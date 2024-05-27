Il titolo di Best of Show del Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024, assegnato dalla giuria dell'evento, va a una spettacolare Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 del 1932 carrozzata da Figoni appartenente alla HM Collection belga.
Il pubblico presente a Villa Erba riconosce invece il titolo di Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este a una molto più recente, moderna, ma altrettanto affascinante McLaren F1 del 1995 portata al concorso dal britannico Tony Vassilopoulos.
Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Figoni 1932 - Best of Show
Trofeo BMW Group - "Best of Show by the Jury"
L'auto più votata dai giudici del Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024 è un'Alfa Romeo 8C 2300, per la precisione una delle dieci spider stradali carrozzate Figoni.
Alfa Romeo 8C 2300
Il carrozziere piacentino naturalizzato francese ha realizzato questa incredibile due posti nel 1932 vestendo un telaio a passo corto dotata del motore a 8 cilindri di 2,3 litri con almeno 142 CV e un valore stimato che oggi potrebbe superare i 3 milioni di euro.
McLaren F1 1995 - Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este
Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este - "Best of Show by Public Referendum"
Il referendum pubblico ha visto una McLaren F1 del 1995 vincitrice della Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este, la prima hypercar del marchio inglese che con i suoi 384 km/h rimane ancora oggi l'auto stradale con motore aspirato più veloce della storia.
McLaren F1
L'esemplare vittorioso ha la particolarità di essere stato ordinato in una doppia tonalità di grigio da Motokatzu Sayama, proprietario della Ueno Clinic che ha sponsorizzato la vettura vincitrice alla 24 Ore di Le Mans del 1995. Il valore di questa coupé col suo motore V12 di 6 litri e 627 CV potrebbe avvicinarsi ai 20 milioni di euro.
Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2024, tutte le altre vincitrici
Concorso d’Eleganza Design Award For Concept Cars & Prototypes by Public Referendum
Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, 2022
Stellantis Europe S.p.A.
CLASS A - The Dawn of the Performance Age
Class Winner
Bentley 4 ½ Litre Blower
Bentley 4 ½ Litre Blower, Two Seater Drophead Coupé, Gurney Nutting, 1930
The Lee Collection, United States
Mention of Honour
Bentley 3 Litre
Bentley 3 Litre, Open Tourer, Van den Plas, 1927
Michael Dacre, United Kingdom
CLASS B - Shaped by the Wind: The Evolution of Aerodynamics
Class Winner
Cadillac V16
Cadillac V16, Coupé, Fleetwood, 1934
Donald Ghareeb, United States
Mention of Honour
Delahaye 135 M
Delahaye 135 M, Cabriolet, Faget & Varnet, 1948
Teresa & David Disiere, United States
CLASS C - “The Best Car in the World” for 120 Years: Rolls-Royce celebrates an Historic Birthday
Class Winner
Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Phantom II Continental
Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Phantom II Continental, Fixed Head Coupé, Freestone & Webb, 1933
Lord Bamford, United Kingdom
Mention of Honour
Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, Torpedo Grand Luxe, Van den Plas, 1914
Terence George Bramall, United Kingdom
CLASS D - “Faster!”: The Arms Race on the Road
Class Winner
Ferrari 335 S
Ferrari 335 S, Spider, Scaglietti, 1957
Brian Ross, United States
Mention of Honour
Ferrari 250 GT SWB
Ferrari 250 GT SWB, Berlinetta, Scaglietti, 1960
Bernard Lezaire, Netherlands
CLASS E - The Best of Italian Grace and Pace: Maserati at 110
Class Winner
Maserati A6G/54
Maserati A6G/54, Berlinetta, Zagato, 1956
Roberto Quiroz, Mexico
Mention of Honour
Maserati 3500 Spider Vignale Prototipo
Maserati 3500 Spider Vignale Prototipo, Spider, Vignale, 1959
Phil White, United States
CLASS F - Gentleman Drivers: Style for the Fortunate Few
Class Winner
Ferrari 275 GTS
Ferrari 275 GTS, Spider, Pininfarina, 1966
Christopher Stahl, Germany
Mention of Honour
Mercedes-Benz 300 SC
Mercedes-Benz 300 SC, Coupé, Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen, 1955
Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani, Qatar
CLASS G - Time Capsules: Cars that the Outside World forgot
Class Winner
Alfa Romeo 8C 2300
Alfa Romeo 8C 2300, Spider, Figoni, 1932
Private Collection, Belgium
Mention of Honour
Bugatti Type 35C
Bugatti Type 35C, Grand Prix, Bugatti, 1928
Auriga Collection, Germany
CLASS H - The Need for Speed: Supercar Stars of the Video Generation
Class Winner
McLaren F1
McLaren F1, Coupé, McLaren, 1995
Tony Vassilopoulos, United Kingdom
Mention of Honour
Porsche 959
Porsche 959 Komfort, Coupé, Porsche, 1988, Todd Blue, United States
Trofeo BMW Group Ragazzi - By Young People’s Referendum
Winner
Lamborghini Diablo GT
Lamborghini Diablo GT, Coupé, Bertone, 1999
Jose Cobian, Mexico
Trofeo dei Presidenti - By President of Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este /
Chairman of Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance / Chairman of Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance
Winner
Ferrari 335 S
Ferrari 335 S, Spider, Scaglietti, 1957
Brian Ross, United States
Trofeo BMW Group Classic - For the most sensitive restoration by the Jury
Winner
Bentley 3 Litre
Bentley 3 Litre, Open Tourer, Van den Plas, 1927
Michael Dacre, United Kingdom
Trofeo Rolls-Royce - For the most elegant Rolls-Royce by the Jury
Winner
Rolls-Royce, Silver Ghost
Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, Torpedo Grand Luxe, Van den Plas, 1914
Terence George Bramall, United Kingdom
Trofeo Vranken-Pommery - For the best iconic car by the Jury
Winner
Bugatti Type 35C
Bugatti Type 35C, Grand Prix, Bugatti, 1928
Auriga Collection, Germany
Trofeo ASI - For the best preserved post-war car
Winner
Fiat Dino Aerodinamica
Fiat Dino Aerodinamica, Berlinetta, Pininfarina, 1967
Lee Hower, United States
Trofeo Auto & Design - For the most exciting design by the Jury
Winner
Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato
Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato, Coupé, Touring Superleggera, 1960
Andreas Halvorsen, United States
Trofeo il Canto del Motore - For the best engine sound by the Jury
Winner
Lamborghini Countach LP400
Lamborghini Countach LP400, Coupé, Bertone, 1976
Christine Schams, United Kingdom
Trofeo Automobile Club Como - For the car driven from farthest away
Winner
Ruf CTR "Yellowbird"
Ruf CTR "Yellowbird", Coupé, Porsche, 1987, Alois Ruf, Germany
Trofeo Poltrona Frau - For the car with the best preserved interior by the Jury
Winner
Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport
Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport - Prototype, Cabriolet, Graber, 1953
Kaspar Fleischmann, Switzerland.