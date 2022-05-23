La vincitrice assoluta del Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2022 è la Bugatti 57 S del 1937 che si è aggiudicata il Trofeo BMW Group Best of Show della giuria di esperti internazionali.
La splendida Bugatti Cabriolet con carrozzeria Vanvooren, una delle quattro essitenti, ha garantito al suo proprietario, il monegasco Andrew Picker il premio più ambito, quello che rappresenta per i giurati l'apice dell'eleganza in auto.
Assieme alla "Best of Show" sono state premiate altre otto auto per altrettante classi di partecipazione e qui sotto trovate tutte le auto vincitrici, assieme alle vetture che hanno ricevuto la menzione d'onore e si sono aggiudicate gli altri trofei in palio.
Trofeo BMW Group
Best of Show by the Jury
Bugatti 57 S
1937 Cabriolet, Vanvooren - Andrew Pisker (MC)
Classe A
The golden Age of Elegance: The Art Deco Era of Motor Car Design
Bugatti 57 S
1937 Cabriolet, Vanvooren Andrew Pisker (MC)
Menzione d'onore
Cord 812 Phaeton
1936 Convertible Phaeton - Central Manufacturing The JBS Collection Jack B. Smith Jr. (US)
Classe B
Kompressor! The Supercharged Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet A
1936 Cabriolet, Mercedes-Benz - Hans Hulsbergen (CH)
Menzione d'onore
Mercedes-Benz 540 K Spezial-Roadster
1936 Roadster, Mercedes-Benz - Richard Workman (US)
Classe C
Celebrating 150 Seasons at Villa d’Este: How grand Entrances were once made
Chrysler Boano Coupé Speciale
1956 Coupé, Boano - Stephen Bruno (US)
Menzione d'onore
Siata 208S
1953 Spider, Motto - Jan De Reu (BE)
Classe D
The Cavallino at 75: Eight Decades of Ferrari represented in eight Icons
Ferrari 365 P Berlinetta Speciale Tre Posti
1966 Coupé, Pininfarina - RQ Collections (US)
Menzione d'onore
Ferrari 250 GT Zagato
1956 Coupé, Zagato - David Sydorick (US)
Classe E
Born for the Racetrack: “Win on Sunday, sell on Monday”
Porsche 356 B Carrera Abarth GTL
1961 Coupé, Viarenzo & Filliponi - Robert A. Ingram (US)
Menzione d'onore
Maserati MC12 - 2004 Coupé, Maserati - Frank Gelf (DE)
Classe F
50 Years of Mean Machinery: BMW’s M Cars and their Ancestors
BMW 3.0 CSL
1972 Coupé, Karmann Michael Ulbig (DE)
Menzione d'onore
BMW 320 Gruppe 5
1978 Coupé, BMW Mast-Jägermeister SE (DE)
Classe G
Breaking the Speed Barrier: Pioneers that chased the magic 300 kph
Porsche 959 Sport
1989 Coupé, Porsche - Andreas Gundermann (DE)
Menzione d'onore
Citroen SM
1971 Coupé, Citroën - Thierry Dehaeck (BE)
Concorso d'Eleganza Design Award for Concept Cars & Prototypes
By Public Referendum
Bugatti Bolide
2020 Track only Hyper Car, Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. - Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.
Coppa d'oro Villa d'Este
Best of Show by Public Referendum
Aston Martin Bulldog
1979 Coupé, Tickford - Philip Sarofim (US)
Trofeo BMW M
For the most powerful car
Ferrari F40 LM
1993 Coupé, Michelotto - Stefan Näf (CH)
Trofeo FIVA
For the best preserved pre-war car
Bugatti Type 59 Sports
1934 Open Racecar, Bugatti - Fritz Burkard (CH)
Trofeo ASI
For the best preserved post-war car
Maserati A6 GCS MM
1954 Barchetta, Fiandri / Fantuzzi - Ulrich Schumacher (LI)
Trofeo Automobile Club Cernobbio
For the car driven from farthest away
Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster
1960 Roadster, Mercedes-Benz -Erich Oswald (DE)
Trofeo Vranken Pommery
For the best iconic car
Mercedes-Benz 710 SS
1929 - Rennsport Convertible, Mercedes-Benz - Eric van Lammeren (DE)
Trofeo Auto & Design
For the most exciting design
Ferrari 365 P Berlinetta Speciale Tre Posti
1966 - Coupé, Pininfarina - RQ Collections (US)
Trofeo BMW Group Classic
For the most sensitive restoration
Cord 812 Phaeton
1936 - Convertible Phaeton, Central Manufacturing - The JBS Collection Jack B. Smith Jr. (US)