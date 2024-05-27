Il titolo di Best of Show del Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024, assegnato dalla giuria dell'evento, va a una spettacolare Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 del 1932 carrozzata da Figoni appartenente alla HM Collection belga.

Il pubblico presente a Villa Erba riconosce invece il titolo di Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este a una molto più recente, moderna, ma altrettanto affascinante McLaren F1 del 1995 portata al concorso dal britannico Tony Vassilopoulos.

Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Figoni 1932 - Best of Show

Trofeo BMW Group - "Best of Show by the Jury"

L'auto più votata dai giudici del Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2024 è un'Alfa Romeo 8C 2300, per la precisione una delle dieci spider stradali carrozzate Figoni.

Alfa Romeo 8C 2300

Il carrozziere piacentino naturalizzato francese ha realizzato questa incredibile due posti nel 1932 vestendo un telaio a passo corto dotata del motore a 8 cilindri di 2,3 litri con almeno 142 CV e un valore stimato che oggi potrebbe superare i 3 milioni di euro.

McLaren F1 1995 - Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este

Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este - "Best of Show by Public Referendum"

Il referendum pubblico ha visto una McLaren F1 del 1995 vincitrice della Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este, la prima hypercar del marchio inglese che con i suoi 384 km/h rimane ancora oggi l'auto stradale con motore aspirato più veloce della storia.

McLaren F1

L'esemplare vittorioso ha la particolarità di essere stato ordinato in una doppia tonalità di grigio da Motokatzu Sayama, proprietario della Ueno Clinic che ha sponsorizzato la vettura vincitrice alla 24 Ore di Le Mans del 1995. Il valore di questa coupé col suo motore V12 di 6 litri e 627 CV potrebbe avvicinarsi ai 20 milioni di euro.

Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2024, tutte le altre vincitrici

Concorso d’Eleganza Design Award For Concept Cars & Prototypes by Public Referendum

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, 2022

Stellantis Europe S.p.A.

CLASS A - The Dawn of the Performance Age

Class Winner

Bentley 4 ½ Litre Blower

Bentley 4 ½ Litre Blower, Two Seater Drophead Coupé, Gurney Nutting, 1930

The Lee Collection, United States

Mention of Honour

Bentley 3 Litre

Bentley 3 Litre, Open Tourer, Van den Plas, 1927

Michael Dacre, United Kingdom

CLASS B - Shaped by the Wind: The Evolution of Aerodynamics

Class Winner

Cadillac V16

Cadillac V16, Coupé, Fleetwood, 1934

Donald Ghareeb, United States

Mention of Honour

Delahaye 135 M

Delahaye 135 M, Cabriolet, Faget & Varnet, 1948

Teresa & David Disiere, United States

CLASS C - “The Best Car in the World” for 120 Years: Rolls-Royce celebrates an Historic Birthday

Class Winner

Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Phantom II Continental

Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP Phantom II Continental, Fixed Head Coupé, Freestone & Webb, 1933

Lord Bamford, United Kingdom

Mention of Honour

Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost

Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, Torpedo Grand Luxe, Van den Plas, 1914

Terence George Bramall, United Kingdom

CLASS D - “Faster!”: The Arms Race on the Road

Class Winner

Ferrari 335 S

Ferrari 335 S, Spider, Scaglietti, 1957

Brian Ross, United States

Mention of Honour

Ferrari 250 GT SWB

Ferrari 250 GT SWB, Berlinetta, Scaglietti, 1960

Bernard Lezaire, Netherlands

CLASS E - The Best of Italian Grace and Pace: Maserati at 110

Class Winner

Maserati A6G/54

Maserati A6G/54, Berlinetta, Zagato, 1956

Roberto Quiroz, Mexico

Mention of Honour

Maserati 3500 Spider Vignale Prototipo

Maserati 3500 Spider Vignale Prototipo, Spider, Vignale, 1959

Phil White, United States

CLASS F - Gentleman Drivers: Style for the Fortunate Few

Class Winner

Ferrari 275 GTS

Ferrari 275 GTS, Spider, Pininfarina, 1966

Christopher Stahl, Germany

Mention of Honour

Mercedes-Benz 300 SC

Mercedes-Benz 300 SC, Coupé, Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen, 1955

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani, Qatar

CLASS G - Time Capsules: Cars that the Outside World forgot

Class Winner

Alfa Romeo 8C 2300

Alfa Romeo 8C 2300, Spider, Figoni, 1932

Private Collection, Belgium

Mention of Honour

Bugatti Type 35C

Bugatti Type 35C, Grand Prix, Bugatti, 1928

Auriga Collection, Germany

CLASS H - The Need for Speed: Supercar Stars of the Video Generation

Class Winner

McLaren F1

McLaren F1, Coupé, McLaren, 1995

Tony Vassilopoulos, United Kingdom

Mention of Honour

Porsche 959

Porsche 959 Komfort, Coupé, Porsche, 1988, Todd Blue, United States

Trofeo BMW Group Ragazzi - By Young People’s Referendum

Winner

Lamborghini Diablo GT

Lamborghini Diablo GT, Coupé, Bertone, 1999

Jose Cobian, Mexico

Trofeo dei Presidenti - By President of Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este /

Chairman of Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance / Chairman of Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

Winner

Ferrari 335 S

Ferrari 335 S, Spider, Scaglietti, 1957

Brian Ross, United States

Trofeo BMW Group Classic - For the most sensitive restoration by the Jury

Winner

Bentley 3 Litre

Bentley 3 Litre, Open Tourer, Van den Plas, 1927

Michael Dacre, United Kingdom

Trofeo Rolls-Royce - For the most elegant Rolls-Royce by the Jury

Winner

Rolls-Royce, Silver Ghost

Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, Torpedo Grand Luxe, Van den Plas, 1914

Terence George Bramall, United Kingdom

Trofeo Vranken-Pommery - For the best iconic car by the Jury

Winner

Bugatti Type 35C

Bugatti Type 35C, Grand Prix, Bugatti, 1928

Auriga Collection, Germany

Trofeo ASI - For the best preserved post-war car

Winner

Fiat Dino Aerodinamica

Fiat Dino Aerodinamica, Berlinetta, Pininfarina, 1967

Lee Hower, United States

Trofeo Auto & Design - For the most exciting design by the Jury

Winner

Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato, Coupé, Touring Superleggera, 1960

Andreas Halvorsen, United States

Trofeo il Canto del Motore - For the best engine sound by the Jury

Winner

Lamborghini Countach LP400

Lamborghini Countach LP400, Coupé, Bertone, 1976

Christine Schams, United Kingdom

Trofeo Automobile Club Como - For the car driven from farthest away

Winner

Ruf CTR "Yellowbird"

Ruf CTR "Yellowbird", Coupé, Porsche, 1987, Alois Ruf, Germany

Trofeo Poltrona Frau - For the car with the best preserved interior by the Jury

Winner

Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport

Talbot Lago T26 Grand Sport - Prototype, Cabriolet, Graber, 1953

Kaspar Fleischmann, Switzerland.