La vincitrice assoluta del Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2022 è la Bugatti 57 S del 1937 che si è aggiudicata il Trofeo BMW Group Best of Show della giuria di esperti internazionali.

La splendida Bugatti Cabriolet con carrozzeria Vanvooren, una delle quattro essitenti, ha garantito al suo proprietario, il monegasco Andrew Picker il premio più ambito, quello che rappresenta per i giurati l'apice dell'eleganza in auto.

Assieme alla "Best of Show" sono state premiate altre otto auto per altrettante classi di partecipazione e qui sotto trovate tutte le auto vincitrici, assieme alle vetture che hanno ricevuto la menzione d'onore e si sono aggiudicate gli altri trofei in palio.

Trofeo BMW Group

Best of Show by the Jury

Bugatti 57 S

1937 Cabriolet, Vanvooren - Andrew Pisker (MC)

Classe A

The golden Age of Elegance: The Art Deco Era of Motor Car Design

Menzione d'onore

Cord 812 Phaeton

1936 Convertible Phaeton - Central Manufacturing The JBS Collection Jack B. Smith Jr. (US)

Classe B

Kompressor! The Supercharged Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet A

1936 Cabriolet, Mercedes-Benz - Hans Hulsbergen (CH)

Menzione d'onore

Mercedes-Benz 540 K Spezial-Roadster

1936 Roadster, Mercedes-Benz - Richard Workman (US)

Classe C

Celebrating 150 Seasons at Villa d’Este: How grand Entrances were once made

Chrysler Boano Coupé Speciale

1956 Coupé, Boano - Stephen Bruno (US)

Menzione d'onore

Siata 208S

1953 Spider, Motto - Jan De Reu (BE)

Classe D

The Cavallino at 75: Eight Decades of Ferrari represented in eight Icons

Ferrari 365 P Berlinetta Speciale Tre Posti

1966 Coupé, Pininfarina - RQ Collections (US)

Menzione d'onore

Ferrari 250 GT Zagato

1956 Coupé, Zagato - David Sydorick (US)

Classe E

Born for the Racetrack: “Win on Sunday, sell on Monday”

Porsche 356 B Carrera Abarth GTL

1961 Coupé, Viarenzo & Filliponi - Robert A. Ingram (US)

Menzione d'onore

Maserati MC12 - 2004 Coupé, Maserati - Frank Gelf (DE)

Classe F

50 Years of Mean Machinery: BMW’s M Cars and their Ancestors

BMW 3.0 CSL

1972 Coupé, Karmann Michael Ulbig (DE)

Menzione d'onore

BMW 320 Gruppe 5

1978 Coupé, BMW Mast-Jägermeister SE (DE)

Classe G

Breaking the Speed Barrier: Pioneers that chased the magic 300 kph

Porsche 959 Sport

1989 Coupé, Porsche - Andreas Gundermann (DE)

Menzione d'onore

Citroen SM

1971 Coupé, Citroën - Thierry Dehaeck (BE)

Concorso d'Eleganza Design Award for Concept Cars & Prototypes

By Public Referendum

Bugatti Bolide

2020 Track only Hyper Car, Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. - Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S.

Coppa d'oro Villa d'Este

Best of Show by Public Referendum

Aston Martin Bulldog

1979 Coupé, Tickford - Philip Sarofim (US)

Trofeo BMW M

For the most powerful car

Ferrari F40 LM

1993 Coupé, Michelotto - Stefan Näf (CH)

Trofeo FIVA

For the best preserved pre-war car

Bugatti Type 59 Sports

1934 Open Racecar, Bugatti - Fritz Burkard (CH)

Trofeo ASI

For the best preserved post-war car

Maserati A6 GCS MM

1954 Barchetta, Fiandri / Fantuzzi - Ulrich Schumacher (LI)

Trofeo Automobile Club Cernobbio

For the car driven from farthest away

Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

1960 Roadster, Mercedes-Benz -Erich Oswald (DE)

Trofeo Vranken Pommery

For the best iconic car

Mercedes-Benz 710 SS

1929 - Rennsport Convertible, Mercedes-Benz - Eric van Lammeren (DE)

Trofeo Auto & Design

For the most exciting design

Trofeo BMW Group Classic

For the most sensitive restoration

