Toyota Motor Thailand Company Limited in collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld, the world’s iconic and legendary fashion designer, presents “Toyota C-HR BY KARL LAGERFELD LIMITED EDITION” - the phenomenal creation of design masterpiece that seamlessly integrates the science of automotive technology with the art of fashion, while reemphasizing Toyota’s proposition as the genuine epitome of groundbreaking trendsetter in the world of design. Toyota C-HR BY KARL LAGERFELD LIMITED EDITION is officially launched and available for sale on 2 April 2020, For more information, please visit https://www.toyota.co.th/c-hr/ and reserve rights through the “Toyota Privilege More” application

On the revolutionary journey of transformation towards a “Mobility Company”, Toyota is deeply committed to the creation of Ever-Better Cars which is one of the company’s key challenges in a bid to develop “vehicles” that represent unprecedented perfection. Adhering to this concept, Toyota C-HR has been diligently developed as a car that embodies sheer finesse, distinguished identity and striking uniqueness, while offering four key innovative technologies of Toyota’s global standard. In addition, Toyota C-HR is the first and only Subcompact SUV in Thailand that is awarded 5-star safety rating by the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) under the new ASEAN NCAP Assessment 2017-2020 Protocol. All these contributing factors have made Toyota C-HR a highly successful model that achieves a sales volume of 28,700* units since its first introduction in March 2018 until February 2020.

Mr. Surasak Suthongwan, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Thailand Company Limited, said, “Nowadays, SUV customers tend to enjoy unique lifestyles and desire to own a car that is not only stylish, but also represents a deep sense of fashion and remarkable attributes. They need a car that is one of a kind as well as giving them absolute driving confidence and astonishing versatility. Consequently, in developing our SUVs, Toyota has been heavily focused on creating innovative models that exactly reflect the image of the drivers. Especially for Toyota C-HR, we have put in a massive efforts to ensure that it stands out with genuinely striking and futuristic design, while preserving unparalleled uniqueness and offering innovative technologies, coupled with top-rated safety system and superior driving performance. All these remarkable qualities precisely reflect the charismatic leadership in terms of design and technology and has eventually led to the latest collaboration between Toyota and KARL LAGERFELD which is unquestionably our like-minded partner in the global fashion industry and is always the extremely bold trendsetter.”

TOYOTA C-HR BY KARL LAGERFELD LIMITED EDITION

Toyota C-HR is developed with the brave ambition to forge revolutionary transformation and enhancement for Ever-Better Cars. Toyota C-HR is deliberately crafted to represent strikingly edgy character and fascination with sharp lines and curves in a bid to overcome all design challenges, while also offering ultimate technologies of Toyota’s global safety standard proven through exceptional driving experience. Essentially, these remarkable elements are in perfect alignment with the philosophy of KARL LAGERFELD, the world’s iconic and legendary fashion designer notably known to have been behind the success of several leading fashion brands globally. KARL LAGERFELD is widely regarded as a daring fashion icon who never ceases to create new trends and is recognized for such unique design language that is not only classic and contemporary, but also best suited for all sexes and deeply committed to great finesse and quality, as once quoted by KARL LAGERFELD, “Fashion is not only about clothes - it's about all kinds of change.”

With the commonly shared philosophy and DNA towards the creation of the best products, Toyota and KARL LAGERFELD have initiated a unique collaboration to embark on radical design revolution by integrating the science of automotive technology with the art of fashion. The collaboration has resulted in the launch of Toyota C-HR BY KARL LAGERFELD LIMITED EDITION that is essentially enhanced through tremendous effort to create the perfect combination of black and white, coupled with premium materials available exclusively in this limited edition. The special materials are installed in 12 points both in the interior and on the exterior as follows:

Exterior Design

- Pearl white roof with black accessories

- Pearl white side mirrors

- LED fog lights

- Pearl white side skirts

- Pearl white front bumper lip with black accent

- Pearl white rear spoiler with black accent

- Glossy black 17-inch alloy wheel

- Pearl white sticker wrap of KARL LAGERFELD logo on the side of the car

- KARL LAGERFELD emblem at the back

Interior Design

- Two-tone decoration in the interior with KARL LAGERFELD emblem

- Two-tone seats made from high-quality leather with KARL LAGERFELD emblem

- C-HR by KARL LAGERFELD scrub plates

Mr. Pier Paolo Righi, Chief Executive Officer of KARL LAGERFELD, revealed, “Toyota C-HR BY KARL LAGERFELD marks the phenomenal collaboration of the creative design teams of Toyota and KARL LAGERFELD to develop such creative and high-performance breakthrough. It is extremely surprising that the design of Toyota C-HR can blend seamlessly with KARL LAGERFELD’s identity. The shades of black and white are artfully expressed in the car as we call it ‘Parisian Rock Chic’ style, which provides beyond the illustration of beauty, but it completely defines the sheer spirit of embracing the present, Invention the future”

Mr. Surasak Suthongwan concluded, “Toyota C-HR is the Subcompact SUV that achieves perfection in every way, including its state-of-the-art and unique design, alongside unparalleled driving performance brought to you by Toyota and KARL LAGERFELD. The brand truly understands the core essence of automotive technology and fashion, and thus dedicates its full effort to the creation of this limited edition masterpiece exclusively presented for those who are fashion enthusiasts and car lovers to own this TOYOTA C-HR BY KARL LAGERFELD.”

Choose to own TOYOTA C-HR BY KARL LAGERFELD LIMITED EDITION (Available only HV Hi)

Price 1,219,000 บาท**

**The price is inclusive of standard equipment and special accessories.

Exclusive privilege for customers who buy TOYOTA C-HR BY KARL

LAGERFELD LIMITED EDITION today

Enjoy free C-HR BY KARL LAGERFELD LIMITED EDITION SET

Designed by the team of KARL LAGERFELD and worth over 50,000 THB.

This limited edition set contains the following items:

- Luggage

- Handbag

- Cap

- Key chain