Dopo 20.500 esemplari, la i8 chiude la carriera come una serie limitata
La BMW i8 è arrivata a fine carriera e per celebrare questo traguardo il costruttore tedesco ha chiuso la produzione con 18 esemplari verniciati con colori unici, mai utilizzati nel corso di questi anni.
Rifinite a mano
BMW ha fatto sapere che, a livello industriale, produrre in linea 18 auto consecutive con colorazioni uniche, tutte diverse tra loro, è stata una sfida: i tecnici del reparto verniciatura, infatti, hanno dovuto applicare i colori a mano, coinvolgendo anche i fornitori per realizzare queste tinte speciali.
Un omaggio ai clienti più fedeli
“Concludere la produzione della BMW i8 con questo finale speciale è un qualcosa che ci rende tutti molto orgogliosi”, ha dichiarato Hans-Peter Kemser, direttore dello stabilimento produttivo di Lipsia. Molti dei clienti che hanno acquistato queste 18 auto finali fanno parte del BMW i8 Club International. E alcuni di loro erano presenti quando i veicoli sono usciti dalla catena di montaggio.
Oggetto da collezione
Dopo 6 anni di produzione e circa 20.500 esemplari, l'ultimo esemplare in assoluto ad uscire dalla linea di montaggio è stata una i8 Roadster color Blu Portimao. Anche per i numeri di vendita non elevati, si prevede che la i8 diventi un modello interessante sul mercato dell’usato, per l’originalità della sua architettura di ibrida sportiva e per il numero relativamente limitato di esemplari prodotti, ma anche per il fascino delle porte ad apertura alare o le misure peculiari degli pneumatici, sviluppati su misura per lei. Discorso ancor più valido per la i8 Roadster prodotta a partire dal 2018, che a maggior ragione può diventare un oggetto da collezione.
Le prossime BMW ibride
Inoltre, non ci sono segnali concreti (solo voci) che facciano pensare che BMW voglia sostituire la i8 con una nuova generazione di questa sportiva ibrida con telaio dedicato e utilizzo estensivo di fibra di carbonio. D’altro canto, è anche vero che il marchio bavarese sta comunque introducendo nuovi modelli ibridi plug-in nella sua gamma. Per quanto riguarda il 2020, parliamo della 330e, del SUV ibrido plug-in X2 xDrive25e e del fratello maggiore X5 xDrive45e.
Final 18 BMW i8 cars leave Plant Leipzig.
25.06.2020 Press Release
BMW Group Plant Leipzig and customers mark the end of an era
18 unique BMW i8 Roadsters
High-level customisation requires production and process expertise
Leipzig. Austin Yellow. British Racing Green. Le Mans Blue. The last 18 BMW i8 vehicles left BMW Group Plant Leipzig today as their future owners looked on. Each car was a one-off created in close collaboration with the customer. “The degree of customisation in these vehicles threw up some major logistical and process challenges,” said Plant Director Hans-Peter Kemser. “But our i production unit has proved yet again that nothing is impossible.”
Manufacturing a BMW i8 is in itself a feat of modern automotive construction, owing to the vehicle concept, drive technology, and unique mix of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) and aluminium. But the final 18 special models presented the i8 production team with particular challenges on top: each one was finished in a paintwork colour that had previously not been applied to the outer skin components of a BMW i8. Painting such a large number of exterior parts in the specified colour made production and logistics far more complex. Manufactured and painted virtually by hand by a range of suppliers and at BMW Group Plant Landshut, the challenge lay in getting the components to the production line in full premium quality. And with each part being the only one of this colour in existence and highly complex to reproduce, the utmost care and precision were required in logistics and throughout series vehicle production.
“Yet again, we have proved our ability to meet the highly discerning standards and personal specifications of our customers with unique solutions and unparalleled skill,” said Plant Director Hans-Peter Kemser. “For BMW i8 production to end with a finale like this is something we can all be very proud of.” The final vehicles also have customised components in their interiors, such as Alcantara covers for seats and steering wheels, and special trim strips and fascia panels.
The customers in Plant Leipzig today – some of whom were members of the BMW i8 Club International – were on location to see their vehicles leave the factory gates and be handed over to vehicle logistics. Claus-Dieter Bachmann, President of the BMW i8 Club, described the day at the plant as a “highlight for our club members”. The unique vehicles, he said, are the “dream cars” of their future owners, adding: “The BMW Group and Plant Leipzig have enabled something truly outstanding.”