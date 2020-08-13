Nascondi il comunicato stampa Mostra il comunicato stampa

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA TECHNOLOGY COMPANY HYPERION DEBUTS ULTIMATE HYDROGEN-ELECTRIC SUPERCAR

Hyperion’s First Prototype, the XP-1, Boasts an Impressive 1,000-Mile Range, Rapid Refueling Capabilities and Space-Age Technology

Orange, Calif. (August 12, 2020) – Hyperion, a Southern California technology company specializing in hydrogen generation, storage and propulsion, today unveiled the XP-1 prototype via video. This is the first chapter of the company’s long-term vision to harness electric energy with hydrogen technology.

Hyperion’s striking inaugural vehicle is the culmination of nearly 10 years of development, testing, and research in hydrogen technology by over 200 researchers and scientists. Aimed at eliminating range anxiety compared to other electrics, the XP-1 features an impressive 1,000-mile range – this allows drivers the freedom to travel long distances with peace of mind. Thanks to hydrogen storage technology within the vehicle, the XP-1 can be recharged in less than five minutes at public stations. The vehicle stores electric energy via fuel cell systems versus heavy lithium ion batteries, providing all the benefits of electric motors found in traditional electric vehicles, without the added weight, extended charging times, battery degradation and cost prohibitive recyclability.

“The XP-1 was partially designed to function as an educational tool for the masses. Aerospace engineers have long understood the advantages of hydrogen as the most abundant, lightest element in the universe and now, with this vehicle, consumers will experience its extraordinary value proposition,” said Angelo Kafantaris, Hyperion CEO and founding member. “This is only the beginning of what can be achieved with hydrogen as an energy storage medium. The potential of this fuel is limitless and will revolutionize the energy sector.”

The XP-1’s hydrogen fuel cell provides electric energy to all four wheels via powerful motors. Due to its near instantaneous power delivery and lightweight design, the XP-1 is capable of reaching 0-60 mph in under 2.2 seconds. Since this zero emissions system also eliminates the need for heavy batteries, acceleration, braking, handling and powertrain efficiency are vastly improved when compared to traditional electric and hybrid vehicles. The XP-1’s hydrogen storage system is not affected by extreme temperatures, enabling the vehicle to consistently and reliably provide peak performance over extended driving sessions, both on the street and at the track. This is a crucial advantage over battery electric vehicles which require non-stop temperature maintenance. The supercar also utilizes active aerodynamics structures which envelope each side of the vehicle to improve cornering at high speeds. Additionally, these elements double as solar panels, which can articulate to follow the trajectory of the sun.

Hyperion’s XP-1 utilizes some of the most advanced technology in the world, including technology derived from some of the world’s leading aeronautical, engineering firms, and space agencies, including NASA. Hyperion develops spaceflight technology pioneered by NASA for use in commercial applications, such as the XP-1. These technologies include advanced hydrogen systems, power generation technology, and high performance materials.

The Hyperion XP-1 will be produced in the United States beginning in 2022. In addition to the XP-1 prototype, Hyperion will soon provide additional information regarding the company’s plan to revolutionize the hydrogen refueling industry.

For more information about Hyperion or its XP-1 prototype, please visit hyperion.inc.

HYPERION XP-1 SPEC SHEET

PERFORMANCE FIGURES

1,016-Mile Range (55% city, 45% highway)

0-60 MPH Under 2.2 Seconds

Top Speed Over 221+ MPH

PROPULSION/DRIVETRAIN TECHNOLOGY

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cell Power Module

Carbon Fiber Hydrogen Storage Systems

High Efficiency Permanent Magnet Electric Motors

All-Wheel Drive

3-Speed Transmission

Ultra-Capacitor Energy Storage

CHASSIS DESIGN

Titanium Reinforced Composite Bodywork

Carbon Titanium Monocoque (Metal-Composite Matrix)

Curb Weight: Under 2,275 lbs.

AERO/SUSPENSION TECHNOLOGY

Fully Independent Double Wishbone Suspension Crafted in Ultralight Space Grade Aluminum Alloy

Active High-Density Solar Panel Wings (“Air Blades”)

Side-Mirrors with Active Articulation

Vortex Forced Air Intake

Kevlar Reinforced Composite Underbody Diffuser

Hydraulic Ride Height Adjustment System

WHEELS/TIRES

Carbon Ceramic Brakes: 18” Front, 17” Rear

Regenerative Braking Technology

Optional Carbon Composite Wheels: 21” Front, 22” Rear

Pirelli P Zero Tires – 255/30 ZR21 Front, 335/25 ZR22 Rear

INTERIOR

Carbon Fiber Seat Structures and Hand-Stitched Leather

98” Curved Screen

Touch-Free Gesture Control for Center Console

Titanium Pedals and Gear Selector

V-Wing Doors inspired by “Winged Victory of Samothrace”

134” Wrap-Around Glass Canopy with privacy tint control

Carbon/Titanium Accents

MANUFACTURING & DELIVERY

100% Engineered, Designed and Hand-Built in the USA

Fully Customizable Color and Trim Options

300 Unit Total Production

Hyperion XP-1 Deliveries Slated to Begin Early 2022

HYPERION REVEALS SNEAK PEEK VIDEO OF HYDROGEN-POWERED ELECTRIC SUPERCAR

Orange, Calif. (July 15, 2020) – The Hyperion Company, Inc, a Southern California-based technology company specializing in hydrogen innovation, today revealed a sneak peek of its highly-anticipated hydrogen-powered supercar, the XP-1. In pursuit of bringing space and aeronautical technology to the road, this radical prototype will utilize an advanced hydrogen-fueled propulsion system and aims to help usher in a new frontier of automotive technology.

Representing a massive leap in personal transportation and sustainable hydrogen power, the XP-1 features a high-performance, zero-emissions hydrogen-electric powertrain combined with technology directly derived from some of the world’s leading aeronautical, engineering firms, and space agencies. When combined, these technologies allow the XP-1 to outperform modern sports cars while boasting unprecedented range, refuel time, endurance, and recyclability; especially when compared to today’s battery-electric vehicles.

“We are extremely excited to launch Hyperion to the world so we can educate people to the benefits of hydrogen-based power systems. As the most abundant element in the universe, the potential is virtually limitless. Our goal is to tell the story of hydrogen with inspiring vehicles and infrastructure solutions.” said Angelo Kafantaris, Hyperion CEO and founding member. “With the debut of the XP-1, we aim to kick-start the final frontier towards a cleaner tomorrow for generations to come.”

The Hyperion XP-1 will be unveiled this August 2020.