La personalizzazione estrema fa parte dell'esperienza quando si acquista una Divo
Sono passati quasi due anni da quando Bugatti ha presentato la Divo. Si tratta di un modello che ha lasciato critica e appassionati molto sorpresi, grazie al suo stile esterno che privilegia il carico aerodinamico e la maneggevolezza alle alte percorrenze, rispetto alla velocità esasperata della Chiron.
Dal reveal è trascorso molto tempo prima di vederla su strada, quando è apparsa camuffata per alcuni test, e fino ad ora sapevamo ben poco sul destino dei 40 esemplari previsti. Le consegne, infatti, non sono ancora iniziate, ma sembra che queste potrebbero partire molto presto.
Processo speciale
Attraverso un comunicato, Bugatti spiega nel dettaglio come vengono ordinate e configurate le sportive. Nel caso della Divo, non si tratta semplicemente di spuntare le caselle degli optional su un computer.
Fotogallery: Bugatti Divo, il configuratore
I potenziali proprietari sono invitati nella sede di Bugatti a Molsheim, dove scelgono colori, materiali interni e persino disegni personalizzati creati da loro stessi. Il processo può richiedere fino a cinque ore e grazie a questo ogni Divo viene creata su misura.
Spazio alla fantasia
"I clienti hanno spesso le proprie idee: come stemmi di famiglia, bandiere nazionali, loghi di aziende o combinazioni di colori speciali", spiega Anne Beynat, coordinatrice delle vendite Bugatti.
“Quindi cerchiamo di implementare le loro idee basandoci su quello che possiamo offrire a livello di materiali e metodi di lavorazione. Alcuni clienti scelgono la pelle e il colore per abbinare la loro borsa o il loro paio di scarpe preferito, altri possiedono già una Bugatti e quindi è più facile visto che conosciamo le loro preferenze".
Spesa media folle
La personalizzazione può anche estendersi oltre colori o materiali e la Casa afferma che le caratteristiche speciali possono includere qualsiasi cosa: impronte delle mani di bambini in rilievo, nomi ricamati, loghi speciali che possono essere inseriti nelle ruote e il processo continua con griglie e altri dettagli.
I colori sono l'area principale quando si parla di tocchi su misura e su quel fronte si può scegliere di tutto, dalle tonalità esterne ai toni per le prese d'aria e la tinta di ogni pannello. Non si tratta però di un processo breve, tanto che un cliente ha lavorato al progetto della propria Divo per un anno. Non sorprende che la spesa media per questi modelli arrivi a cinque milioni di euro.
Bugatti Divo configuration – made to order on request
Personal individualization makes every Bugatti Divo unique
Molsheim, 7 May 2020. Extremely powerful and very exclusive. Bugatti hyper sports cars have
always been at the very pinnacle of automobile construction. They are unique pieces of the
highest quality and craftsmanship, developed and manufactured with enormous attention to
detail.
Like the Bugatti Divo1
, undoubtedly one of the world’s most extraordinary hyper sports cars. This
coupé, which is limited to a series of just 40 cars, is now reviving the long coachbuilding tradition
of this French luxury manufacturer. After two years of development work, the first of these cars
costing at least EUR 5 million will soon be delivered to expectant Bugatti enthusiasts.
“Every Divo is absolutely unique, the ultimate form of luxury. This limited and extremely high-
performance hyper sports car has an exclusive character all of its own,” says Stephan
Winkelmann, President of Bugatti. “The Divo offers exceptional lateral acceleration as well as
agility, and it is a must-have for any Bugatti enthusiast’s hyper sports car collection.” Besides
reduced weight, progressive design and sophisticated aerodynamics, the Divo is characterized
by the ideas of its future owners.
More than two-thirds of Divo purchasers decide to customize their cars, choosing their own colors
and materials such as paint, leather, fabrics and stitching. They introduce their own design ideas
and use them to create their very own personal cars. “This makes every Divo one of a kind,” says
Laure Beneteau, Sales and Operations Manager at Bugatti. The 37-year-old Frenchwoman has
been working for Bugatti since 2006 and since then she has supported over 400 Veyron and 300
Chiron2 customers during configuration and she has also been supporting Divo customers since
2018. “We accompany them as they choose their cars. But that is not all we do. They can dream
with us. Almost every wish that makes a Bugatti unique? We can make it come true,” explains
Laure Beneteau. So, in theory, the choice of colors is unlimited. Three staff members handle the
wishes of Bugatti customers from all over the world and explain what is technically feasible, and
the entire customization team is made up of 15 staff. “We have developed close relationships
with many customers over the years. They trust us and value our opinions,” says Laure Beneteau
with more than a hint of pride.
The Molsheim Experience
During the Molsheim Experience, where Bugatti customers can learn about the history of the
marque, the historic Château, the North Remise and South Remise and the modern Atelier, Laure
Beneteau or one of her colleagues accompany Bugatti enthusiasts as they configure their cars.
A designer and a technician also assist in this process, explaining the technical details of the
vehicle. The process takes almost five hours to complete. There are many ways to customize a
Bugatti. “Some customers might know exactly what they want. But we also have customers whom
we advise in detail, we work together with them and come up with suggestions,” explains Anne
Beynat, Sales Coordinator at Bugatti since 2011. “Customers often have their own ideas, such
as family crests, national flags, their own logos or special color schemes. We then try to
implement the ideas in technical terms. Some customers choose the leather and color to match
their handbag or their favorite pair of shoes,” says the 32-year-old. Their wishes must not impair
vehicle safety or change the Bugatti logo. Anne Beynat often makes a selection of configurations
which she then presents to customers and discusses with them. “Most of them already own a
Bugatti, so we know their preferences. Our Divo customers all already drive at least one Chiron,”
she explains. Together they select the type and color of leather to use, run through possible
options and decide on the perfect color for the paintwork. Most customers want something very
special.
The sky is the limit for design ideas
In addition to the body color, the centerline, roof, engine covers and the air intakes on the wings
can also be painted in contrasting colors. Not just well-known types of cowhide are used. Other
types of leather, or even vintage leather can be used to cover seats and side trim. The leather
types usually differ in terms of thickness and perforation. It is even possible to match the
paintwork to the leather.
Special features include embossed children’s footprints in the rear panel of the Veyron, the first
name of the partner embroidered in the door pockets, or crystals in the cockpit. Special grilles or
logos in the wheels or an inverted paint scheme are also possible. “Besides the technical
challenge, time always has a part to play. It can take up to four months to develop a new color,
nine months for a new leather and up to a year for a new carbon interior. “With our custom
products, we make the same high demands in terms of materials and workmanship as with the
standard configuration. After all, we want our Divo and Chiron cars to look and drive perfectly
even after many, many years,” explains Laure Beneteau. Customers receive up-to-date photos
every two weeks while their cars are being developed.
Tastes differ in that regard. While customers from the Asian market tend to request more unusual
colors such as transposed paint schemes or bright colors, the European market tends to choose
more reserved tones. Customers from the USA or the Middle East, on the other hand, like to
order more eye-catching and extravagant color combinations. One customer worked with the
Bugatti team for more than a year on the customization of his Divo. They have created a
completely new vehicle as a result of a number of worldwide meetings and lots of samples and
discussions. Now this Bugatti enthusiast can hardly wait to receive his very personalized Divo.
No exceptions: even though Bugatti customers own almost everything, the handover is usually a
very emotional moment. This is how unique the experience is – and how unique their very own
Bugatti Divo is.