercedes-Benz put two red-hot irons in the compact-class fire. The ex-works models boast 387 hp (A 45) and 421 hp (A 45 S) 2.0l engines with twin-scroll turbochargers, AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, plus 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, turning these “little” AMGs into high-speed missiles.
All the same, the engineers at POSAIDON saw the need to boost the A 45’s performance even further. And, unlike their competitors – many of whom have only hinted at making such modifications – POSAIDAN have already launched a two-tier upgrade for the two A-Class siblings. What’s more, there are further projects in the pipeline!
In keeping with standard POSAIDON nomenclature, the workshop’s most powerful interpretation of the A 45s (to date) will go by the name A 45 RS 525. The name details the performance boost achieved by POSAIDON: By installing a more efficient, upgraded turbocharger and optimizing the engine map, the POSAIDON engineers have unlocked a hefty 525 hp in the M139 engine along with maximum torque of 600 Nm. Thanks to further optimizations to the control units for the AMG SPEEDSHIFT transmission and the drive chain (CPC), the A 45 converts this added power into a catapult launch, going from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and topping out at 324 km/h. By way of comparison, these figures mean the hot hatch is as fast as the legendary Ferrari F40.
POSAIDON’s lower-tier upgrade is only tamer by a whisker; leaving out the turbocharger upgrading and focusing exclusively on the software optimizations detailed above, it generates 465 hp plus 560 Nm of torque. This upgrade tier achieves a top speed of
318 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.
Preparations for TÜV assessments are underway for both power levels. What’s more, as we alluded to earlier, an even more powerful “plus” model is currently in the development phase – though POSAIDON is giving nothing away at present about its potential performance. This summer, POSAIDON is also set to launch a host of extras for the AMG A 45 and A 45 S, including a high-performance braking system, cat back sports exhausts, turbochargers and – of course – its in-house, full-carbon Evolution One rims. Perfectly dimensioned at 8.5x20", these weigh in at just 4.9 kilograms each.
Incidentally, the POSAIDON power upgrades detailed here are also “suitable” for sister models of the A 45/A 45 S, namely the 45 models in the CLA series C118 (Coupé, four- door) and X118 (Shooting Brake) as well as H247 series compact SUVs, the GLA 45 and GLA 45 S. These all feature identical drive systems and are set to hit the market in May.