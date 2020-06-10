Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

Inspired by motor sport: The John Cooper Works GP Pack.





New special option for the MINI John Cooper Works. Exclusive design attributes transfer the fascinating aura of the MINI John Cooper Works GP produced in a limited edition to the road and to everyday life.

Munich. The MINI John Cooper Works (combined fuel consumption: 7.1 – 6.9 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 162 – 157 g/km) is the apogee of extreme driving fun in the premium segment for small cars. Its inspiringly sporty characteristics are surpassed only by a rare gem: the new MINI John Cooper Works GP (combined fuel consumption: 7.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 167 g/km). The full potential of its engine and drivetrain engineering unfolds above all on the race track. The fascinating character of the model manufactured in a small series of just 3 000 units can now be transferred to everyday life on the road in the MINI John Cooper Works. From July 2020, the John Cooper Works GP Pack is being supplied factory fitted for this car. The pack with exclusive design and equipment attributes will bring authentic race-track flair to the road.

The John Cooper Works GP Pack offers some ideal options for especially intensive expression of motor-sport passion. The entire pack content is perfectly harmonised with the design and character of the MINI John Cooper Works. The content was developed on the basis of expert know-how gathered in the white heat of the race track, which has assisted all the models of the John Cooper Works brand to achieve inspiring performance, and is derived directly from the development process for the new MINI John Cooper Works GP. This content enables the MINI John Cooper Works to hone its sporting profile in a particularly authentic approach.

Racing Grey metallic for the body and the contrast colour Melting Silver metallic for the roof, John Cooper Works rear spoiler and mirror caps, have been reserved exclusively for the coachwork livery of the new MINI John Cooper Works GP so far. Together with the black engine bonnet scoop, black door handles and black fuel lid they now highlight the intimate relationship between the two extreme athletes. The 18-inch lightweight alloy wheels in the design John Cooper Works Cup Spoke are emblazoned with the “GP” badge on the centre caps. The Piano Black headlight surrounds and the blackened inner parts for the headlights and rear lights, the black MINI logo on the bonnet and tailgate, as well as the entry strips, which also bear the “GP” logo, additionally highlight the impressive appearance of the vehicles fitted with the new John Cooper Works GP Pack.

Notwithstanding the exceptionally marked inspiration derived from motor sport, the MINI John Cooper Works is a winner with unrestricted everyday roadable capability. The inimitable race feeling can be experienced in the car interior on four seats, while the MINI John Cooper Works GP has been designed as a two-seater to consistently epitomise elite sporting performance. The new John Cooper Works GP Pack includes John Cooper Works sports seats in a Leather Dinamica finish with the “GP” badge. The logo is also featured in the floor mats for the driver and front passenger, and both front and rear mats are finished in red stitching. The John Cooper Works leather steering wheel, which is also part of the new GP Pack, has been designed in a unique concept. The steering wheel is covered in Walknappa Leather, features red stitching and 3D printed metal centre marking for the 12 o’clock position. Associated with the optional 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, the metal shift paddles on the steering wheel with the “GP” logo are also produced in a 3D printing process.

The MINI Original range of accessories includes a large choice of appealing products for additionally creating an individual identity that is tailored precisely to the motor-sport flair of the John Cooper Works GP Pack. The dynamic charisma of the MINI John Cooper Works can be further enhanced by a bonnet scoop, side scuttles and a tailgate handle in stitched carbon, alongside the black waistline finisher. An even more intense sports-car ambience in the interior is enhanced by a number of features including the John Cooper Works shift knob and the John Cooper Works hand-brake grip in carbon fibre with Alcantara gaiter.