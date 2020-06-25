Compatibile solo con la versione 110 a quattro porte, la tenda va ad aggiungersi alla lunga lista degli altri 170 accessori disponibili
Sembra proprio che Land Rover non potesse scegliere un momento migliore per dare nuova vita al Defender, dato che in questo momento i SUV sono più popolari che mai. E considerato l'aumento dell'interesse verso il campeggio, ora i fan del Defender desiderosi di un week-end fuori porta avranno un nuovo asso nella manica: una tenda sul tetto.
Land Rover ha collaborato con Autohome per sviluppare una tenda da tetto specifica - dal design robusto ma con un leggero guscio in fibra di vetro e fianchi in tessuto grigio - che fosse facile da montare in pochi secondi: e in effetti, è sufficiente sganciare il fissaggio posteriore e sollevare leggermente la parte centrale, dopodiché i pistoncini a gas faranno il resto.
Una tenda matrimoniale
All'interno, la tenda può ospitare due adulti su un lussuoso materasso matrimoniale: ci sono i cuscini, una luce interna a LED, un baldacchino posteriore e una rete per contenere gli oggetti.
Fotogallery: Land Rover e Autohome, una tenda da tetto per il nuovo Defender
I campeggiatori possono entrare nella tenda da entrambi i lati attraverso una scala compatta in alluminio che, quando non utilizzata, può essere messa nella rete.
La tenda da tetto Autohome misura 2,3 metri di lunghezza, 1,3 metri di larghezza e 1,5 metri di altezza, per una capacità di carico utile di circa 900 kg e una capacità di carico statico del tetto pari a 300 kg.
Uno dei tanti accessori
Land Rover dice che la tenda va ad aggiungersi ai 170 accessori già disponibili a listino per il Defender, ad un prezzo di 3.081,96 euro IVA esclusa. Attenzione, però, perché la tenda può essere montata solo sul Defender 110, e cioè quello a quattro porte.
Avere una tenda sul tetto specifica per il Defender con tanto di marchio Land Rover, comunque, sarà sicuramente motivo di entusiasmo per i clienti che hanno intenzione di passare da un fuoristrada che "può andare ovunque" a uno che "può anche soggiornare ovunque".
LAND ROVER AND AUTOHOME CREATE RUGGED ROOF TENT FOR NEW DEFENDER
Land Rover has teamed up with specialist Autohome to develop a bespoke roof tent for the New Land Rover Defender 110. The rugged, easy-to-operate design allows customers to enjoy short overnight camping trips or lengthy overland expeditions in complete comfort.
New Defender is the most capable and connected Land Rover to date, with a short wheelbase and minimal overhangs providing excellent off-road geometry and software-over-the-air technology ensuring customers benefit from the latest updates, wherever they pitch camp in the world.
As tough and capable as the vehicle it was created for, the Defender roof tent features an intuitive design and premium quality materials that have been proven in the harshest climates.
A lightweight fibreglass shell protects the tent when not in use and allows it to be erected singlehandedly in seconds. Simply unclip the fastening at the rear and lift the shell slightly for the integral gas struts to take over and fully open the carbon grey fabric sides.
Designed for those with adventurous hearts and curious minds, the tent sleeps two adults on a full-size luxury cotton mattress and comes with pillows, an interior LED light and a stowage net. The tent can be easily accessed from either side of the vehicle and comes with an extendable aluminium access ladder which can be stored in the stowage bag inside the tent when not in use.
On the move, the tent is stowed flat for maximum stability and aerodynamic efficiency. When erected, it measures 2.3m long, 1.3m wide and 1.5m high.
The roof tent is available to purchase from Land Rover retailers or the Autohome website, priced at €3,081.96 RRP excluding VAT. Visit the Autohome website or email landrover@autohome.it
“The New Land Rover Defender is the ideal vehicle to reach remote destinations comfortably both on and off road. This roof tent will enable Defender drivers to continue their adventure above and beyond their journey; it's perfect for the modern-day explorer.”
JOE SINCLAIR - LAND ROVER DIRECTOR OF BRANDED GOODS AND LICENCING
“Land Rover has worked hand-in-hand with our technicians to design a unique roof tent for the Land Rover Defender. This tent is much more than a campsite accessory: its strength, comfort, versatility and reliability makes it ideal for extreme camping and off-road holidays.”
GIUSEPPE FERCODINI – CEO OF AUTOHOME
The roof tent is an addition to the 170 individual accessories already available for the Defender – the largest range ever produced for a Land Rover – and works in conjunction with the official Land Rover Expedition Roof Rack and Roof Rails, which come fitted as standard with the Adventure Pack.
The Adventure Pack is one of four accessory packs available for New Defender – alongside the Explorer, Country and Urban Packs – each designed to give the vehicle a distinct character. Over half of all Defender 110 models specified online have been fitted with one of the packs.
The New Defender is the most capable and connected Land Rover to date. The Defender 110 is priced from £45,240. To configure and order yours online, go to: www.landrover.com/Defender