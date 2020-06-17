Il teaser anticipa il debutto di domani, a poca distanza dalla presentazione della rivale BMW M5
Nel giorno della presentazione della BMW M5 restyling arriva il teaser della diretta rivale della super berlina bavarese: la Mercedes E63 AMG, attesa al debutto domani con un live stream su internet. Una piccola anticipazione che mostra unicamente il retro dell’auto, con il nome dell’auto.
Nome seguito dalla lettera “S”, che indica la versione più potente della Classe E modificata da AMG. Anche il restyling sarà dunque disponibile in 2 step di potenza.
C’è sempre il V8
Il teaser ci comunica quindi unicamente la presenza delle 2 versioni e nulla più. In nostro aiuto arrivano a questo punto spy photo e rumors circolanti da tempo, i quali confermano la presenza del solito V8 biturbo di 4 litri dell’attuale versione, da 571 CV e 750 Nm di coppia per la “normale” e 612 CV con 850 Nm per la più cattiva Mercedes E63 AMG S.
Fotogallery: Mercedes E63 AMG, le foso spia del restyling
Nessuna novità sotto il cofano e nessuna traccia di elettrificazione, esattamente come la BMW M5, con alcune novità estetiche tutte improntate alla sportività che comprenderanno (come evidenziato dalle spy photo) l’ormai classica griglia Panamericana con listelli verticali, tipica dei modelli più sportivi di Mercedes. Non mancheranno piccolo spoiler posteriore, due coppie di scarichi ed estrattore.
Come la berlina classica
Anche internamente ci saranno novità in chiave sportiva, con sedili più avvolgenti (probabilmente con la possibilità di avere il poggiatesta integrato), inserti in alluminio o carbonio e una grafica dedicata per il sistema MBUX, derivato direttamente dalla Mercedes Classe E restyling presentata poche settimane fa.
Digital world premiere of the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 4MATIC+ models: Meet Mercedes DIGITAL #4 – The new Mercedes-AMG E 63
Stuttgart / Immendingen, June 15, 2020
3 Pictures
2 Documents
Combined fuel consumption: 11.9-11.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 273-265 g/km
Less
In the fourth episode of the Meet Mercedes DIGITAL news format, Mercedes-AMG dynamically presents the new E 63 4MATIC+ models (combined fuel consumption: 11.9-11.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 273-265 g/km)* ** on the test track at the Testing and Technology Center in Immendingen. The fully overhauled sedan and wagon offer an enhanced driving experience with an updated exterior design, upgraded interior with the AMG-specific MBUX infotainment system, fine-tuned chassis and optimized aerodynamics. "Meet Mercedes DIGITAL #4 – The new Mercedes-AMG E 63" will be broadcast in a media special on Thursday, June 18th2020 at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) on the digital platform Mercedes me media athttps://media.mercedes-benz.com/meetmercedesdigital and will be available afterwards as video on demand.
Drummond Jacoy, Director Vehicle Development at Mercedes-AMG, will also provide insights into the development and road-testing process of the performance and sports car brand from Affalterbach. In addition, comprehensive press material with press releases, pictures and video will be available for download on Mercedes me media on June 18th, 2020.
The new series Meet Mercedes DIGITAL is an innovative news format on Mercedes me media. Similar to a news program, it regularly presents a current topic, illustrates background stories and lets experts have their say. The hosted episodes feature talks in a studio setting and reports from production plants or test tracks.
* The stated figures were determined according to the prescribed measuring method. These are the NEDC CO2 figures as defined by Art. 2 No. 1 of the Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption was calculated on the basis of these figures.
** The figures are provided in accordance with the German regulation 'PKW-EnVKV' and apply to the German market only. Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO₂ emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the EU guide 'Information on the fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions and energy consumption of new cars', which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships, from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH and at www.dat.de